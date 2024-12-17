The Memphis Tigers will look to close their season on a four-game winning streak when they battle the West Virginia Mountaineers in the 2024 Frisco Bowl on Tuesday. Memphis is coming off a 34-24 win at Tulane on Nov. 28, while West Virginia dropped a 52-15 decision at Texas Tech on Nov. 30. The Tigers (10-2), who tied with Navy for third place at 6-2 in the American Athletic Conference, won 10 games for just the sixth time in program history and secured back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time ever. The Mountaineers (6-6), who tied for eighth place with Kansas State in the Big 12, are making their 41st bowl appearance in school history.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. This will be the first-ever meeting between the teams. The Tigers are 4.5-point favorites in the latest West Virginia vs. Memphis odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 58.5, down half a point from the opener. Before making any Memphis vs. West Virginia picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine college football expert Eric Cohen has to say.

A former Phoenix sports radio host and TV analyst, Cohen joined SportsLine in 2022 and quickly became a fixture on the "Early Edge," the popular daily betting show that airs at 10 a.m. ET on SportsLine's YouTube page. Specializing in college sports, Cohen went 39-23 ATS (+13.65 units) in the 2023 college football season.

Cohen has destroyed the sportsbooks in college football, posting a 67-44 (60%) record since Week 1 in 2024, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Now, Cohen has locked in on Memphis vs. WVU and just revealed his coveted CFB picks and predictions. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for WVU vs. Memphis:

Memphis vs. West Virginia spread: Memphis -4.5

Memphis vs. West Virginia over/under: 58.5 points

Memphis vs. West Virginia money line: Memphis -202, West Virginia +166

Memphis vs. West Virginia streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Memphis can cover

Despite some roster fluctuation due to the transfer portal and injury, the Tigers have been relatively left intact. Leading the offense will be senior quarterback Seth Henigan, who has completed 291 of 451 passes (64.5%) for 3,208 yards and 23 touchdowns with just six interceptions and a rating of 138.4. Henigan is able to escape trouble with his legs, rushing 72 times for 129 yards and a score. He has thrown for 300 or more times four times, and just missed a fifth when he threw for 299 in a 53-18 win over UAB on Nov. 16.

Powering the ground game is senior running back Mario Anderson Jr. He has carried 219 times for 1,292 yards (5.9 average) and 17 touchdowns. He has also been a weapon in the passing game, catching 46 passes for 290 yards (6.3 average) and two touchdowns. He has surpassed 100 yards rushing in eight of 12 games, including a 22-carry, 183-yard and four-touchdown effort in a 52-44 win over North Texas on Oct. 19.

Why West Virginia can cover

The Mountaineers, led by interim head coach Chad Scott, will be without at least 11 players due to transfers or injuries, with the most notable being freshman linebacker Josiah Trotter, the team's second-leading tackler, who has committed to Missouri. Senior quarterback Garrett Greene will be under center, however, and he will have most of his weapons on offense available. Greene led the offense as a dual threat, passing for 1,972 yards and 13 touchdowns, while rushing 126 times for 656 yards and five touchdowns. In the loss to Texas Tech, he completed 29 of 39 passes (74.4%) for 265 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions.

The West Virginia rushing attack is led by sophomore running back Jahiem White. In 12 games, he carried 142 times for 817 yards (5.8 average) and seven touchdowns. Against Texas Tech, he rushed 14 times for 124 yards (8.9 average) and one touchdown. He carried 19 times for 158 yards (8.3 average) and one touchdown in a 38-14 win at Oklahoma State on Oct. 5.

How to make Memphis vs. West Virginia picks

Cohen is going Over on the total, and he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

