College football athletes from all over the nation converge in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday for the 2024 Hula Bowl, an all-star showcase game that pits two teams of professional hopefuls against one another. Over 120 players are split into teams Kai and Aina with stars from every level of college football set to take the field at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

Unlike other postseason showcase games, the Hula Bowl is an international affair. The scouting committee invites players from university-level football leagues in the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan. International selections in this year's Hula Bowl include Sean Rae Trotter from Japan's Kwansei Gakuin University and Rintaro Yamada from Waseda University, located in Tokyo.

The Hula Bowl also caters to professional football leagues outside of the NFL. Scouts from the UFL and Canadian Football League are also in attendance for the week of practices, culminating in Saturday's game.

The Hula Bowl played its inaugural game, which originally pitted a team of mainland college stars against graduates of Leilehua High School in Hawaii, in 1946 and switched to the all-star format in 1960. The series went dormant in 2008 and wasn't revived until January 2020, returning to Hawaii's Aloha Stadium. The Hula Bowl has been played in Orlando since 2022.

How to watch Hula Bowl 2024

Game: 2024 Hula Bowl

Date: Saturday, Jan. 13 | Time: Noon ET

Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Hula Bowl team rosters

Team Kai

Player Position School Carter Bradley QB South Alabama Davius Richard QB NC Central Jack Plummer QB Louisville Deshaun Fenwick RB Oregon State Austin Jones RB USC Tyrone Tracy RB Purdue Michael Wiley RB Arizona Ahmarean Brown WR South Carolina Jalon Calhoun WR Duke Devin Carter WR West Virginia Hayden Hatten WR Idaho Tejhaun Palmer WR UAB Tayvion Robinson WR Kentucky Casey Washington WR Illinois Brendan Bates TE Kentucky Mason Pline TE Furman Isaac Rex TE BYU Messiah Swinson TE Arizona State Frank Crum LT Wyoming Mike Edwards LT Campbell Lorenzo Thompson LT Rhode Island Doug Nester RT West Virginia Jeremy Flax RT Kentucky Clark Barrington LG Baylor Jacob Johanning LG Furman Jarrett Kingston RG USC Dalton Tucker RG Marshall Jack Freeman C Houston Bryan Hudson C Louisville M.J. Ale DL Washington Jowon Briggs DL Cincinnati Judge Culpepper DL Toledo Jerquavion Mahone DL Temple Hale Motu'apuaka DL Utah State Solomon Byrd EDGE USC Richard Jibunor EDGE Troy John McCartan EDGE Oregon State Ovie Oghoufo EDGE LSU Ron Stone Jr. EDGE Washington State Taylor Upshaw EDGE Arizona Darius Muasau LB UCLA Eli Neal LB Marshall Maema Njongmeta LB Wisconsin Winston Reid LB Weber State Omar Speights LB LSU Sean Rae Trotter LB Kwansei Gakuin Ryan Cooper CB Oregon State Josh DeBerry CB Texas A&M Storm Duck CB Louisville Joshua Heyward CB Benedict Elijah Jones CB Boston College Reddy Steward CB Troy Mikey Victor CB Alabama State Rayshad Williams CB Texas Tech Thomas Harper S Notre Dame PJ Jules S Southern Illinois Sanoussi Kane S Purdue Patrick McMorris S California Tyler Owens S Texas Tech Demani Richardson S Texas A&M Brayden Narveson K NC State Spencer Shrader K Notre Dame Peter Bowden LS Wisconsin Randen Plattner LS Kansas State Austin McNamara P Texas Tech

Team Aina

Player Position School John Rhys Plumlee QB UCF Ben Bryant QB Northwestern Spencer Sanders QB Ole Miss Jason Bean ATH Kansas Emani Bailey RB TCU George Holani RB Boise State Blake Watson RB Memphis Jabari Small RB Tennessee Joshua Cephus WR UTSA Jalen Coker WR Holy Cross David White Jr. WR Western Carolina Ty James WR Mercer Xavier Johnson WR Ohio State Jeshaun Jones WR Maryland Dayton Wade WR Ole Miss David Martin-Robinson TE Temple Cam Grandy TE Illinois State Trey Knox TE South Carolina Jacob Warren TE Tennessee Travis Glover LT Georgia State Cameron Wire LT Tulane X'Zauvea Gadlin RT Liberty Mike Jerrell RT Findlay Gunner Britton LG Auburn Brady Latham LG Arkansas Matthew Jones RG Ohio State Nouredin Nouili RG Nebraska Michael Furtney RG Wisconsin Duke Clemens C UCLA Nick Gargiulo C South Carolina Popo Aumavae DL Oregon Khristian Boyd DL Northern Iowa James Ester DL Northern Illinois Jack Daly DL Florida International Casey Rogers DL Oregon Andre Carter EDGE Indiana Anthony Goodlow EDGE Oklahoma State Tre'Mon Morris-Brash EDGE UCF AJ Simon EDGE Albany Eric Watts EDGE Connecticut Rintaro Yamada EDGE Waseda Levelle Bailey LB Fresno State Tyren Dupree LB Liberty Jason Johnson LB UCF Jackson Mitchell LB Connecticut Isaiah Stalbird LB South Dakota State Craig Young LB Kansas Jaden Davis CB Miami Gabe Jeudy-Lally CB Tennessee Carlton Johnson CB Fresno State Decorian Patterson CB UCF Zamari Walton CB Ole Miss A.J. Woods CB Pittsburgh Ja'Quan Sheppard CB Maryland Daijahn Anthony S Ole Miss Akeem Dent S Florida State Lawrence Johnson S SEMO Jaylen Key S Alabama Jalyn Phillips S Clemson Shawn Preston Jr. S Mississippi State Al Walcott S Arkansas Alex Romaguera-McNulty K Buffalo Harrison Mevis K Missouri Marco Ortiz LS Nebraska Ryan Rehkow P BYU Ryan Sanborn P Texas

Players to watch at Hula Bowl

Hayden Hatten, WR, Idaho: These postseason games often serve as a great opportunity for small-school stars to make a name for themselves against stiff competition. Think current Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp at the 2017 Senior Bowl. Hatten, who has long been one of the top playmakers at the FCS level, could follow in that mold. A two-time FCS All-American, the 6-foot-2 Hatten just finished his second straight 1,000-yard receiving year, capping the 2023 season with 93 catches for 1,231 yards and nine touchdowns.

Frank Crum, OT, Wyoming: At 6-foot-7 and 315-pounds, Crum has a ready-made NFL frame that should catch the eye of scouts during Saturday's game. He also has positional versatility with starting snaps at both right and left tackle while anchoring one of the Mountain West Conference's best offensive lines at Wyoming. He also earned All-MWC honors while playing at both spots, so he's effective no matter what side of the field he's occupying. If he holds up in the Hula Bowl, there's no doubt he could sneak into the late rounds as a flier pick for a team that needs to build its offensive line depth.

Jason Bean, ATH, Kansas: This one is interesting. Bean was Kansas' starting quarterback for a majority of the 2023 season while Jalon Daniels recovered from a nagging back injury, and he led the Jayhawks to one of their best years in program history amassing a 9-4 record with a win in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. He also finished the year with the ninth-highest quarterback rating among season-long quarterbacks. However, he's listed as an athlete in the Hula Bowl. Bean has elite speed and running ability for a quarterback and could find a professional home at another position if he's open to the switch. It's worth watching how he's used in the Hula Bowl, at least.