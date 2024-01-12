College football athletes from all over the nation converge in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday for the 2024 Hula Bowl, an all-star showcase game that pits two teams of professional hopefuls against one another. Over 120 players are split into teams Kai and Aina with stars from every level of college football set to take the field at FBC Mortgage Stadium.
Unlike other postseason showcase games, the Hula Bowl is an international affair. The scouting committee invites players from university-level football leagues in the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan. International selections in this year's Hula Bowl include Sean Rae Trotter from Japan's Kwansei Gakuin University and Rintaro Yamada from Waseda University, located in Tokyo.
The Hula Bowl also caters to professional football leagues outside of the NFL. Scouts from the UFL and Canadian Football League are also in attendance for the week of practices, culminating in Saturday's game.
The Hula Bowl played its inaugural game, which originally pitted a team of mainland college stars against graduates of Leilehua High School in Hawaii, in 1946 and switched to the all-star format in 1960. The series went dormant in 2008 and wasn't revived until January 2020, returning to Hawaii's Aloha Stadium. The Hula Bowl has been played in Orlando since 2022.
How to watch Hula Bowl 2024
Game: 2024 Hula Bowl
Date: Saturday, Jan. 13 | Time: Noon ET
Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida
TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]
Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App
Hula Bowl team rosters
Team Kai
|Player
|Position
|School
Carter Bradley
QB
South Alabama
Davius Richard
QB
NC Central
Jack Plummer
QB
Louisville
Deshaun Fenwick
RB
Oregon State
Austin Jones
RB
USC
Tyrone Tracy
RB
Purdue
Michael Wiley
RB
Arizona
Ahmarean Brown
WR
South Carolina
Jalon Calhoun
WR
Duke
Devin Carter
WR
West Virginia
Hayden Hatten
WR
Idaho
Tejhaun Palmer
WR
UAB
Tayvion Robinson
WR
Kentucky
Casey Washington
WR
Illinois
Brendan Bates
TE
Kentucky
Mason Pline
TE
Furman
Isaac Rex
TE
BYU
Messiah Swinson
TE
Arizona State
Frank Crum
LT
Wyoming
Mike Edwards
LT
Campbell
Lorenzo Thompson
LT
Rhode Island
Doug Nester
RT
West Virginia
Jeremy Flax
RT
Kentucky
Clark Barrington
LG
Baylor
Jacob Johanning
LG
Furman
Jarrett Kingston
RG
USC
Dalton Tucker
RG
Marshall
Jack Freeman
C
Houston
Bryan Hudson
C
Louisville
M.J. Ale
DL
Washington
Jowon Briggs
DL
Cincinnati
Judge Culpepper
DL
Toledo
Jerquavion Mahone
DL
Temple
Hale Motu'apuaka
DL
Utah State
Solomon Byrd
EDGE
USC
Richard Jibunor
EDGE
Troy
John McCartan
EDGE
Oregon State
Ovie Oghoufo
EDGE
LSU
Ron Stone Jr.
EDGE
Washington State
Taylor Upshaw
EDGE
Arizona
Darius Muasau
LB
UCLA
Eli Neal
LB
Marshall
Maema Njongmeta
LB
Wisconsin
Winston Reid
LB
Weber State
Omar Speights
LB
LSU
Sean Rae Trotter
LB
Kwansei Gakuin
Ryan Cooper
CB
Oregon State
Josh DeBerry
CB
Texas A&M
Storm Duck
CB
Louisville
Joshua Heyward
CB
Benedict
Elijah Jones
CB
Boston College
Reddy Steward
CB
Troy
Mikey Victor
CB
Alabama State
Rayshad Williams
CB
Texas Tech
Thomas Harper
S
Notre Dame
PJ Jules
S
Southern Illinois
Sanoussi Kane
S
Purdue
Patrick McMorris
S
California
Tyler Owens
S
Texas Tech
Demani Richardson
S
Texas A&M
Brayden Narveson
K
NC State
Spencer Shrader
K
Notre Dame
Peter Bowden
LS
Wisconsin
Randen Plattner
LS
Kansas State
Austin McNamara
P
Texas Tech
Team Aina
|Player
|Position
|School
John Rhys Plumlee
QB
UCF
Ben Bryant
QB
Northwestern
Spencer Sanders
QB
Ole Miss
Jason Bean
ATH
Kansas
Emani Bailey
RB
TCU
George Holani
RB
Boise State
Blake Watson
RB
Memphis
Jabari Small
RB
Tennessee
Joshua Cephus
WR
UTSA
Jalen Coker
WR
Holy Cross
David White Jr.
WR
Western Carolina
Ty James
WR
Mercer
Xavier Johnson
WR
Ohio State
Jeshaun Jones
WR
Maryland
Dayton Wade
WR
Ole Miss
David Martin-Robinson
TE
Temple
Cam Grandy
TE
Illinois State
Trey Knox
TE
South Carolina
Jacob Warren
TE
Tennessee
Travis Glover
LT
Georgia State
Cameron Wire
LT
Tulane
X'Zauvea Gadlin
RT
Liberty
Mike Jerrell
RT
Findlay
Gunner Britton
LG
Auburn
Brady Latham
LG
Arkansas
Matthew Jones
RG
Ohio State
Nouredin Nouili
RG
Nebraska
Michael Furtney
RG
Wisconsin
Duke Clemens
C
UCLA
Nick Gargiulo
C
South Carolina
Popo Aumavae
DL
Oregon
Khristian Boyd
DL
Northern Iowa
James Ester
DL
Northern Illinois
Jack Daly
DL
Florida International
Casey Rogers
DL
Oregon
Andre Carter
EDGE
Indiana
Anthony Goodlow
EDGE
Oklahoma State
Tre'Mon Morris-Brash
EDGE
UCF
AJ Simon
EDGE
Albany
Eric Watts
EDGE
Connecticut
Rintaro Yamada
EDGE
Waseda
Levelle Bailey
LB
Fresno State
Tyren Dupree
LB
Liberty
Jason Johnson
LB
UCF
Jackson Mitchell
LB
Connecticut
Isaiah Stalbird
LB
South Dakota State
Craig Young
LB
Kansas
Jaden Davis
CB
Miami
Gabe Jeudy-Lally
CB
Tennessee
Carlton Johnson
CB
Fresno State
Decorian Patterson
CB
UCF
Zamari Walton
CB
Ole Miss
A.J. Woods
CB
Pittsburgh
Ja'Quan Sheppard
CB
Maryland
Daijahn Anthony
S
Ole Miss
Akeem Dent
S
Florida State
Lawrence Johnson
S
SEMO
Jaylen Key
S
Alabama
Jalyn Phillips
S
Clemson
Shawn Preston Jr.
S
Mississippi State
Al Walcott
S
Arkansas
Alex Romaguera-McNulty
K
Buffalo
Harrison Mevis
K
Missouri
Marco Ortiz
LS
Nebraska
Ryan Rehkow
P
BYU
|Ryan Sanborn
|P
|Texas
Players to watch at Hula Bowl
Hayden Hatten, WR, Idaho: These postseason games often serve as a great opportunity for small-school stars to make a name for themselves against stiff competition. Think current Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp at the 2017 Senior Bowl. Hatten, who has long been one of the top playmakers at the FCS level, could follow in that mold. A two-time FCS All-American, the 6-foot-2 Hatten just finished his second straight 1,000-yard receiving year, capping the 2023 season with 93 catches for 1,231 yards and nine touchdowns.
Frank Crum, OT, Wyoming: At 6-foot-7 and 315-pounds, Crum has a ready-made NFL frame that should catch the eye of scouts during Saturday's game. He also has positional versatility with starting snaps at both right and left tackle while anchoring one of the Mountain West Conference's best offensive lines at Wyoming. He also earned All-MWC honors while playing at both spots, so he's effective no matter what side of the field he's occupying. If he holds up in the Hula Bowl, there's no doubt he could sneak into the late rounds as a flier pick for a team that needs to build its offensive line depth.
Jason Bean, ATH, Kansas: This one is interesting. Bean was Kansas' starting quarterback for a majority of the 2023 season while Jalon Daniels recovered from a nagging back injury, and he led the Jayhawks to one of their best years in program history amassing a 9-4 record with a win in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. He also finished the year with the ninth-highest quarterback rating among season-long quarterbacks. However, he's listed as an athlete in the Hula Bowl. Bean has elite speed and running ability for a quarterback and could find a professional home at another position if he's open to the switch. It's worth watching how he's used in the Hula Bowl, at least.