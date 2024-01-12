usatsi-22176710-168396417-lowres-1.jpg
College football athletes from all over the nation converge in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday for the 2024 Hula Bowl, an all-star showcase game that pits two teams of professional hopefuls against one another. Over 120 players are split into teams Kai and Aina with stars from every level of college football set to take the field at FBC Mortgage Stadium. 

Unlike other postseason showcase games, the Hula Bowl is an international affair. The scouting committee invites players from university-level football leagues in the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan. International selections in this year's Hula Bowl include Sean Rae Trotter from Japan's Kwansei Gakuin University and Rintaro Yamada from Waseda University, located in Tokyo. 

The Hula Bowl also caters to professional football leagues outside of the NFL. Scouts from the UFL and Canadian Football League are also in attendance for the week of practices, culminating in Saturday's game. 

The Hula Bowl played its inaugural game, which originally pitted a team of mainland college stars against graduates of Leilehua High School in Hawaii, in 1946 and switched to the all-star format in 1960. The series went dormant in 2008 and wasn't revived until January 2020, returning to Hawaii's Aloha Stadium. The Hula Bowl has been played in Orlando since 2022. 

How to watch Hula Bowl 2024

Game: 2024 Hula Bowl
Date: Saturday, Jan. 13 | Time: Noon ET
Location: FBC Mortgage Stadium -- Orlando, Florida
TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder
Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Hula Bowl team rosters

Team Kai 

PlayerPositionSchool

Carter Bradley

QB

South Alabama

Davius Richard

QB

NC Central

Jack Plummer

QB

Louisville

Deshaun Fenwick

RB

Oregon State

Austin Jones

RB

USC

Tyrone Tracy

RB

Purdue

Michael Wiley

RB

Arizona

Ahmarean Brown

WR

South Carolina

Jalon Calhoun

WR

Duke

Devin Carter

WR

West Virginia

Hayden Hatten

WR

Idaho

Tejhaun Palmer

WR

UAB

Tayvion Robinson

WR

Kentucky 

Casey Washington

WR

Illinois

Brendan Bates

TE

Kentucky

Mason Pline

TE

Furman

Isaac Rex

TE

BYU

Messiah Swinson

TE

Arizona State

Frank Crum

LT

Wyoming

Mike Edwards 

LT

Campbell

Lorenzo Thompson

LT

Rhode Island

Doug Nester

RT

West Virginia

Jeremy Flax

RT

Kentucky

Clark Barrington

LG

Baylor

Jacob Johanning

LG

Furman

Jarrett Kingston

RG

USC

Dalton Tucker

RG

Marshall

Jack Freeman

C

Houston

Bryan Hudson

Louisville

M.J. Ale

DL

Washington

Jowon Briggs 

DL

Cincinnati

Judge Culpepper

DL

Toledo 

Jerquavion Mahone

DL

Temple

Hale Motu'apuaka

DL

Utah State

Solomon Byrd

EDGE

USC

Richard Jibunor

EDGE

Troy

John McCartan

EDGE

Oregon State

Ovie Oghoufo

EDGE

LSU

Ron Stone Jr.

EDGE

Washington State

Taylor Upshaw

EDGE

Arizona

Darius Muasau

LB

UCLA

Eli Neal

LB

Marshall

Maema Njongmeta

LB

Wisconsin

Winston Reid

LB

Weber State

Omar Speights

LB

LSU

Sean Rae Trotter

LB 

Kwansei Gakuin

Ryan Cooper

CB

Oregon State

Josh DeBerry

CB

Texas A&M

Storm Duck

CB

Louisville

Joshua Heyward

CB

Benedict

Elijah Jones

CB

Boston College

Reddy Steward

CB

Troy

Mikey Victor

CB

Alabama State

Rayshad Williams

CB

Texas Tech

Thomas Harper

Notre Dame 

PJ Jules

S

Southern Illinois

Sanoussi Kane

S

Purdue

Patrick McMorris

S

California

Tyler Owens

S

Texas Tech

Demani Richardson

S

Texas A&M

Brayden Narveson

K

NC State

Spencer Shrader

K

Notre Dame

Peter Bowden

LS

Wisconsin

Randen Plattner

LS

Kansas State

Austin McNamara

Texas Tech

Team Aina 

PlayerPositionSchool

John Rhys Plumlee

QB

UCF

Ben Bryant

QB

Northwestern

Spencer Sanders

QB

Ole Miss

Jason Bean

ATH

Kansas

Emani Bailey

RB

TCU

George Holani

RB

Boise State

Blake Watson

RB

Memphis

Jabari Small

RB

Tennessee

Joshua Cephus

WR

UTSA 

Jalen Coker

WR

Holy Cross

David White Jr. 

WR

Western Carolina

Ty James

WR

Mercer

Xavier Johnson

WR

Ohio State

Jeshaun Jones

WR

Maryland

Dayton Wade

WR

Ole Miss

David Martin-Robinson

TE

Temple

Cam Grandy

TE

Illinois State

Trey Knox

TE

South Carolina

Jacob Warren

TE

Tennessee

Travis Glover

LT

Georgia State

Cameron Wire

LT

Tulane

X'Zauvea Gadlin  

RT

Liberty

Mike Jerrell

RT 

Findlay

Gunner Britton

LG

Auburn

Brady Latham

LG

Arkansas

Matthew Jones

RG

Ohio State

Nouredin Nouili

RG

Nebraska

Michael Furtney

RG

Wisconsin

Duke Clemens

C

UCLA

Nick Gargiulo

C

South Carolina

Popo Aumavae

DL

Oregon

Khristian Boyd

DL

Northern Iowa

James Ester

DL

Northern Illinois

Jack Daly

DL

Florida International

Casey Rogers

DL

Oregon

Andre Carter

EDGE

Indiana

Anthony Goodlow

EDGE

Oklahoma State

Tre'Mon Morris-Brash

EDGE

UCF

AJ Simon 

EDGE

Albany

Eric Watts

EDGE

Connecticut 

Rintaro Yamada

EDGE

Waseda

Levelle Bailey

LB

Fresno State

Tyren Dupree

LB

Liberty

Jason Johnson

LB

UCF

Jackson Mitchell

LB

Connecticut

Isaiah Stalbird

LB

South Dakota State

Craig Young

LB

Kansas

Jaden Davis

CB

Miami

Gabe Jeudy-Lally

CB

Tennessee

Carlton Johnson

CB

Fresno State

Decorian Patterson

CB

UCF

Zamari Walton

CB

Ole Miss

A.J. Woods

CB

Pittsburgh 

Ja'Quan Sheppard

CB

Maryland

Daijahn Anthony

Ole Miss

Akeem Dent

Florida State

Lawrence Johnson

SEMO 

Jaylen Key

S

Alabama

Jalyn Phillips

S

Clemson

Shawn Preston Jr. 

S

Mississippi State

Al Walcott

S

Arkansas

Alex Romaguera-McNulty

K

Buffalo

Harrison Mevis

Missouri

Marco Ortiz

LS

Nebraska

Ryan Rehkow

P

BYU

Ryan SanbornPTexas

Players to watch at Hula Bowl

Hayden Hatten, WR, Idaho: These postseason games often serve as a great opportunity for small-school stars to make a name for themselves against stiff competition. Think current Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp at the 2017 Senior Bowl. Hatten, who has long been one of the top playmakers at the FCS level, could follow in that mold. A two-time FCS All-American, the 6-foot-2 Hatten just finished his second straight 1,000-yard receiving year, capping the 2023 season with 93 catches for 1,231 yards and nine touchdowns. 

Frank Crum, OT, Wyoming: At 6-foot-7 and 315-pounds, Crum has a ready-made NFL frame that should catch the eye of scouts during Saturday's game. He also has positional versatility with starting snaps at both right and left tackle while anchoring one of the Mountain West Conference's best offensive lines at Wyoming. He also earned All-MWC honors while playing at both spots, so he's effective no matter what side of the field he's occupying. If he holds up in the Hula Bowl, there's no doubt he could sneak into the late rounds as a flier pick for a team that needs to build its offensive line depth. 

Jason Bean, ATH, Kansas: This one is interesting. Bean was Kansas' starting quarterback for a majority of the 2023 season while Jalon Daniels recovered from a nagging back injury, and he led the Jayhawks to one of their best years in program history amassing a 9-4 record with a win in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. He also finished the year with the ninth-highest quarterback rating among season-long quarterbacks. However, he's listed as an athlete in the Hula Bowl. Bean has elite speed and running ability for a quarterback and could find a professional home at another position if he's open to the switch. It's worth watching how he's used in the Hula Bowl, at least. 