The 2024 LA Bowl, hosted by Gronk has the California Golden Bears (6-6) and the No. 24 UNLV Rebels (10-3) linking up on Wednesday. The Golden Bears lost two of their last three games to end the regular season. On Nov. 30, they lost to No. 11 SMU 38-6. Meanwhile, the Rebels had their four-game win streak to put an end in the Mountain West Championship Game when Boise State knocked off UNLV 21-7. Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza is in the transfer portal.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Rebels are 3-point favorite in the latest California vs. UNLV odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any UNLV vs. Cal picks, make sure to check out the predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Josh Nagel, considering his mastery of picks involving UNLV.

Nagel is a Nevada-based handicapper with more than 25 years of experience in the sports wagering industry. SportsLine's assistant managing editor has covered the wagering industry on a variety of platforms and has won numerous sports handicapping contests. He enters this matchup on a 9-4 run on all college football spread picks and he's 10-4 (+760) in his last 14 betting picks in games involving the Rebels. Anyone who has followed him at sportsbooks or betting apps is way up.

Now, Nagel has locked in on Cal vs. UNLV and just revealed his coveted CFB picks and predictions. Here are several CFB odds and CFB betting lines for UNLV vs. Cal:

UNLV vs. California spread: UNLV -3

UNLV vs. California over/under: 47.5 points

UNLV vs. California money line: UNLV -148, California +123

UNLV vs. California streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the California can cover

Sophomore running back Jaivian Thomas is an agile and elusive ball carrier in the backfield. This season, Thomas has compiled 598 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, and 6.6 yards per carry. He's scored a touchdown in five of his last six games. In addition, he's gone over 50-plus yards in six games this campaign.

In the passing game, sophomore tight end Jack Endries has 49 receptions for 562 yards, 11.5 yards per reception and two scores. The California native has recorded at least 50 receiving yards in five of the last eight games. On Nov. 16 against Syracuse, Endries had four grabs for 50 yards.

Why the UNLV can cover

Senior quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams is an electric weapon under center. The Georgia native has completed 62% of his throws for 1,845 passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns. He's added 824 rushing yards and another nine touchdowns.

Senior receiver Ricky White III, an NFL prospect, provides the Rebels with a reliable pass-catcher. White III has recorded team-highs in receptions (79), receiving yards (1,041) and receiving touchdowns (11). The Georgia native has also gone over 100 receiving yards in five games during the 2024 season. On Nov. 9 against Hawaii, White III totaled seven catches for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Nagel has analyzed California vs. UNLV from every possible angle. He's leaning Over on the point total and has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

