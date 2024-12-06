The 2024 MAC Championship Game will double as a continuation of The Battle of the Bricks series as in-state rivals face off on Saturday. The Ohio Bobcats (9-3) will take on the Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-4) with the teams meeting in the MAC Championship Game for the first time. Both teams finished 7-1 in conference play, but Miami defeated Ohio, 30-20, when they met in mid-October. This will be the 101st edition of The Battle of the Bricks, with Miami (OH) leading the all-time series 56-42-2.

Kickoff is noon ET from Ford Field in Detroit. The RedHawks are 2-point favorites in the latest Miami (OH) vs. Ohio odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.

Miami (OH) vs. Miami spread: Miami (OH) -2

Miami (OH) vs. Miami over/under: 44 points

Miami (OH) vs. Miami money line: Miami (OH) -128, Ohio +108

Why Ohio can cover

The Bobcats have bludgeoned opponents during their five-game win streak, winning each by at least 17 points and having an average margin of victory of 27 points. Ohio hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown in each of the last four games, limiting opponents to a minuscule 1.9 yards per carry. It also has a plus-six turnover differential during this stretch, while the Bobcats' offense carries its weight as it leads the MAC in yards per game in 2024.

Ohio's offense is predicated on its run game, which also leads the MAC, and the Bobcats have actually gained more rushing yards than they've allowed passing yards. Running back Anthony Tyus III ranks second in the conference with 960 rushing yards, while quarterback Parker Navarro leads the MAC with 13 rushing touchdowns. Navarro's arm is also a huge threat as his 8.1 yards per attempt tops the MAC. The Bobcats' perfection over their last five games isn't just limited to the scoreboard, as they're also 5-0 against the spread.

Why Miami (OH) can cover

Ohio's last loss came to Miami (OH), which will undoubtedly give the RedHawks confidence in the rematch. That 30-20 victory for Miami (OH) in October wasn't even as close as the score indicated as the RedHawks led 30-6 late in the fourth quarter before a pair of garbage-time touchdowns. Brett Gabbert had three passing touchdowns in the win, Keyon Mozee ran for 111 yards and a score, and the Miami (OH) defense racked up three sacks and two takeaways.

Those takeaways were crucial, and that has been an ongoing issue for the Bobcats all season. They are just one of three FBS teams with at least one turnover in every game this season. Giving possessions away will be tough to overcome versus a Miami (OH) defense which has allowed the fewest points per game since Week 7. Add in that Miami (OH) is the defending MAC champion, while Ohio is 0-5 all-time in MAC Championship Games, and the RedHawks will attract lots of interest with college football bets.

