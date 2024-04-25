The 2024 NFL Draft is the first draft for players in the 2021 recruiting class. Their senior seasons of high school football were either seriously impacted or canceled in response to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Many of them were never able to visit the college school of their choice during the recruiting process until they enrolled during the summer of 2021.

Several of the top recruits in the 2021 class will hear Roger Goodell call their names during the first round Thursday night. More will come off the board Friday and Saturday. Most will return to college classes Monday, several at different schools from where they signed.

So tells the curious tale of the class of 2021.

In the hours after the United States began its shutdown on the heels of the spreading coronavirus, the NCAA on March 13, 2020 tweeted a ban on in-person recruiting. Speaking strictly in sports, a pandemic that wiped out nearly everything in its path in 2020 had an impact on recruiting and roster construction that is still being felt across college football.

"Recruiting the 2021 class was unlike anything else," said an assistant coach who was at a Power Five school in 2020. "Most of it was purely off of film. Being able to see body types, growth potential and get accurate and recent movement information was damn near impossible. We had to rely a ton on evaluations from people that were not in the building. It was so much harder to find 'sleepers,' and a lot of guys were overvalued because of the inability to actually see their development in a normal evaluation period."

Player rankings from 2021 Class

The two players who finished the cycle ranked Nos. 1-2, Quinn Ewers and J.T. Tuimoloau, each returned to college for the 2024 season, smartly pushing back their draft potentials for a year; they'll be projected as first-round picks next April but probably would not have reached those heights Thursday night.

Ewers reclassified from the 2022 class. His journey is well-documented. Tuimoloau announced for Ohio State less than a month before practice started, on July 4, 2021 — months after his classmates made their February decisions. He'll enter his third year as a starter for the Buckeyes.

One July 4 earlier, with the country on lockdown, Caleb Williams announced he was headed to play for Oklahoma. A fireworks show followed his commitment, which was televised live on CBSSports HQ.

Williams would be the No. 1 quarterback in the final 2021 rankings … until Ewers' reclassification moved him up. Williams will be the first name called by Goodell on Thursday evening.

You could have a lot of fun pulling up the final rankings for the class of 2021 and toggling around by position.

How recruiting worked (or didn't work) in 2020

First, that second tweet from the NCAA on March 13, 2020 said that there would be a ban on in-person recruiting.

At first, it was indefinite.

That ban would continue to be extended for months at a time, preventing coaches from getting on the road during the traditional spring evaluation period that begins on April 15.

It kept coaches from hosting unofficial visitors throughout the spring (except for Arizona State, which is a whole 'other story) and official visits in April-June.

It wiped out camps, of both the college campus and showcase variety. Not beholden to the NCAA, the Elite 11 was able to do a socially distanced competition in the heart of Tennessee in July. Caleb Williams won MVP.

Response to the coronavirus of course postponed the season in many states, canceled it in some others and led for many 2021 recruits to even opt out of playing their 2020 senior seasons.

The NCAA did not reopen campus visits until June of 2021.

It had an enormous impact on the evaluation process — no in-person evals, no verified heights, weights and measurements plus testing times. But we won't soon forget the videos and pictures of scales and measuring tapes, sometimes a couple inches below the ground to make a player appear taller.

If you find yourself wondering why so many 2021 signees did not live up to "expectations," now you have your answer. What seems like an abnormally high number won't hear their names called this weekend, next year or ever.

Position-by-position rundown of 2021's hits, misses

A lot of hits. A lot of misses. A lot to still be determined. Ladies and gentlemen: The Class of 2021.