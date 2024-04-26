usatsi-21699247-marvin-harrison-buckeyes-wr-2023-1400.jpg
Getty Images

The 2024 NFL Draft's feeder class of elite high school talent was the Class of 2021, which was wrecked by the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic:  High school seasons were canceled or shortened, in-person visits were wiped out, evaluation opportunities were few and far between.

Even so, the recruiting industry churned out another terrific reminder Thursday night that stars really do matter. Seven five-stars were selected, including No. 1 overall player Caleb Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy. Each of the five-star prospects who were selected in the first round were members of the 2021 class. Further, an outstanding 15 four-star prospects went in the first round, capped by pick No. 32 Xavier Legette. 

The record for most five-star prospects selected in the first round was set in 2023, when 13 such players came off the board night one. 

Here's a look at the star rankings for every player selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 NFL Draft by recruiting ranking

  • 5 stars: 7
  • 4 stars: 15
  • 3 stars: 9
  • Unranked: 1
NFL TeamPlayerSchoolStarsRank (year)
Chicago
Caleb WilliamsUSC58 (2021)
Washington
Jayden DanielsLSU435 (2019)
New England
Drake MayeNorth Carolina524 (2021)
Arizona
Marvin Harrison Jr.Ohio State4160 (2021)
L.A. Chargers
Joe AltNotre Dame4180 (2021)
N.Y. Giants
Malik NabersLSU4150 (2021)
Tennessee
JC LathamAlabama55 (2021)
Atlanta
Michael Penix Jr.Washington3548 (2018)*
Chicago
Rome OdunzeWashington4135 (2020)
Minnesota
J.J. McCarthyMichigan438 (2021)
N.Y. Jets
Olumuyiwa FashanuPenn State3401 (2020)*
Denver
Bo NixOregon462 (2019)
Las Vegas
Brock BowersGeorgia459 (2021)
New Orleans
Taliese FuagaOregon State31608 (2020)*
Indianapolis
Laiatu LatuUCLA498 (2019)
Seattle
Byron Murphy IITexas4393 (2021)
Minnesota
Dallas TurnerAlabama512 (2021)
Cincinnati
Amarius MimsGeorgia515 (2021)
L.A. Rams
Jared VerseFlorida StateN/AN/A (2019)
Pittsburgh
Troy FautanuWashington4214 (2019)
Miami
Chop RobinsonPenn State522 (2021)
Philadelphia
Quinyon MitchellToledo31830 (2020)*
Jacksonville
Brian Thomas Jr.LSU469 (2021)
Detroit
Terrion ArnoldAlabama526 (2021)
Green Bay
Jordan MorganArizona31581 (2019)*
Tampa Bay
Graham BartonDuke3671 (2020)*
Arizona
Darius RobinsonMissouri3689 (2019)*
Kansas City
Xavier WorthyTexas4100 (2021)
Dallas
Tyler GuytonOklahoma3902 (2020)*
Baltimore
Nate WigginsClemson477 (2021)
San Francisco
Ricky PearsallFlorida31250 (2019)*
Carolina
Xavier LegetteSouth Carolina4706 (2019)*

*Denotes an instance where the 247Sports Composite rankings were used