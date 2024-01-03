Texas star wide receiver Xavier Worthy will forego his remaining eligibility and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, he announced on social media Tuesday. The announcement comes one day after Worhy caught two passes for 45 yards in a 37-31 loss to No. 2 Washington in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

"My time here at the University of Texas has been filled with highs, lows, lessons, and blessings," Worthy said. "All of them are part of my journey and who I am today. I will be eternally grateful to those who have always believed in and supported me. My mom, family, day ones, coaches, football brothers and real fans. To play the sport I love at this level with some of the most talented guys in the game is a blessing I don't take for granted, and I will continue to be thankful for. With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft."

The speedy receiver enjoyed the best statical season of his career in 2023. Worthy caught 75 passes for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns and served as a big play threat for quarterback Quinn Ewers. He finishes his three-year college career in Austin, Texas with 197 catches for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Worthy's draft stock

The 2024 NFL Draft is teeming with wide receiver talent and Worthy is among the best in his class. CBS Spoirts ranks Worthy as the No. 40 overall prospect and the No. 8 WR behind Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU's Malik Nabers, Florida State's Keon Coleman, Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka, Washington's Rome Odunze, Texas teammate Adonai Mitchell and Western Kentucky's Malachi Corley.

CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso projects Worthy to the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 24 pick in his latest mock draft.

"A bit of a curveball here from the Bengals, who get the top speedster wideout in the class," Trapasso wrote.

What it means for Texas

Worthy was one of the best deep threats in the sport the past few seasons and also offered another wrinkle as a kick/punt returner. With the draft-eligible players like Ewers, Mitchell, Ja'Tavian Sanders and Jordan Whittington all facing decisions heading into the Jan. 15 deadline, Texas passing game will likely need a lot of new players to step up in order to get back to the College Football Playoff in 2024.

Texas was able to land former Houston wide receiver Matthew Golden via the transfer portal and the No. 29 overall player available should help usher in a new era. The Longhorns also have former top-40 recruit Johntay Cook ll on the roster and five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo will join the program this fall.