DALLAS -- Georgia coach Kirby Smart joked about the reported massive NIL contracts that Oregon players are receiving thanks to Nike founder Phil Knight during his appearance Tuesday at SEC Media Days.

Smart noted that Georgia studies successful organizations every offseason, and focused on Nike's humble beginnings in 2024. The educational series ultimately involved meeting with Knight, the founder of Nike, a diehard Oregon fan. However, Smart couldn't resist throwing a quip at Oregon coach Dan Lanning, his former defensive coordinator.

"I wish I could get some of that NIL money that [Knight is] sharing with Dan Lanning," Smart joked. "But that's another note."

Lanning's Ducks have been going gangbusters on the recruiting trail in recent months, sitting with the No. 4 recruiting class in the Class of 2025. Oregon landed No. 5 overall wide receiver Dakorien Moore out of Duncanville, Texas, and have won multiple recruiting battles against programs that traditionally recruit better.

Of course, Georgia has continued to recruit at an elite level. The Bulldogs boast the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation, one spot ahead of Oregon. Georgia has three 5-star recruits committed in the Class of 2025. The recruiting successes hit nearly every single position group.

Despite the quip, Smart was complimentary of Georgia's NIL operation, and believes that the Bulldogs have built a system that works for them.

"Our kids are competitive [in NIL]," Smart said. "We have a system where you come in and work your way up -- you don't come in and make more money than the starters. Psychologically, we stand by that and if it costs us a player, we think we win in the culture because we don't want players that feel like there's an entitlement for a freshman coming in.

"I think a lot of schools made that mistake early on three, four years ago and you could have some upset locker rooms. We're going to err on the side of earning what you get."

Smart and Clemson's Dabo Swinney are the only two active coaches to have won multiple national championships. No other active coach in college football has won a title since 2018. With a program as successful as Smart's operation, player acquisition tends to work itself out.