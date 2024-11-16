Colorado has won six of its seven games since losing at Nebraska in early September, and it is coming off a win over Texas Tech heading into its game against Utah on Saturday during the Week 12 college football schedule. The Buffaloes have jumped to No. 17 in the College Football Rankings and into solo second place in the Big 12 standings, trailing only unbeaten and No. 6 BYU, which has won all nine of its games this season. The latest Week 12 college football odds via SportsLine consensus have Colorado listed as an 13.5-point favorite against Utah, while BYU is a 2.5-point favorite against Kansas. Which side of those Week 12 college football spreads should you back with your Week 12 college football bets?

In the SEC, No. 7 Tennessee travels to No. 12 Georgia as a 9.5-point road underdog following the Bulldogs' loss to Ole Miss with quarterback Nico Iamaleava now cleared to play after initially being listed as questionable.

After diving into every game on the Week 12 college football schedule, the model is backing the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (-13, 57.5) to beat the Arkansas Razorbacks, 38-17, covering the spread in a game that goes under the total. Texas lost to then-No. 5 Georgia last month before escaping with a narrow win at then-No. 25 Vanderbilt, but it got back to its dominant ways with a 49-17 win over Florida last week. Junior quarterback Quinn Ewers completed 19 of 27 passes for 333 yards and five touchdowns, while freshman running back Jerrick Gibson had 100 rushing yards and a score.

The Longhorns have won seven of their first nine games by at least 22 points, with two of those victories coming against ranked opponents. Arkansas has lost three of its last five games, including a 63-31 loss to Ole Miss in its most recent game. Texas has covered the spread in nine of its last 13 games, and the model has the Longhorns covering the spread again this week in their 21-point win. See the model's other Week 12 college football score predictions here.

