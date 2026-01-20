The 2025 college football season ended in storybook fashion as No. 1 Indiana, long a historical punching bag, won the first national championship in program history and completed the first 16-0 season in modern FBS history. That will not be an easy feat to replicate, even though the 16-game schedule is still relatively new in the modern game.

While coach Curt Cignetti is deservedly receiving much of the credit for Indiana's almost unbelievable turnaround, the achievement was built on the play of a core group of star players. Standouts such as Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza left an indelible mark on the program, even if their time in Bloomington was brief.

Beyond Indiana, this year's College Football Playoff was defined by numerous standout performances, making it fitting to assemble an All-College Football Playoff team -- similar to an All-America team, but limited to the postseason.

It should come as no surprise that Indiana ranks near the top with six selections. However, its national championship game opponent, Miami, leads the way with nine players on this year's CFP team. The Hurricanes were undeniably talented, even if their run ended just short of a title.

Here's a look at the full All-College Football Playoff team.

Offense

QB: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Mendoza had a playoff run befitting a Heisman Trophy winner. He threw for more touchdowns (eight) than he had incompletions (five) in wins against Alabama and Oregon. Then, in the national title game, Mendoza delivered a belated Heisman moment when he ran through Miami tacklers and put his body on the line to score the game's decisive touchdown on fourth-and-5 from Miami's 13-yard line. Perhaps most importantly, he played mistake-free football throughout Indiana's entire run.

Fletcher was a solid option out of the backfield all season, but he really turned it on when his team needed it the most. He almost singlehandedly delivered the Hurricanes to victory in the first round with a 17-carry, 172-yard performance against Texas A&M. Fletcher torched Ohio State's dominant rush defense for 90 yards while catching a touchdown and managed 133 yards against Ole Miss. He went through those three games without scoring once on the ground, but that changed in the national title game where he had two of Miami's three touchdowns. For those who don't want to do the math, Fletcher had 412 yards and two touchdowns rushing in the CFP alone.

TE: Dae'Quan Wright, Ole Miss

Wright was not perfect -- he had several drops in Ole Miss' Sugar Bowl win against Georgia -- but he remained a steady target for quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. He finished with 64 receiving yards apiece against Tulane and Miami and caught a touchdown against the Hurricanes while averaging 21.3 yards per reception. Wright also played a key role as a blocker, using his 255-pound frame to help fuel Ole Miss' potent rushing attack.

WR: Malachi Toney, Miami

It didn't take long for Toney to emerge as one of the most electric playmakers in the sport. The CBS Sports Freshman of the Year, lived up to the billing as Miami marched to the CFP National Championship. Toney was largely kept in check through Miami's first two playoff games, though he did have a touchdown against Texas A&M. He hit his stride with 15 catches for 203 yards and two touchdowns versus Ole Miss and Indiana.

WR: Charlie Becker, Indiana

This spot also could have been occupied by Indiana's Elijah Sarratt, but Becker cemented his status with a big performance in the national title game. Becker made a couple of crucial -- and tough -- catches to move the chains for Indiana as it triumphed against Miami. He had two snags for 51 yards and a touchdown against Alabama and two catches for 48 yards and a touchdown against Oregon. He's a deep-ball specialist with great hands and a knack for making tough catches all year. His future in Bloomington is extremely bright.

WR: De'Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss

Stribling got hot late in the season and carried that momentum into the CFP, where he was the focal point of Ole Miss' explosive passing attack. Stribling finished the Rebels' three-game run with 17 catches for 278 yards and one touchdown, averaging a brisk 16.4 yards per reception in the process.

Offensive Line

Francis Mauigoa, Miami; James Brockermeyer, Miami; Pat Coogan, Indiana; Carter Smith, Indiana; Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Miami and Indiana bludgeoned their opponents in the trenches and, as such, earned a lion's share of the offensive line selections. Mauigoa has long been viewed as a likely first-round prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class and he solidified that status by anchoring Miami's offensive line in the postseason. Coogan, along with the rest of Indiana's offensive line, was named the Offensive MVP of the Rose Bowl. Pregnon, a fellow highly regarded NFL prospect, deserves his flowers for plowing the way for an Oregon offense that averaged around 120 yards rushing per game in the CFP.

Defense

There is plenty of Miami flavor along the defensive line. He entered the postseason with 4.5 sacks and now has 9.5. Three of those came in the opening round against Texas A&M, where he was a nightmare for the Aggies. He also delivered a standout performance in the national title game, finishing with eight total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and another sack.

DL: Tyrique Tucker, Indiana

The 6-foot, 302-pound Tucker was a bully at the center of Indiana's defensive line. His statistics do not jump off the page, but he was a key piece of an Indiana run defense that largely shut down opponents. He also turned in an impressive six-tackle performance, including half a sack, against Oregon.

DL: Ahmad Moten, Miami

Moten is similar to Tucker in that his box score does not tell the full story. He is the type of interior defensive lineman who demands extra attention, freeing teammates -- such as Bain -- to get after the passer. Moten finished with five tackles and a standout tackle for loss against the Hoosiers.

EDGE: Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Bain was not the only Miami pass rusher to significantly boost his sack total during the playoff. Mesidor was equally difficult to block, recording at least 1.5 sacks in three of the Hurricanes' four postseason games. That run included two sacks against Indiana and two against defending national champion Ohio State -- a clear example of rising to the moment on college football's biggest stage.

LB: Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss

Ole Miss' do-it-all linebacker lived up to his reputation in the playoff. He forced fumbles against Georgia and Tulane, recorded 2.5 sacks over the final two games and showed his versatility with a rangy pass breakup in the Sugar Bowl. Perkins also averaged two tackles for loss per game during the CFP.

LB: Aiden Fisher, Indiana

A first-team CBS Sports All-American, Fisher emerged as one of college football's top players this season while captaining a dominant Indiana defense. His playoff run ends with 21 total tackles, 3.5 for a loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Roberts ultimately appeared in just one playoff game, but his performance in that limited capacity earned him a spot on this team. In fact, he was one of Texas Tech's only bright spots in its disappointing 23-0 Peach Bowl loss to Oregon. He led both teams with 16 total tackles and also snagged an interception off of Oregon quarterback Dante Moore.

Ponds' game-opening pick-six against Oregon in the Peach Bowl will top highlight reels, and deservedly so. It set the tone for a statement victory. Ponds was the CFP's most lockdown corner, finishing with three pass breakups in the national title game and quieting any concerns about his size by delivering big hits and playing with an edge.

Finney cemented his status as college football's top freshman cornerback. The 6-foot-2 standout recorded two interceptions and a fumble recovery in Oregon's dominant win over Texas Tech and showed his physicality with 13 tackles, including a half tackle for loss, against James Madison.

DB: Keionte Scott, Miami

Scott was the glue guy in Miami's secondary. He primarily played slot corner for the 'Canes, but his versatility allowed the defensive staff to move him all over the field. Regardless of role, Scott stood out. His 72-yard interception returned for a touchdown served as the centerpiece of Miami's statement upset of Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

DB: Jakobe Thomas, Miami

It was Thomas' interception that sealed the deal in the Cotton Bowl, though. He was also crucial in Miami's win against Ole Miss, which sent Miami to the College Football Playoff National Championship. He had five total tackles and two pass breakups in that victory.

Special Teams

K: Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

There initially wasn't going to be a special teams section on the All-CFP team, but Carneiro deserves special mention. His 47-yard field goal delivered victory to Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. That was his third make on three attempts, with two of those coming from at least 50 yards out. He also went 4-of-5 against Miami and finished the CFP 4-of-5 from 50-plus yards.