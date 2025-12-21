Several bowl games are already in the books, including the CFP First Round, with the College Football Playoff quarterfinals then starting on Dec. 31. In the meantime, there is still plenty of other college football bowl action, especially on Saturday, Dec. 27. Contests that day include Penn State vs. Clemson (-3), BYU vs. Georgia Tech (+4.5), Missouri vs. Virginia (+4.5) and LSU vs. Houston (-3).

The final college football bowl game of the year will head to the Cotton Bowl and Ohio State vs. Miami. The Dec. 31 CFP quarterfinal matchup has the reigning champion Buckeyes favored by 10 points, per the latest college football bowl odds. Before locking in any college football picks on those games or any others during bowl season, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famous sports betting newsletter. He has also won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects. Marshall crushed his 2024 college football betting picks, going 64-43 and returning more than 16 units, finishing the season as SportsLine's top expert. He enters this week on a 8-3 run on his official SportsLine college football over/under picks as well. Anyone following could have seen strong returns.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique that evaluates all the trends, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for every bowl and CFP game and evaluated each matchup. You can head to SportsLine to see every pick.

Top college football bowl predictions

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for the remaining 2025-26 bowl schedule: He is backing Toledo (+6.5) to cover against Louisville in the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 23.

The Rockets won their last four in the regular season, all by at least 18 points. Louisville, meanwhile, struggled down the stretch, losing three of its last four.

"The Rockets are on a 10-3 spread uptick (2-0 as an underdog in that span) since late last season," Marshall told SportsLine. "Louisville's Jeff Brohm is 4-3 straight-up and vs. the spread in bowls. The Cardinals dropped three of the last four both straight up and vs. the line this season, though Louisville did thump Kentucky 41-0 in finale, as Louisville was just 4-8 vs. spread in 2025."

How to make college football conference championship picks

2025-26 college football bowl odds (through 12/26)

(odds subject to change)

Monday, Dec. 22

Potato Bowl: Washington State vs. Utah State (-1.5, 49.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 23

Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo vs. Louisville (-6.5, 44.5)

New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss (+2.5, 57.5)

Frisco Bowl: UNLV vs. Ohio (+6.5, 62.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl: Cal vs. Hawaii (-1.5, 52.5)

Friday, Dec. 26

GameAbove Sports Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Northwestern (-10.5, 43.5)

Rate Bowl: New Mexico vs. Minnesota (-2.5, 44.5)

First Responder Bowl: FIU vs. UTSA (-6, 59.5)