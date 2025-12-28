Two dozen bowl games are already in the books, in addition to the College Football Playoff first round, with the CFP quarterfinals set to begin on Dec. 31. In the meantime, there is still plenty of other college football bowl action, especially on Wednesday. The New Year's Eve slate that you can make college football bowl picks on includes Iowa vs. Vanderbilt (-4.5), Duke vs. Arizona State (+3) and Nebraska vs. Utah (-14.5), amongst other contests. That college football spread makes the Utes the biggest favorites still standing to make college football bowl bets on.

The final college football bowl game of the calendar year will head to the Cotton Bowl and Ohio State vs. Miami. The Dec. 31 CFP quarterfinal matchup has the reigning champion Buckeyes favored by 9.5 points, per the latest college football bowl odds. Before locking in any college football picks on those games or any others during bowl season, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famous sports betting newsletter. He has also won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects. Marshall crushed his 2024 college football betting picks, going 64-43 and returning more than 16 units, finishing the season as SportsLine's top expert. He enters this week on a 9-3 run on his official SportsLine college football over/under picks as well. Anyone following could have seen strong returns.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique that evaluates all the trends, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for every bowl and CFP game and evaluated each matchup. You can head to SportsLine to see every pick.

Top college football bowl predictions

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for the remaining 2025-26 bowl schedule: He is backing Illinois (+2.5) to cover against Tennessee in the 2025 Music City Bowl on Dec. 30. The line opened at Tennessee -8.5, but has fallen significantly with Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer deciding to play. Tennessee receiver Chris Brazzell II, cornerback Colton Hood and linebacker Arion Carter are among the opt outs for Tennessee.

Marshall has looked closely at the trends for this one and found that Tennessee only covered two times in its last nine games this season. Illinois, meanwhile, is on an 11-4-1 ATS streak dating back to last season, making the Illini the value side in Nashville. Go to SportsLine to see all of Marshall's picks, and bet that pick right here:

2025-26 college football bowl odds

(odds subject to change)

Monday, Dec. 29:

Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State (+7, 59.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 30

Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Coastal Carolina (+9.5, 51.5)

Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Illinois (+2.5, 61.5)

Alamo Bowl: USC vs. TCU (+6.5, 55.5)

Wednesday, Dec. 31

ReliaQuest Bowl: Iowa vs. Vanderbilt (-4.5, 46.5)

Sun Bowl: Arizona State vs. Duke (-3, 49.5)

Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Texas (-7.5, 48.5)

Las Vegas Bowl: Nebraska vs. Utah (-14.5, 50.5)

CFP quarterfinal/Cotton Bowl: Miami vs. Ohio State (-9.5, 42.5)

Thursday, Jan. 1

CFP quarterfinal/Orange Bowl: Oregon vs. Texas Tech (+2.5, 52.5)

CFP quarterfinal/Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Indiana (-7, 48.5)

CFP quarterfinal/Sugar Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Georgia (-6.5, 56.5)

Friday, Jan. 2

Armed Forces Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State (-11.5, 59.5)

Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Cincinnati (+7, 54.5)

Holiday Bowl: Arizona vs. SMU (+3, 51.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State (-3.5, 53.5)