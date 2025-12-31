The College Football Playoff quarterfinals are set to begin on Wednesday night as Ohio State takes on Miami. The Buckeyes are 9.5-point favorites in the latest college football odds. Other college football lines for Wednesday include Vanderbilt (-4) vs. Iowa, Duke (-3) vs. Arizona State, Texas (-7) vs. Michigan and Utah (-14) vs. Nebraska, which is the game with the largest remaining spread.

The CFP spreads for New Year's Day are Oregon (-2.5) vs. Texas Tech, Indiana (-7) vs. Alabama and Georgia (-6.5) vs. Ole Miss. The action continues on Jan. 2 with four bowl game, which will be the last action before the CFP semifinals later in January. Before locking in any college football picks on those games or any others during bowl season, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

iNew users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $75 in site credits when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famous sports betting newsletter. He has also won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects. Marshall crushed his 2024 college football betting picks, going 64-43 and returning more than 16 units, finishing the season as SportsLine's top expert. He enters this week on a 53-42 run on his official SportsLine college football picks as well. Anyone following could have seen strong returns.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique that evaluates all the trends, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for every bowl and CFP game and evaluated each matchup. You can head to SportsLine to see every pick.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins:

Top college football bowl predictions

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for the remaining 2025-26 bowl schedule: He is backing Navy (-7.5) to cover against Cincinnati in the Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2. The Bearcats have been decimated by opt outs and the transfer portal, with the most notable absence being coveted quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who is headed to the portal.

Navy, which will have virtually its entire roster available, won three straight to close the regular season, while Cincinnati lost four straight entering this matchup.

"These two had met most recently as 2022, when Cincy won 20-10 but didn't cover (-18.5) when both were members of American, and before Bearcats moved to Big 12," Marshall told SportsLine. "The Midshipmen have won last three and covered in last seven bowls -- all but one of those under Ken Niumatalolo before Brian Newberry beat Oklahoma last year." Go to SportsLine to see all of Marshall's picks, and bet that pick right here:

How to make college football bowl and CFP picks

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup, and he's backing a team on a massive 12-1 run against the spread. Get betting analysis for each matchup at SportsLine, and use promo code CHAMPIONSHIP to get your first month at SportsLine for $1.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and what alarming trends do you need to know about this week? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams to back, all from the legendary Vegas expert who has won multiple handicapping titles, and find out.

2025-26 college football bowl odds

See full college football bowl picks, odds, predictions here

(odds subject to change)

Wednesday, Dec. 31

ReliaQuest Bowl: Iowa vs. Vanderbilt (-4, 45.5)

Sun Bowl: Arizona State vs. Duke (-3, 47.5)

Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Texas (-7, 48.5)

Las Vegas Bowl: Nebraska vs. Utah (-14, 50.5)

CFP quarterfinal/Cotton Bowl: Miami vs. Ohio State (-9.5, 40.5)

Thursday, Jan. 1

CFP quarterfinal/Orange Bowl: Oregon vs. Texas Tech (+2.5, 51.5)

CFP quarterfinal/Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Indiana (-7, 47.5)

CFP quarterfinal/Sugar Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Georgia (-6, 55.5)

Friday, Jan. 2

Armed Forces Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State (-14.5, 57.5)

Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Cincinnati (+7.5, 54.5)

Holiday Bowl: Arizona vs. SMU (+2.5, 52.5)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State (-3, 53.5)