The expanded College Football Playoff gave us more hyped matchups than ever before, but the wide landscape of bowl season continues to deliver. The Pop-Tarts Bowl has become a modern classic, and gave us a 42-41 Iowa State win over Miami. The Hawaii Bowl went to five overtimes on Christmas Eve. Bret Bielema and Shane Beamer beefed in the Citrus Bowl. The holidays are an amazing time.

Bowl Season announced the full 2025-26 schedule of college football bowl games on Thursday, giving us a formal look at the upcoming collection of bangers. It kicks off with the HBCU Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13 and goes all the way until Jan. 2. The CFP carries us from there all the way to Jan. 19, when two teams will vie for a national championship in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CBS will continue broadcasting the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Kick is set for 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas. Additionally, Dec. 27 is one of the most stacked days of the year as eight bowl games will take place on that day, including the Pop-Tarts Bowl, Texas Bowl and Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented By Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop (yes, that's its official name).

Below is a detailed look at the complete schedule for the 2025-26 college football season, including dates, locations and TV channels. All times are Eastern.

College Football Playoff

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 19 (Monday) College Football Playoff National Championship

Miami Gardens, Florida 7:30 (ESPN) Semifinal winners Jan. 9 (Friday) Peach (CFP Semifinal)

Atlanta, Georgia 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Jan. 8 (Thursday) Fiesta (CFP Semifinal)

Glendale, Arizona 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Jan. 1 (Thursday) Sugar (CFP Quarterfinal) New Orleans, Louisiana 8:00 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Jan. 1 (Thursday) Rose (CFP Quarterfinal) Pasadena, California 4 p.m. (ESPN TBA vs. TBA Jan. 1 (Thursday) Orange (CFP Quarterfinal) Miami Gardens, Florida 12 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Dec. 31 (Wednesday) Cotton (CFP Quarterfinal) Arlington, Texas 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Dec. 20 (Saturday) CFP First Round Game

TBD TBA vs. TBA Dec. 20 (Saturday) CFP First Round Game

TBD TBA vs. TBA Dec. 20 (Saturday) CFP First Round Game

TBD TBA vs. TBA Dec. 19 (Friday) CFP First Round Game TBD TBA vs. TBA

Other bowl games