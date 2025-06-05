Iowa State v Miami - Pop-Tarts Bowl
Getty Images

The expanded College Football Playoff gave us more hyped matchups than ever before, but the wide landscape of bowl season continues to deliver. The Pop-Tarts Bowl has become a modern classic, and gave us a 42-41 Iowa State win over Miami. The Hawaii Bowl went to five overtimes on Christmas Eve. Bret Bielema and Shane Beamer beefed in the Citrus Bowl. The holidays are an amazing time. 

Bowl Season announced the full 2025-26 schedule of college football bowl games on Thursday, giving us a formal look at the upcoming collection of bangers. It kicks off with the HBCU Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13 and goes all the way until Jan. 2. The CFP carries us from there all the way to Jan. 19, when two teams will vie for a national championship in Miami Gardens, Florida. 

CBS will continue broadcasting the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Kick is set for 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas. Additionally, Dec. 27 is one of the most stacked days of the year as eight bowl games will take place on that day, including the Pop-Tarts Bowl, Texas Bowl and Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented By Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop (yes, that's its official name). 

Below is a detailed look at the complete schedule for the 2025-26 college football season, including dates, locations and TV channels. All times are Eastern. 

College Football Playoff

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup

Jan. 19 (Monday)

College Football Playoff National Championship
Miami Gardens, Florida

7:30 (ESPN)

Semifinal winners

Jan. 9 (Friday)

Peach (CFP Semifinal)
Atlanta, Georgia

7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

TBA vs. TBA

Jan. 8 (Thursday)

Fiesta (CFP Semifinal)
Glendale, Arizona

7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

TBA vs. TBA

Jan. 1 (Thursday)Sugar (CFP Quarterfinal) New Orleans, Louisiana8:00 p.m. (ESPN)TBA vs. TBA
Jan. 1 (Thursday)Rose (CFP Quarterfinal) Pasadena, California4 p.m. (ESPNTBA vs. TBA
Jan. 1 (Thursday)Orange (CFP Quarterfinal) Miami Gardens, Florida12 p.m. (ESPN)TBA vs. TBA
Dec. 31 (Wednesday)Cotton (CFP Quarterfinal) Arlington, Texas7:30 p.m. (ESPN)TBA vs. TBA
Dec. 20 (Saturday)CFP First Round Game
TBDTBA vs. TBA
Dec. 20 (Saturday)CFP First Round Game
TBDTBA vs. TBA
Dec. 20 (Saturday)CFP First Round Game
TBDTBA vs. TBA
Dec. 19 (Friday)CFP First Round GameTBDTBA vs. TBA

Other bowl games

DateTimeBowlLocationTV

Dec. 13 (Saturday)

12 p.m.

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Georgia

ABC

Dec. 13 (Saturday)

9 p.m.

LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk

SoFi Stadium Inglewood, California

ESPN

Dec. 16 (Tuesday)

9 p.m.

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Cramton Bowl Montgomery, Alabama

ESPN

Dec. 17 (Wednesday)

5 p.m.

Cure Bowl

Camping World Stadium Orlando, Florida

ESPN

Dec. 17 (Wednesday)8:30 p.m.68 Ventures BowlHancock White Stadium Mobile, AlabamaESPN
Dec. 19 (Friday)12 p.m.Myrtle Beach BowlBrooks Stadium Conway, South CarolinaESPN
Dec. 19 (Friday)3:30 p.m.Gasparilla BowlRaymond James Stadium Tampa, FloridaESPN
Dec. 22 (Monday)
2 p.m.Famous Idaho Potato BowlAlbertsons Stadium Boise, IdahoESPN
Dec. 23 (Tuesday)2 p.m.Boca Raton BowlFlagler Credit Union Stadium Boca Raton, FloridaESPN
Dec. 23 (Tuesday)5:30 p.m.New Orleans BowlCaesars Superdome New Orleans, LouisianaESPN
Dec. 23 (Tuesday)9 p.m.Frisco BowlTBDESPN
Dec. 24 (Wednesday)8 p.m. or 9 p.m.Hawai'i BowlClarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex Honolulu, HawaiiESPN
Dec. 26 (Friday)1 p.m.First Responder BowlGerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, TexasESPN
Dec. 27 (Saturday)11 a.m.Military BowlNavy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Annapolis, MarylandESPN
Dec. 27 (Saturday)12 p.m.Pinstripe BowlYankee Stadium Bronx, New YorkABC
Dec. 27 (Saturday)2:15 p.m.Fenway BowlFenway Park Boston, MassachusettsESPN
Dec. 27 (Saturday)3:30 p.m.Pop-Tarts BowlCamping World Stadium Orlando, FloridaABC
Dec. 27 (Saturday)4:30 p.m.Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented By Gin & Juice By Dre and SnoopArizona Stadium Tucson, ArizonaThe CW
Dec. 27 (Saturday)5:45 p.m.New Mexico BowlBranch Field at University Stadium Albuquerque, New MexicoESPN
Dec. 27 (Saturday)7:30 p.m.Gator BowlEverBank Stadium Jacksonville, FloridaABC
Dec. 27 (Saturday)9:15 p.m.Texas BowlNRG Stadium Houston, TexasESPN
Dec. 29 (Monday)2 p.m.Birmingham BowlProtective Stadium Birmingham, AlabamaESPN
Dec. 30 (Tuesday)2 p.m.Independence BowlIndependence Stadium Shreveport, LouisianaESPN
Dec. 30 (Tuesday)5:30 p.m.Music City BowlNissan Stadium Nashville, TennesseeESPN
Dec. 30 (Tuesday)9 p.m.
Alamo BowlAlamodome San Antonio, TexasESPN
Dec. 31 (Wednesday)12 p.m.ReliaQuest BowlRaymond James Stadium Tampa, FloridaESPN
Dec. 31 (Wednesday)2 p.m.Tony the Tiger Sun BowlSun Bowl Stadium El Paso, TexasCBS
Dec. 31 (Wednesday)
3 p.m.Citrus BowlCamping World Stadium Orlando, FloridaABC
Dec. 31 (Wednesday)3:30 p.m.Las Vegas BowlAllegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NevadaESPN
Jan. 2 (Friday)1 p.m.Armed Forces BowlAmon Carter Stadium Fort Worth, TexasESPN
Jan. 2 (Friday)3:30 p.m.Liberty BowlSimmons Bank Liberty Stadium Memphis, TennesseeESPN
Jan. 2 (Friday)8 p.m.Mayo BowlBank of America Stadium Charlotte, North CarolinaESPN
TBDTBDHoliday BowlSnapdragon Stadium San Diego, CaliforniaFOX