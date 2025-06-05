2025-26 college football bowl schedule, games, dates, locations, kickoff times, TV channels
The full schedule is out for the 2025-26 college football bowl season
The expanded College Football Playoff gave us more hyped matchups than ever before, but the wide landscape of bowl season continues to deliver. The Pop-Tarts Bowl has become a modern classic, and gave us a 42-41 Iowa State win over Miami. The Hawaii Bowl went to five overtimes on Christmas Eve. Bret Bielema and Shane Beamer beefed in the Citrus Bowl. The holidays are an amazing time.
Bowl Season announced the full 2025-26 schedule of college football bowl games on Thursday, giving us a formal look at the upcoming collection of bangers. It kicks off with the HBCU Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13 and goes all the way until Jan. 2. The CFP carries us from there all the way to Jan. 19, when two teams will vie for a national championship in Miami Gardens, Florida.
CBS will continue broadcasting the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Kick is set for 2 p.m. on Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas. Additionally, Dec. 27 is one of the most stacked days of the year as eight bowl games will take place on that day, including the Pop-Tarts Bowl, Texas Bowl and Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented By Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop (yes, that's its official name).
Below is a detailed look at the complete schedule for the 2025-26 college football season, including dates, locations and TV channels. All times are Eastern.
College Football Playoff
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
Jan. 19 (Monday)
College Football Playoff National Championship
7:30 (ESPN)
Semifinal winners
Jan. 9 (Friday)
Peach (CFP Semifinal)
7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
TBA vs. TBA
Jan. 8 (Thursday)
Fiesta (CFP Semifinal)
7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
TBA vs. TBA
|Jan. 1 (Thursday)
|Sugar (CFP Quarterfinal) New Orleans, Louisiana
|8:00 p.m. (ESPN)
|TBA vs. TBA
|Jan. 1 (Thursday)
|Rose (CFP Quarterfinal) Pasadena, California
|4 p.m. (ESPN
|TBA vs. TBA
|Jan. 1 (Thursday)
|Orange (CFP Quarterfinal) Miami Gardens, Florida
|12 p.m. (ESPN)
|TBA vs. TBA
|Dec. 31 (Wednesday)
|Cotton (CFP Quarterfinal) Arlington, Texas
|7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|TBA vs. TBA
|Dec. 20 (Saturday)
|CFP First Round Game
|TBD
|TBA vs. TBA
|Dec. 20 (Saturday)
|CFP First Round Game
|TBD
|TBA vs. TBA
|Dec. 20 (Saturday)
|CFP First Round Game
|TBD
|TBA vs. TBA
|Dec. 19 (Friday)
|CFP First Round Game
|TBD
|TBA vs. TBA
Other bowl games
|Date
|Time
|Bowl
|Location
|TV
Dec. 13 (Saturday)
12 p.m.
Cricket Celebration Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Georgia
ABC
Dec. 13 (Saturday)
9 p.m.
LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, California
ESPN
Dec. 16 (Tuesday)
9 p.m.
Salute to Veterans Bowl
Cramton Bowl Montgomery, Alabama
ESPN
Dec. 17 (Wednesday)
5 p.m.
Cure Bowl
Camping World Stadium Orlando, Florida
ESPN
|Dec. 17 (Wednesday)
|8:30 p.m.
|68 Ventures Bowl
|Hancock White Stadium Mobile, Alabama
|ESPN
|Dec. 19 (Friday)
|12 p.m.
|Myrtle Beach Bowl
|Brooks Stadium Conway, South Carolina
|ESPN
|Dec. 19 (Friday)
|3:30 p.m.
|Gasparilla Bowl
|Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Florida
|ESPN
|Dec. 22 (Monday)
|2 p.m.
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|Albertsons Stadium Boise, Idaho
|ESPN
|Dec. 23 (Tuesday)
|2 p.m.
|Boca Raton Bowl
|Flagler Credit Union Stadium Boca Raton, Florida
|ESPN
|Dec. 23 (Tuesday)
|5:30 p.m.
|New Orleans Bowl
|Caesars Superdome New Orleans, Louisiana
|ESPN
|Dec. 23 (Tuesday)
|9 p.m.
|Frisco Bowl
|TBD
|ESPN
|Dec. 24 (Wednesday)
|8 p.m. or 9 p.m.
|Hawai'i Bowl
|Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex Honolulu, Hawaii
|ESPN
|Dec. 26 (Friday)
|1 p.m.
|First Responder Bowl
|Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, Texas
|ESPN
|Dec. 27 (Saturday)
|11 a.m.
|Military Bowl
|Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Annapolis, Maryland
|ESPN
|Dec. 27 (Saturday)
|12 p.m.
|Pinstripe Bowl
|Yankee Stadium Bronx, New York
|ABC
|Dec. 27 (Saturday)
|2:15 p.m.
|Fenway Bowl
|Fenway Park Boston, Massachusetts
|ESPN
|Dec. 27 (Saturday)
|3:30 p.m.
|Pop-Tarts Bowl
|Camping World Stadium Orlando, Florida
|ABC
|Dec. 27 (Saturday)
|4:30 p.m.
|Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented By Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop
|Arizona Stadium Tucson, Arizona
|The CW
|Dec. 27 (Saturday)
|5:45 p.m.
|New Mexico Bowl
|Branch Field at University Stadium Albuquerque, New Mexico
|ESPN
|Dec. 27 (Saturday)
|7:30 p.m.
|Gator Bowl
|EverBank Stadium Jacksonville, Florida
|ABC
|Dec. 27 (Saturday)
|9:15 p.m.
|Texas Bowl
|NRG Stadium Houston, Texas
|ESPN
|Dec. 29 (Monday)
|2 p.m.
|Birmingham Bowl
|Protective Stadium Birmingham, Alabama
|ESPN
|Dec. 30 (Tuesday)
|2 p.m.
|Independence Bowl
|Independence Stadium Shreveport, Louisiana
|ESPN
|Dec. 30 (Tuesday)
|5:30 p.m.
|Music City Bowl
|Nissan Stadium Nashville, Tennessee
|ESPN
|Dec. 30 (Tuesday)
|9 p.m.
|Alamo Bowl
|Alamodome San Antonio, Texas
|ESPN
|Dec. 31 (Wednesday)
|12 p.m.
|ReliaQuest Bowl
|Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Florida
|ESPN
|Dec. 31 (Wednesday)
|2 p.m.
|Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
|Sun Bowl Stadium El Paso, Texas
|CBS
|Dec. 31 (Wednesday)
|3 p.m.
|Citrus Bowl
|Camping World Stadium Orlando, Florida
|ABC
|Dec. 31 (Wednesday)
|3:30 p.m.
|Las Vegas Bowl
|Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, Nevada
|ESPN
|Jan. 2 (Friday)
|1 p.m.
|Armed Forces Bowl
|Amon Carter Stadium Fort Worth, Texas
|ESPN
|Jan. 2 (Friday)
|3:30 p.m.
|Liberty Bowl
|Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Memphis, Tennessee
|ESPN
|Jan. 2 (Friday)
|8 p.m.
|Mayo Bowl
|Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, North Carolina
|ESPN
|TBD
|TBD
|Holiday Bowl
|Snapdragon Stadium San Diego, California
|FOX