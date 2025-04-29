The 2025 NFL Draft has come to a close, and countless former college football stars were not selected in the 257 picks and seven rounds. Among the players left out were two unanimous All-Americans, a few other consensus All-Americans, a "College Football 25" cover star, and several players who seemed destined for big things only a few short years ago.

Instead, the list of players who were not selected in the draft is robust enough to create a great team of its own -- so we did it. Even with our 24 selections, we didn't get around to high-profile players like DJ Uiagalelei, Henry Parrish Jr. or Mario Williams, who felt like locks to earn a draft pick in the recent past.

It's always worth remembering, college football success is no guarantee of NFL opportunity. With the 241st pick, former college basketball player Caleb Lohner was selected. That was only 10 picks behind Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and 11 behind Georgia safety stalwart Dan Jackson. Lohner tested well; sometimes, that earns you a shot.

Here's the All-Undrafted Team after the 2025 NFL Draft.

QB: Brady Cook (Missouri)

Cook likely would have been a late draft pick if he left after his breakout 2023 season, but returning to Mizzou ended up being a mixed bag for his draft stock. The Tigers put together another 10-win campaign, but Cook struggled through injuries and threw only 11 touchdowns on 321 pass attempts. He may be a worthy reclamation project.

RB: Donovan Edwards (Michigan), Corey Kiner (Cincinnati)

Edwards was one the cover of "College Football 25" for a reason after breaking off a College Football Playoff championship-winning run for Michigan against Washington. Seemingly healthy heading into 2024, he instead mustered only 589 yards for one of the worst offenses in the country. Cincinnati's Kiner posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and cleared 5.5 yards per carry each of the past two seasons, but head-scratchingly didn't get a look.

WR: Isaiah Bond (Texas), Xavier Restrepo (Miami), Nick Nash (San Jose State)

These three players all had wildly different pathways to undrafted status. Bond was a former top-50 recruit who seemed to be next in line at Alabama before transferring to Texas. Between injuries and ending up in the doghouse, he barely contributed. Restrepo, conversely, left as the most productive receiver in Miami history, but did not flex the speed that NFL teams covet. Nash was a unanimous All-American, but teams discounted his experience as a centerpiece in a run-and-shoot system. Even behind this group, Andrew Armstrong, Bruce McCoy, Ja'Corey Brooks and Theo Wease makes this perhaps the deepest position group in the draft.

TE: Jake Briningstool (Clemson), Brant Kuithe (Utah)

Briningstool was one of Cade Klubnik's top targets after transitioning from receiver to tight end, but he just didn't help his stock enough to get a draft slot. At one point, Kuithe was concerned one of the most talented tight ends in college football, but injuries stole many opportunities from him. Between his age (25) and size (236 pounds), Kuithe's chances are slim.

OL: Logan Brown (Kansas), Seth McLaughlin (Ohio State), Clay Webb (Jacksonville State), Addison West (Western Michigan), Josh Fryar (Ohio State)

There were a great number of big-time offensive linemen who just couldn't emerge from the pack. McLaughlin and Fryar helped pace the national champions, and McLaughlin earned All-America honors. Webb and West were also on several All-America lists from the Group of Five. Brown was a late bloomer, but finally found his footing after transferring to Kansas.

DL: Howard Cross III (Notre Dame), Nazir Stackhouse (Georgia), Tyler Batty (BYU), Connor O'Toole (Utah)

The NFL ultimately values different things than college football, but Cross not getting picked in the draft after his sensational career is truly wild. Stackhouse was also a mainstay for Georgia's defense. Defensive ends Batty and O'Toole were pivotal for tremendous units and have the edge skills necessary to thrive at the next level.

LB: Shaun Dolac (Buffalo), Jay Higgins (Iowa), Jamon Dumas-Johnson (Kentucky)

If defensive tackle wasn't enough, the group of linebackers to miss getting drafted was astonishing. Higgins earned unanimous All-America status and Dolac earned consensus after leading the country with 168 tackles and five interceptions. Dumas-Johnson was a key playmaker for Georgia before ending his career at Kentucky. It didn't matter. Neither was among the 26 linebackers drafted.

DB: Cobee Bryant (Kansas), Jabbar Muhammad (Oregon), Fentrell Cypress (Florida State), Malik Verdon (Iowa State)

Bryant was the most egregious omission from the list after consistently ranking among the top defensive backs in the Big 12. Muhammad and Cypress were highly ranked transfers who made immediate impacts on their teams but did not do enough to stay on NFL Draft radars. Verdon was an impactful player who helped lead the defense during the best season in Iowa State history.