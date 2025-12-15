The 2025 AP All-America teams were released on Monday, with 81 players earning a spot on one of the three teams. The first team is headlined by four Ohio State Buckeyes -- Caleb Downs, Jeremiah Smith, Arvell Reese and Kayden McDonald. Downs is the only player in the country to make the first team in 2024 and 2025.

In total, 10 Big Ten players earned first-team honors, leading all conferences -- the SEC was second with six, ahead of the Big 12 (3) and Independents (3).

Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza took the first-team quarterback spot over Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia, who earned a second-team nod. Mendoza is one of six Hoosiers to earn an All-America spot, as Indiana enjoyed its best regular season in program history. Texas Tech is another school putting together one of its greatest seasons, and the Red Raiders were likewise rewarded with four All-America selections -- all on defense.

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney is the lone true freshman to earn a 2025 All-America spot with a second-team selection, while Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin picked up a third-team selection as a redshirt freshman.

Check out the full list of AP All-American team selections below.

First team

Offense

QB: Fernando Mendoza, junior, Indiana

RB: Jeremiyah Love, junior, Notre Dame

RB: Ahmad Hardy, sophomore, Missouri

OT: Francis Mauigoa, junior, Miami

OT: Spencer Fano, junior, Utah

OG: Emmanuel Pregnon, senior, Oregon

OG: Beau Stephens, senior, Iowa

C: Logan Jones, graduate, Iowa

TE: Eli Stowers, graduate, Vanderbilt

WR: Makai Lemon, junior, USC

WR: Jeremiah Smith, sophomore, Ohio State

WR: Skylar Bell, senior, UConn

AP: KC Concepcion, junior, Texas A&M

K: Kansei Matsuzawa, senior, Hawaii

Defense

EDGE: David Bailey, senior, Texas Tech

EDGE: Cashius Howell, senior, Texas A&M

DT: Kayden McDonald, junior, Ohio State

DT: Landon Robinson, senior, Navy

LB: Jacob Rodriguez, senior, Texas Tech

LB: Arvell Reese, junior, Ohio State

LB: CJ Allen, junior, Georgia

CB: Leonard Moore, sophomore, Notre Dame

CB: Mansoor Delane, senior, LSU

S: Caleb Downs, junior, Ohio State

S: Bishop Fitzgerald, senior, USC

DB: Jakari Foster, senior, Louisiana Tech

P: Cole Maynard, senior, Western Kentucky

Second team

Offense

QB: Diego Pavia, graduate, Vanderbilt

RB: Emmett Johnson, junior, Nebraska

RB: Kewan Lacy, sophomore, Ole Miss

OT: Kadyn Proctor, junior, Alabama

OT: Carter Smith, junior, Indiana

OG: Olaivavega Ioane, junior, Penn State

OG: Ar'maj Reed-Adams, graduate, Texas A&M

C: Jake Slaughter, senior, Florida

TE: Kenyon Sadiq, junior, Oregon

WR: Carnell Tate, junior, Ohio State

WR: Malachi Toney, freshman, Miami

WR: Danny Scudero, sophomore, San Jose State

AP: Wayne Knight, junior, James Madison

K: Tate Sandell, junior, Oklahoma

Defense

EDGE: Rueben Bain Jr., junior, Miami

EDGE: John Henry Daley, sophomore, Utah

DT: A.J. Holmes, junior, Texas Tech

DT: Peter Woods, junior, Clemson

LB: Sonny Syles, senior, Ohio State

LB: Anthony Hill Jr., junior, Texas

LB: Red Murdock, graduate, Buffalo

CB: D'Angelo Ponds, junior, Indiana

CB: Chris Johnson, senior, San Diego State

S: Dillon Thieneman, junior, Oregon

S: Louis Moore, senior, Indiana

DB: Hezekiah Masses, senior, Cal

P: Brett Thorson, senior, Georgia

Third team

Offense

QB: Julian Sayin, freshman, Ohio State

RB: Cam Cook, junior, Jacksonville State

RB: Kaytron Allen, senior, Penn State

OT: Keagen Trost, graduate, Missouri

OT: Brian Parker II, junior, Duke

OG: Keylan Rutledge, senior, Georgia Tech

OG: Evan Tengesdahl, sophomore, Cincinnati

C: Iapani Laloulu, junior, Oregon

TE: Michael Trigg, senior, Baylor

WR: Eric McAlister, senior, TCU

WR: Chris Brazzell II, junior, Tennessee

WR: Jordyn Tyson, junior, Arizona State

AP: Jadarian Price, junior, Notre Dame

K: Aidan Birr, junior, Georgia Tech

Defense

EDGE: Caden Curry, senior, Ohio State

EDGE: Nadame Tucker, senior, Western Michigan

DT: Tyrique Tucker, junior, Indiana

DT: Lee Hunter, senior, Texas Tech

LB: Aiden Fisher, senior, Indiana

LB: Caden Fordham, graduate, NC State

LB: Owen Long, sophomore, Colorado State

CB: Avieon Terrell, junior, Clemson

CB: Treydan Stukes, senior, Arizona

S: Michael Taaffe, senior, Texas

S: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, senior, Toledo

DB: Bray Hubbard, junior, Alabama

P: Ryan Eckley, junior, Michigan State