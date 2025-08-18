2025 AP Preseason All-America team: No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Penn State lead in first-team selections
The SEC led the way with 12 first-team selections on the AP preseason All-America team
Texas and Penn State, ranked No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in the preseason AP Top 25, headline the list of 2025 Preseason AP All-America selections. The Longhorns' selections spanned the defensive side of the ball, with edge rusher Colin Simmons, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and safety Michael Taaffe earning spots.
Penn State's honorees included running back Nicholas Singleton, offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane and defensive lineman Zane Durant, reflecting the Nittany Lions' balance on both sides of the ball.
Several other programs had multiple first-team selections with Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Pittsburgh placing two players among the nation's top preseason picks. The SEC led all leagues with 12 first-team selections, while the Big Ten added seven, the ACC had four and the Big 12 had two.
The AP Preseason All-America team is selected by the same panel that votes on the AP Top 25. Check out both complete teams below.
First team
Offense
Quarterback -- Cade Klubnik, senior, Clemson
Running back -- Jeremiyah Love, junior, Notre Dame
Running back -- Nicholas Singleton, senior, Penn State
Tackle -- Spencer Fano, senior, Utah
Tackle -- Kadyn Proctor, junior, Alabama
Guard -- Olaivavega Ioane, senior, Penn State
Guard -- Ar'maj Reed-Adams, senior, Texas A&M
Center -- Jake Slaughter, senior, Florida
Tight end -- Eli Stowers, senior, Vanderbilt
Wide receiver -- Jeremiah Smith, sophomore, Ohio State
Wide receiver -- Ryan Williams, sophomore, Alabama
Wide receiver -- Jordyn Tyson, senior, Arizona State
All-purpose player -- Desmond Reid, senior, Pittsburgh
Kicker -- Dominic Zvada, senior, Michigan
Defense
Edge rusher -- Dylan Stewart, sophomore, South Carolina
Edge rusher -- Colin Simmons, sophomore, Texas
Interior lineman -- Peter Woods, junior, Clemson
Interior lineman -- Zane Durant, senior, Penn State
Linebacker -- Anthony Hill Jr., junior, Texas
Linebacker -- Whit Weeks, senior, LSU
Linebacker -- Kyle Louis, senior, Pittsburgh
Cornerback -- Leonard Moore, sophomore, Notre Dame
Cornerback -- Jermod McCoy, junior, Tennessee
Safety -- Caleb Downs, junior, Ohio State
Safety -- Dillon Thieneman, junior, Oregon
Defensive back -- Michael Taaffe, senior, Texas
Punter -- Brett Thorson, senior, Georgia
Second team
Offense
Quarterback -- Garrett Nussmeier, senior, LSU
Running back -- Makhi Hughes, senior, Oregon
Running back -- Isaac Brown, sophomore, Louisville
Tackle -- Francis Mauigoa, junior, Miami
Tackle -- Blake Miller, senior, Clemson
Guard -- Cayden Green, junior, Missouri
Guard -- Keylan Rutledge, senior, Georgia Tech
Center -- Parker Brailsford, senior, Alabama
Tight end -- Max Klare, senior, Ohio State
Wide receiver -- Antonio Williams, senior, Clemson
Wide receiver -- Elijah Sarratt, senior, Indiana
Wide receiver -- Cam Coleman, sophomore, Auburn
All-purpose player -- Kaytron Allen, senior, Penn State
Kicker -- Peyton Woodring, junior, Georgia
Defense
Edge rusher -- T.J. Parker, junior, Clemson
Edge rusher -- Matayo Uiagalelei, junior, Oregon
Interior lineman -- Tim Keenan III, senior, Alabama
Interior lineman -- Christen Miller, senior, Georgia
Linebacker -- Taurean York, junior, Texas A&M
Linebacker -- Harold Perkins Jr., senior, LSU
Linebacker -- Aiden Fisher, senior, Indiana
Cornerback -- Chandler Rivers, senior, Duke
Cornerback -- D'Angelo Ponds, junior, Indiana
Safety -- Koi Perich, sophomore, Minnesota
Safety -- KJ Bolden, sophomore, Georgia
Defensive back -- Jalon Kilgore, junior, South Carolina
Punter -- Ryan Eckley, senior, Michigan State