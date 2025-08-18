Texas and Penn State, ranked No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in the preseason AP Top 25, headline the list of 2025 Preseason AP All-America selections. The Longhorns' selections spanned the defensive side of the ball, with edge rusher Colin Simmons, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and safety Michael Taaffe earning spots.

Penn State's honorees included running back Nicholas Singleton, offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane and defensive lineman Zane Durant, reflecting the Nittany Lions' balance on both sides of the ball.

Several other programs had multiple first-team selections with Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Pittsburgh placing two players among the nation's top preseason picks. The SEC led all leagues with 12 first-team selections, while the Big Ten added seven, the ACC had four and the Big 12 had two.

The AP Preseason All-America team is selected by the same panel that votes on the AP Top 25. Check out both complete teams below.

First team

Offense

Quarterback -- Cade Klubnik, senior, Clemson

Running back -- Jeremiyah Love, junior, Notre Dame

Running back -- Nicholas Singleton, senior, Penn State

Tackle -- Spencer Fano, senior, Utah

Tackle -- Kadyn Proctor, junior, Alabama

Guard -- Olaivavega Ioane, senior, Penn State

Guard -- Ar'maj Reed-Adams, senior, Texas A&M

Center -- Jake Slaughter, senior, Florida

Tight end -- Eli Stowers, senior, Vanderbilt

Wide receiver -- Jeremiah Smith, sophomore, Ohio State

Wide receiver -- Ryan Williams, sophomore, Alabama

Wide receiver -- Jordyn Tyson, senior, Arizona State

All-purpose player -- Desmond Reid, senior, Pittsburgh

Kicker -- Dominic Zvada, senior, Michigan

Defense

Edge rusher -- Dylan Stewart, sophomore, South Carolina

Edge rusher -- Colin Simmons, sophomore, Texas

Interior lineman -- Peter Woods, junior, Clemson

Interior lineman -- Zane Durant, senior, Penn State

Linebacker -- Anthony Hill Jr., junior, Texas

Linebacker -- Whit Weeks, senior, LSU

Linebacker -- Kyle Louis, senior, Pittsburgh

Cornerback -- Leonard Moore, sophomore, Notre Dame

Cornerback -- Jermod McCoy, junior, Tennessee

Safety -- Caleb Downs, junior, Ohio State

Safety -- Dillon Thieneman, junior, Oregon

Defensive back -- Michael Taaffe, senior, Texas

Punter -- Brett Thorson, senior, Georgia

Second team

Offense

Quarterback -- Garrett Nussmeier, senior, LSU

Running back -- Makhi Hughes, senior, Oregon

Running back -- Isaac Brown, sophomore, Louisville

Tackle -- Francis Mauigoa, junior, Miami

Tackle -- Blake Miller, senior, Clemson

Guard -- Cayden Green, junior, Missouri

Guard -- Keylan Rutledge, senior, Georgia Tech

Center -- Parker Brailsford, senior, Alabama

Tight end -- Max Klare, senior, Ohio State

Wide receiver -- Antonio Williams, senior, Clemson

Wide receiver -- Elijah Sarratt, senior, Indiana

Wide receiver -- Cam Coleman, sophomore, Auburn

All-purpose player -- Kaytron Allen, senior, Penn State

Kicker -- Peyton Woodring, junior, Georgia

Defense

Edge rusher -- T.J. Parker, junior, Clemson

Edge rusher -- Matayo Uiagalelei, junior, Oregon

Interior lineman -- Tim Keenan III, senior, Alabama

Interior lineman -- Christen Miller, senior, Georgia

Linebacker -- Taurean York, junior, Texas A&M

Linebacker -- Harold Perkins Jr., senior, LSU

Linebacker -- Aiden Fisher, senior, Indiana

Cornerback -- Chandler Rivers, senior, Duke

Cornerback -- D'Angelo Ponds, junior, Indiana

Safety -- Koi Perich, sophomore, Minnesota

Safety -- KJ Bolden, sophomore, Georgia

Defensive back -- Jalon Kilgore, junior, South Carolina

Punter -- Ryan Eckley, senior, Michigan State