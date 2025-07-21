2025 Big Ten Media Days schedule, where to watch: When coaches, teams will speak in Las Vegas
All 18 Big Ten teams will be on the podium at media days in Las Vegas
The college football media days circuit carries on this week in the desert as Big Ten Media Days takes over the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Between July 22-24, the league will host all 18 teams as part of a three-day event, featuring 18 coaches and 54 players.
The Big Ten has plenty to brag about in 2025. For the first time since the BCS launched in 1998, the league has won consecutive national championships. Ohio State captured the crown in 2024, one year after Michigan won in 2023, with Penn State also reaching the final four of the first 12-team expanded College Football Playoff.
The Big Ten does not hold a formal media poll, but the Kings of the North Podcast holds an unofficially official collection of 54 voters from every school. According to that group, Penn State is the favorite to win the league with 35 of 54 first-place votes. However, rising teams such as Oregon, Illinois and Michigan look to also take down the Buckeyes in 2025.
Here's a look at where to watch 2025 Big Ten Media Days and the full appearance schedule ahead of the event in Las Vegas.
Where to watch 2025 Big Ten Media Days
Dates: July 22-24
Location: Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino | Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: Big Ten Network | Live stream: FOX Sports App
2025 Big Ten Media Days schedule
Tuesday, July 22
Commissioner Tony Petitti (12 p.m.)
Illinois -- Bret Bielema (12:30 p.m.) | QB Luke Altmyer, OL J.C. Davis, DB Xavier Scott
Rutgers -- Greg Schiano (12:45 p.m.) | LB Daniel Djabome, QB Athan Kaliakmanis, WR Ian Strong
Indiana -- Curt Cignetti (1 p.m.) | LB Aiden Fisher, DL Mikail Kamara, WR Elijah Sarratt
Maryland -- Mike Locksley (1:15 p.m.) | DB Jalen Huskey, LB Daniel Wingate, OL Isaiah Wright
Nebraska -- Matt Rhule (1:30 p.m.) | OL Henry Lutovsky, QB Dylan Raiola, S DeShon Singleton
Ohio State -- Ryan Day (1:45 p.m.) | S Caleb Downs, WR Jeremiah Smith, LB Sonny Styles
Wednesday, July 23
Minnesota -- P.J. Fleck (12:30 p.m.) | DB Koi Perich, DL Anthony Smith, RB Darius Taylor
Northwestern -- David Braun (12:45 p.m.) | RB Joseph Himon II, DL Anto Saka, QB Preston Stone
Wisconsin -- Luke Fickell (1 p.m.) | QB Billy Edwards Jr., CB Ricardo Hallman, C Jake Renfro
Oregon -- Dan Lanning (1:15 p.m.) | LB Bryce Boettcher, TE Kenyon Sadiq, OLB Matayo Uiagalelei
Washington -- Jedd Fisch (1:30 p.m.) | RB Jonah Coleman, CB Ephesians Prysock, QB Demond Williams Jr.
Penn State -- James Franklin (1:45 p.m.) | QB Drew Allar, OL Nick Dawkins, S Zakee Wheatley
Thursday, July 24
Iowa -- Kirk Ferentz (12:30 p.m.) | DB Koen Entringer, DL Ethan Hurkett, OL Logan Jones
Purdue -- Barry Odom (12:45 p.m.) | DB Tony Grimes, DE CJ Madden, RB Devin Mockobee
UCLA -- DaShaun Foster (1 p.m.) | OL Garrett DiGiorgio, QB Nico Iamaleava, LB JonJon Vaughns
Michigan State -- Jonathan Smith (1:15 p.m.) | LB Jordan Hall, WR Nick Marsh, OT Stanton Ramil
USC -- Lincoln Riley (1:30 p.m.) | WR Makai Lemon, OL Elijah Paige, S Kamari Ramsey
Michigan -- Sherrone Moore (1:45 p.m.) | TE/FB Max Bredeson, LB Ernest Hausmann, Edge Derrick Moore