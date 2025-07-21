The college football media days circuit carries on this week in the desert as Big Ten Media Days takes over the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Between July 22-24, the league will host all 18 teams as part of a three-day event, featuring 18 coaches and 54 players.

The Big Ten has plenty to brag about in 2025. For the first time since the BCS launched in 1998, the league has won consecutive national championships. Ohio State captured the crown in 2024, one year after Michigan won in 2023, with Penn State also reaching the final four of the first 12-team expanded College Football Playoff.

The Big Ten does not hold a formal media poll, but the Kings of the North Podcast holds an unofficially official collection of 54 voters from every school. According to that group, Penn State is the favorite to win the league with 35 of 54 first-place votes. However, rising teams such as Oregon, Illinois and Michigan look to also take down the Buckeyes in 2025.

Burning questions for 2025 Big Ten Media Days: Can Ohio State reload? Is Penn State ready to be the hunted? Tom Fornelli

Here's a look at where to watch 2025 Big Ten Media Days and the full appearance schedule ahead of the event in Las Vegas.

Where to watch 2025 Big Ten Media Days

Dates: July 22-24

Location: Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino | Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Big Ten Network | Live stream: FOX Sports App

2025 Big Ten Media Days schedule

Tuesday, July 22

Commissioner Tony Petitti (12 p.m.)

Illinois -- Bret Bielema (12:30 p.m.) | QB Luke Altmyer, OL J.C. Davis, DB Xavier Scott

Rutgers -- Greg Schiano (12:45 p.m.) | LB Daniel Djabome, QB Athan Kaliakmanis, WR Ian Strong

Indiana -- Curt Cignetti (1 p.m.) | LB Aiden Fisher, DL Mikail Kamara, WR Elijah Sarratt

Maryland -- Mike Locksley (1:15 p.m.) | DB Jalen Huskey, LB Daniel Wingate, OL Isaiah Wright

Nebraska -- Matt Rhule (1:30 p.m.) | OL Henry Lutovsky, QB Dylan Raiola, S DeShon Singleton

Ohio State -- Ryan Day (1:45 p.m.) | S Caleb Downs, WR Jeremiah Smith, LB Sonny Styles

Wednesday, July 23

Minnesota -- P.J. Fleck (12:30 p.m.) | DB Koi Perich, DL Anthony Smith, RB Darius Taylor

Northwestern -- David Braun (12:45 p.m.) | RB Joseph Himon II, DL Anto Saka, QB Preston Stone

Wisconsin -- Luke Fickell (1 p.m.) | QB Billy Edwards Jr., CB Ricardo Hallman, C Jake Renfro

Oregon -- Dan Lanning (1:15 p.m.) | LB Bryce Boettcher, TE Kenyon Sadiq, OLB Matayo Uiagalelei

Washington -- Jedd Fisch (1:30 p.m.) | RB Jonah Coleman, CB Ephesians Prysock, QB Demond Williams Jr.

Penn State -- James Franklin (1:45 p.m.) | QB Drew Allar, OL Nick Dawkins, S Zakee Wheatley

Thursday, July 24

Iowa -- Kirk Ferentz (12:30 p.m.) | DB Koen Entringer, DL Ethan Hurkett, OL Logan Jones

Purdue -- Barry Odom (12:45 p.m.) | DB Tony Grimes, DE CJ Madden, RB Devin Mockobee

UCLA -- DaShaun Foster (1 p.m.) | OL Garrett DiGiorgio, QB Nico Iamaleava, LB JonJon Vaughns

Michigan State -- Jonathan Smith (1:15 p.m.) | LB Jordan Hall, WR Nick Marsh, OT Stanton Ramil

USC -- Lincoln Riley (1:30 p.m.) | WR Makai Lemon, OL Elijah Paige, S Kamari Ramsey

Michigan -- Sherrone Moore (1:45 p.m.) | TE/FB Max Bredeson, LB Ernest Hausmann, Edge Derrick Moore