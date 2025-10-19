The 2025 college football season is rolling along, and throughout the year, a plethora of big-time games will be featured on CBS, highlighting not only the Big Ten but also select matchups from across the landscape.

In Week 9, a classic Big Ten rivalry takes center stage on CBS at 3:30 p.m. ET as Minnesota goes on the road to take on Iowa. The showdown for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy -- introduced in 1935 -- will file its latest chapter and the Gophers and Hawkeyes do battle.

In addition to the Big Ten games on the docket, CBS Sports will also feature three legs in the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy rivalry between Army, Navy and Air Force. Army-Navy, of course, will be in its historic spot on the calendar, this year taking place on Dec. 13 in Baltimore.

Check out the full schedule below, and then below the table a closer look at the matchups that will be featured as part of the early Big Ten on CBS schedule.

Fall 2025 CBS college football schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Sat., Aug. 23 7:30 p.m. Stanford at Hawaii Sat., Aug. 30 3:30 p.m. Nevada at Penn State Sat., Sept. 6 3:30 p.m. Oklahoma State at Oregon Sat., Sept. 13 3:30 p.m. USC at Purdue Sat., Sept. 20 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Michigan at Nebraska

Washington at Washington State Sat., Sept. 27 3:30 p.m. Ohio State at Washington Sat., Oct. 4 12 p.m.

3:30 p.m. Air Force at Navy

Penn State at UCLA Sat., Oct. 11 3:30 p.m. Indiana at Oregon Sat., Oct. 18 3:30 p.m. Ohio State at Wisconsin Sat., Oct. 25 3:30 p.m. Minnesota at Iowa Sat., Nov. 1 12 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Army at Air Force

Big Ten on CBS Game

Washington State at Oregon State Sat., Nov. 8 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Sat., Nov. 15 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Fri., Nov. 22 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Fri., Nov. 28 12 p.m.

4 p.m. Iowa at Nebraska

Boise State at Utah State Sat., Nov. 29 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Sat., Dec. 13 3 p.m. Army-Navy Game Wed., Dec. 31 2 p.m. Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl

Now let's highlight the announced games for Big Ten on CBS in 2025. You can also watch on Paramount+ Premium.

Minnesota at Iowa (10/25)

Big Ten pair hitting their stride

Minnesota and Iowa each hold two-game winning streaks in conference play entering Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium, a pivotal contest between two unlikely squads who find themselves in the top half of the Big Ten standings just behind several nationally ranked teams. Minnesota's dominant performance last week against Nebraska preceded Iowa's win over Penn State, a pair of momentum-boosting victories leading into Week 9.

Four of the last six meetings between the Golden Gophers and Hawkeyes have been decided by a single possession, with Iowa winning five of those games and nine of its last 10 in the series. Iowa running back Kamari Moulton is coming off a 99-yard effort against Penn State while Minnesota's Darius Taylor galloped his way to a season-high 148 yards and a score against the Huskers.

Iowa at Nebraska (11/27)

Expect a close one on Black Friday

Iowa and Nebraska have delivered thrills nearly every Thanksgiving weekend for the last decade, and the small margins between the two programs has always packed intensity into their respective regular season finales. The interesting twist here is that while nine of the last 11 games in the rivalry have been decided by seven points or less, nine of the last 11 games have also been won by Iowa.

If Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers are going to have a true breakthrough season in 2025 it doesn't need to include a win over the Hawkeyes necessarily, but it would definitely help the vibes to finish the regular season by snapping this recent run of struggles.

CBS Sports will announce additional details on its 2025 roster of game and studio announcers at a later date