The 2025 college football season has been exciting, but alas, all good things must come to an end. With the end of November here, it's time to put a bow on the regular season, and Thanksgiving weekend brings us two massive Big Ten clashes to close the festivities.

On Black Friday, two rivals go head-to-head as Iowa battles with Nebraska. While neither team is in College Football Playoff contention, bragging rights will still be up for grabs. On Saturday, however, CBS will feature a team firmly in the CFP conversation as Oregon takes on rival Washington in a battle between former Pac-12 foes.

In addition to the Big Ten games on the docket, CBS Sports will also feature three legs in the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy rivalry between Army, Navy and Air Force. Army-Navy, of course, will be in its historic spot on the calendar, this year taking place on Dec. 13 in Baltimore.

Check out the full schedule below, and then below the table a closer look at the matchups that will be featured as part of the early Big Ten on CBS schedule.

Fall 2025 CBS college football schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Sat., Aug. 23 7:30 p.m. Stanford at Hawaii Sat., Aug. 30 3:30 p.m. Nevada at Penn State Sat., Sept. 6 3:30 p.m. Oklahoma State at Oregon Sat., Sept. 13 3:30 p.m. USC at Purdue Sat., Sept. 20 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Michigan at Nebraska

Washington at Washington State Sat., Sept. 27 3:30 p.m. Ohio State at Washington Sat., Oct. 4 12 p.m.

3:30 p.m. Air Force at Navy

Penn State at UCLA Sat., Oct. 11 3:30 p.m. Indiana at Oregon Sat., Oct. 18 3:30 p.m. Ohio State at Wisconsin Sat., Oct. 25 3:30 p.m. Minnesota at Iowa Sat., Nov. 1 12 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Army at Air Force

Indiana at Maryland

Washington State at Oregon State Sat., Nov. 8 3:30 p.m. Oregon at Iowa Sat., Nov. 15 3:30 p.m. Penn State at Michigan State Fri., Nov. 22 3:30 p.m. USC at Oregon Fri., Nov. 28 12 p.m.

4 p.m. Iowa at Nebraska

Boise State at Utah State Sat., Nov. 29 3:30 p.m. Oregon at Washington Sat., Dec. 13 3 p.m. Army-Navy Game Wed., Dec. 31 2 p.m. Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl

Now let's highlight the announced games for Big Ten on CBS in 2025. You can also watch on Paramount+ Premium.

Iowa at Nebraska (11/27)

Expect a close one on Black Friday

Iowa and Nebraska have delivered thrills nearly every Thanksgiving weekend for the last decade, and the small margins between the two programs has always packed intensity into their respective regular season finales. The interesting twist here is that while nine of the last 11 games in the rivalry have been decided by seven points or less, nine of the last 11 games have also been won by Iowa.

If Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers are going to have a true breakthrough season in 2025 it doesn't need to include a win over the Hawkeyes necessarily, but it would definitely help the vibes to finish the regular season by snapping this recent run of struggles.

Oregon at Washignton (11/28)

Ducks look to punch CFP ticket against upset-minded Huskies

A week after dominating No. 15 USC in Eugene to improve to 10-1, the Ducks will face another former Pac-12 rival in Washington, but will have to go on the road as they aim to wrap up a College Football Playoff berth with a victory. A win in Week 14 would lock the Ducks into an at-large berth, and give them a chance at reaching the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis depending on how Ohio State and Indiana fare in their final games of the season against Michigan and Purdue, respectively.

The 7-3 Huskies will be looking to play spoiler as home underdogs against Oregon. Washington has presented a much different challenge for opponents in Husky Stadium compared to their road performances, and figure to bring their best to try and ruin Oregon's clean path to the Playoff. The Huskies' lone home loss on the season was a 24-6 defensive struggle against Ohio State, but they've put up 42 and 49 points in their last two home games, blowout wins over No. 21 Illinois and Purdue.