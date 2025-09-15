The 2025 college football season is rolling along, and throughout the year, a plethora of big-time games will be featured on CBS, highlighting not only the Big Ten but also select matchups from across the landscape.

Week 4 features the first doubleheader of the season for CBS Sports' college football coverage for 2025. First, in the 3:30 p.m. ET time slot, Michigan takes on Nebraska in a much-anticipated Big Ten showdown. All eyes will be on the prized quarterbacks for each as Michigan star freshman Bryce Underwood duels with Nebraska's Dylan Raiola. At 7:30 p.m. on CBS, the Apple Cup rivalry game between Washington and Washington State takes center stage.

On Saturday, Sept. 27, Ohio State travels west as it looks to keep its stance as one of the top teams in the country in a battle with Washington.

Later in the season, three legs in the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy rivalry between Army, Navy and Air Force will be featured. Army-Navy, of course, will be in its historic spot on the calendar, this year taking place on Dec. 13 in Baltimore.

Check out the full schedule below, and then below the table a closer look at the matchups that will be featured as part of the early Big Ten on CBS schedule.

Fall 2025 CBS college football schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Sat., Aug. 23 7:30 p.m. Stanford at Hawaii Sat., Aug. 30 3:30 p.m. Nevada at Penn State Sat., Sept. 6 3:30 p.m. Oklahoma State at Oregon Sat., Sept. 13 3:30 p.m. USC at Purdue Sat., Sept. 20 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Michigan at Nebraska

Washington at Washington State Sat., Sept. 27 3:30 p.m. Ohio State at Washington Sat., Oct. 4 12 p.m.

3:30 p.m. Air Force at Navy

Big Ten on CBS Game Sat., Oct. 11 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Sat., Oct. 18 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Sat., Oct. 25 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Sat., Nov. 1 12 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Army at Air Force

Big Ten on CBS Game

Washington State at Oregon State Sat., Nov. 8 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Sat., Nov. 15 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Fri., Nov. 22 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Fri., Nov. 28 12 p.m.

4 p.m. Iowa at Nebraska

Boise State at Utah State Sat., Nov. 29 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Sat., Dec. 13 3 p.m. Army-Navy Game Wed., Dec. 31 2 p.m. Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl

Now let's highlight the announced games for Big Ten on CBS in 2025. You can also watch on Paramount+ Premium.

Michigan at Nebraska (9/20)

Two blue bloods hoping to be Big Ten dark horses

The Big Ten opener for both Michigan and Nebraska could serve as a launching point for either program to jump into the Big Ten title race as a squad capable of disrupted the perceived order of power at the top. Both teams have early season power conference tests that will set some expectations heading into conference play — Michigan against Oklahoma in Week 2, Nebraska against Cincinnati in Week 1 — and this game, in Lincoln, will either affirm or reverse the notion that either team can compete with some of the best in the conference.

The game also could feature two of the most notable quarterbacks from recent recruiting cycles, as Nebraska's Dylan Raiola looks to take a step forward in this second season as a starter and Michigan's Bryce Underwood is set to compete for QB1 duties in Ann Arbor.

Washington at Washington State (9/20)

Apple Cup rivalry in hostile territory for the Huskies

The Apple Cup rivalry has gotten even more heated since Washington and Washington State are no longer in the same conference, and that makes this early season nonconference road trip a bit trickier for the Huskies to navigate. Jedd Fisch did good work reloading Washington's roster in 2024 and now after getting settled the expectation is for a strong season in 2025 with quarterback Demond Williams taking over the full-time starter role.

While this game is Week 4 it will be just the third game of the season for the Huskies who have Week 3 off after starting the season with home games against Colorado State and FCS UC Davis. And as if the road rivalry angle wasn't enough for Washington to weigh, this game will also set the tone for a visit from Ohio State on Sept. 27.

Ohio State at Washington (9/27)

Buckeyes face first road test of 2025

Ohio State hits the road for the first time this season for its Big Ten opener at Washington in Week 5. The Buckeyes fell on their only true West Coast trip last year at Oregon before rallying to win the national championship. Meanwhile, the Huskies haven't lost at Husky Stadium since Nov. 26, 2021, stringing together 22 consecutive home victories. Ohio State won its last trip to Seattle back in 2007, defeating Washington 33-14.

All eyes will be on the quarterback battle when a pair of first-year starters, Julian Sayin and Demond Williams Jr., take the field. Both are unbeaten this season, with Sayin leading Ohio State's high-powered attack and Williams Jr. directing Washington's balanced offense.

Iowa at Nebraska (11/27)

Expect a close one on Black Friday

Iowa and Nebraska have delivered thrills nearly every Thanksgiving weekend for the last decade, and the small margins between the two programs has always packed intensity into their respective regular season finales. The interesting twist here is that while nine of the last 11 games in the rivalry have been decided by seven points or less, nine of the last 11 games have also been won by Iowa.

If Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers are going to have a true breakthrough season in 2025 it doesn't need to include a win over the Hawkeyes necessarily, but it would definitely help the vibes to finish the regular season by snapping this recent run of struggles.

