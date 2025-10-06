The 2025 college football season is rolling along, and throughout the year, a plethora of big-time games will be featured on CBS, highlighting not only the Big Ten but also select matchups from across the landscape.

In Week 7, a monumental Big Ten showdown is set to take center stage on CBS. On Saturday, Oct. 11, No. 3 Oregon clashes with No. 7 Indiana in a battle featuring College Football Playoff hopefuls from the Big Ten. The following week, No. 1 Ohio State hits the road to Madison where the Buckeyes will square off with Wisconsin in a Big Ten showdown.

In addition to the Big Ten games on the docket, CBS Sports will also feature three legs in the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy rivalry between Army, Navy and Air Force. Army-Navy, of course, will be in its historic spot on the calendar, this year taking place on Dec. 13 in Baltimore.

Check out the full schedule below, and then below the table a closer look at the matchups that will be featured as part of the early Big Ten on CBS schedule.

Fall 2025 CBS college football schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Sat., Aug. 23 7:30 p.m. Stanford at Hawaii Sat., Aug. 30 3:30 p.m. Nevada at Penn State Sat., Sept. 6 3:30 p.m. Oklahoma State at Oregon Sat., Sept. 13 3:30 p.m. USC at Purdue Sat., Sept. 20 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Michigan at Nebraska

Washington at Washington State Sat., Sept. 27 3:30 p.m. Ohio State at Washington Sat., Oct. 4 12 p.m.

3:30 p.m. Air Force at Navy

Penn State at UCLA Sat., Oct. 11 3:30 p.m. Indiana at Oregon Sat., Oct. 18 3:30 p.m. Ohio State at Wisconsin Sat., Oct. 25 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Sat., Nov. 1 12 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Army at Air Force

Big Ten on CBS Game

Washington State at Oregon State Sat., Nov. 8 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Sat., Nov. 15 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Fri., Nov. 22 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Fri., Nov. 28 12 p.m.

4 p.m. Iowa at Nebraska

Boise State at Utah State Sat., Nov. 29 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Sat., Dec. 13 3 p.m. Army-Navy Game Wed., Dec. 31 2 p.m. Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl

Now let's highlight the announced games for Big Ten on CBS in 2025. You can also watch on Paramount+ Premium.

Indiana at Oregon (10/11)

Ducks, Hoosiers meet in top 10 showdown

A massive Big Ten matchup is on the horizon when two of the nation's remaining undefeated teams, Oregon and Indiana, face off in Week 7 in Eugene, Oregon. Both squads come off a bye, adding even more anticipation for a clash that could have major College Football Playoff and Big Ten championship implications.

Two of the best quarterbacks in the nation collide with Fernando Mendoza leading an explosive Hoosiers' offense, while former five-star prospect Dante Moore directs the Ducks' attack. Both passers rank among the top 10 nationally in passing touchdowns and passer rating.

This will mark the first meeting between these new Big Ten foes since 2004 when Indiana beat Oregon, 34-30, in Eugene.

Ohio State at Wisconsin (10/18)

Buckeyes face potential Big Ten trap at Camp Randall

Ohio State hits the road to take on Wisconsin, where coach Luke Fickell -- the former Buckeye and longtime Ohio State assistant -- will try to pull off a home upset at Camp Randall Stadium in Week 8. Fickell is 0-2 against his former program, with the last meeting resulting in a 24-10 loss in October 2023. Facing the reigning national champions, the Badgers look to flip the script and snap a seven-game Big Ten losing streak.

Ohio State has won 10 straight against Wisconsin, including three wins in the Big Ten Championship Game since 2011. But as UCLA's shocking upset of No. 7 Penn State showed, anything can happen in the Big Ten, and the Buckeyes can't take Camp Randall for granted.

Iowa at Nebraska (11/27)

Expect a close one on Black Friday

Iowa and Nebraska have delivered thrills nearly every Thanksgiving weekend for the last decade, and the small margins between the two programs has always packed intensity into their respective regular season finales. The interesting twist here is that while nine of the last 11 games in the rivalry have been decided by seven points or less, nine of the last 11 games have also been won by Iowa.

If Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers are going to have a true breakthrough season in 2025 it doesn't need to include a win over the Hawkeyes necessarily, but it would definitely help the vibes to finish the regular season by snapping this recent run of struggles.

