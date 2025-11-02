The 2025 college football season is rolling along, and throughout the year, a plethora of big-time games will be featured on CBS, highlighting not only the Big Ten but also select matchups from across the landscape.

We've seen some exciting games on CBS so far in the 2025 season, but alas, the stretch run has arrived as we enter the month of November. On Nov. 8, headlining the Week 11 action, Coach Dan Lanning and his Oregon Ducks will go on the road for a Big Ten showdown with the legendary Kirk Ferentz and Iowa.

In addition to the Big Ten games on the docket, CBS Sports will also feature three legs in the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy rivalry between Army, Navy and Air Force. Army-Navy, of course, will be in its historic spot on the calendar, this year taking place on Dec. 13 in Baltimore.

Check out the full schedule below, and then below the table a closer look at the matchups that will be featured as part of the early Big Ten on CBS schedule.

Fall 2025 CBS college football schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Sat., Aug. 23 7:30 p.m. Stanford at Hawaii Sat., Aug. 30 3:30 p.m. Nevada at Penn State Sat., Sept. 6 3:30 p.m. Oklahoma State at Oregon Sat., Sept. 13 3:30 p.m. USC at Purdue Sat., Sept. 20 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Michigan at Nebraska

Washington at Washington State Sat., Sept. 27 3:30 p.m. Ohio State at Washington Sat., Oct. 4 12 p.m.

3:30 p.m. Air Force at Navy

Penn State at UCLA Sat., Oct. 11 3:30 p.m. Indiana at Oregon Sat., Oct. 18 3:30 p.m. Ohio State at Wisconsin Sat., Oct. 25 3:30 p.m. Minnesota at Iowa Sat., Nov. 1 12 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Army at Air Force

Indiana at Maryland

Washington State at Oregon State Sat., Nov. 8 3:30 p.m. Oregon at Iowa Sat., Nov. 15 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Fri., Nov. 22 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Fri., Nov. 28 12 p.m.

4 p.m. Iowa at Nebraska

Boise State at Utah State Sat., Nov. 29 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Sat., Dec. 13 3 p.m. Army-Navy Game Wed., Dec. 31 2 p.m. Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl

Now let's highlight the announced games for Big Ten on CBS in 2025. You can also watch on Paramount+ Premium.

Oregon vs. Iowa (11/8)

Hawkeyes aim to make a statement against Ducks

Iowa looks to make a statement against reigning Big Ten champion Oregon when the Ducks visit Kinnick Stadium this Saturday. The Hawkeyes are in the College Football Playoff conversation despite two close losses, while Oregon is looking to continue its bounce back from its lone setback against Indiana.

This marks the first meeting between the two programs since 1994 and Oregon's first trip to Iowa City since 1989. Iowa has been strong at home in recent seasons, winning 16 of its last 19 games in Kinnick Stadium since the start of 2023.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore showed he can handle a raucous environment already this season when he helped lead the Ducks to an overtime win at Penn State.

Iowa at Nebraska (11/27)

Expect a close one on Black Friday

Iowa and Nebraska have delivered thrills nearly every Thanksgiving weekend for the last decade, and the small margins between the two programs has always packed intensity into their respective regular season finales. The interesting twist here is that while nine of the last 11 games in the rivalry have been decided by seven points or less, nine of the last 11 games have also been won by Iowa.

If Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers are going to have a true breakthrough season in 2025 it doesn't need to include a win over the Hawkeyes necessarily, but it would definitely help the vibes to finish the regular season by snapping this recent run of struggles.

CBS Sports will announce additional details on its 2025 roster of game and studio announcers at a later date