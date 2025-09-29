The 2025 college football season is rolling along, and throughout the year, a plethora of big-time games will be featured on CBS, highlighting not only the Big Ten but also select matchups from across the landscape.

On Saturday, Oct. 4, a doubleheader takes center stage on CBS. At noon ET, Air Force clashes with Navy, and at 3:30 p.m., Penn State will look to bounce back from its crushing loss to Oregon as the Nittany Lions head out west to face UCLA. The following week, on Oct. 11, CBS will feature a monumental Big Ten showdown as Indiana hits the road to face Oregon.

In addition to the Big Ten games on the docket, CBS Sports will also feature three legs in the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy rivalry between Army, Navy and Air Force. Army-Navy, of course, will be in its historic spot on the calendar, this year taking place on Dec. 13 in Baltimore.

Check out the full schedule below, and then below the table a closer look at the matchups that will be featured as part of the early Big Ten on CBS schedule.

Fall 2025 CBS college football schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Sat., Aug. 23 7:30 p.m. Stanford at Hawaii Sat., Aug. 30 3:30 p.m. Nevada at Penn State Sat., Sept. 6 3:30 p.m. Oklahoma State at Oregon Sat., Sept. 13 3:30 p.m. USC at Purdue Sat., Sept. 20 3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Michigan at Nebraska

Washington at Washington State Sat., Sept. 27 3:30 p.m. Ohio State at Washington Sat., Oct. 4 12 p.m.

3:30 p.m. Air Force at Navy

Penn State at UCLA Sat., Oct. 11 3:30 p.m. Indiana at Oregon Sat., Oct. 18 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Sat., Oct. 25 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Sat., Nov. 1 12 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Army at Air Force

Big Ten on CBS Game

Washington State at Oregon State Sat., Nov. 8 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Sat., Nov. 15 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Fri., Nov. 22 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Fri., Nov. 28 12 p.m.

4 p.m. Iowa at Nebraska

Boise State at Utah State Sat., Nov. 29 3:30 p.m. Big Ten on CBS Game Sat., Dec. 13 3 p.m. Army-Navy Game Wed., Dec. 31 2 p.m. Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl

Now let's highlight the announced games for Big Ten on CBS in 2025. You can also watch on Paramount+ Premium.

Penn State at UCLA (10/4)

Nittany Lions make rare Rose Bowl return

Penn State has plenty of history at the Rose Bowl with five postseason appearances but never in the regular season against UCLA. After the Bruins made the trip to Happy Valley in 2024, it's the Nittany Lions' turn to visit Pasadena, California, for their Big Ten road opener. James Franklin's squad has national championship aspirations again after Penn State reached the College Football Playoff semifinals last season.

UCLA is in transition after firing coach DeShaun Foster in Week 3 following a winless start to 2025. Interim coach Tim Skipper is tasked with steadying the Bruins while the program searches for a permanent replacement. The last time UCLA beat Penn State was 1967.

Indiana at Oregon (10/11)

Ducks, Hoosiers meet in top 10 showdown

A massive Big Ten matchup is on the horizon when two of the nation's remaining undefeated teams, Oregon and Indiana, face off in Week 7 in Eugene, Oregon. Both squads come off a bye, adding even more anticipation for a clash that could have major College Football Playoff and Big Ten championship implications.

Two of the best quarterbacks in the nation collide with Fernando Mendoza leading an explosive Hoosiers' offense, while former five-star prospect Dante Moore directs the Ducks' attack. Both passers rank among the top 10 nationally in passing touchdowns and passer rating.

This will mark the first meeting between these new Big Ten foes since 2004 when Indiana beat Oregon, 34-30, in Eugene.

Iowa at Nebraska (11/27)

Expect a close one on Black Friday

Iowa and Nebraska have delivered thrills nearly every Thanksgiving weekend for the last decade, and the small margins between the two programs has always packed intensity into their respective regular season finales. The interesting twist here is that while nine of the last 11 games in the rivalry have been decided by seven points or less, nine of the last 11 games have also been won by Iowa.

If Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers are going to have a true breakthrough season in 2025 it doesn't need to include a win over the Hawkeyes necessarily, but it would definitely help the vibes to finish the regular season by snapping this recent run of struggles.

CBS Sports will announce additional details on its 2025 roster of game and studio announcers at a later date