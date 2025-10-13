2025 CBS Sports Midseason All-America team: Behold the year of the breakthrough star
A few household names hold steady in our midseason update, but 2025 figures to be the year of the unexpected standout
Balloting for the CBS Sports Midseason All-American team reflected the degree to which unexpected stars are shaping the 2025 college football season. The list, which can be found below, features a mix of big-name stars who were expected to be great, and breakout players who began the year off the national radar.
At the first two positions -- quarterback and running back -- the midseason ballot was virtually unrecognizable in comparison to the preseason ballot. Of the five quarterbacks who received votes from our panel of 16 experts for Midseason All-American, not a single one received a preseason vote.
But amid slow starts for LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Clemson's Cade Klubnik, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers and Texas' Arch Manning -- all of whom received multiple preseason votes -- the door was opened for a new crop of QB stars. Miami's Carson Beck edged out Oregon's Dante Moore in our midseason rankings, making it the second year in a row a Miami QB held this spot at the midseason mark.
Running back was filled in the preseason with submissions for Penn State's Nick Singleton and Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love. But midway through the season, it's a pair of transfers leading the charge. Missouri's Ahmad Hardy (from Louisiana-Monroe) and Michigan's Justice Haynes (from Alabama) have emerged as college football's top backs.
Here is the full rundown of our Midseason All-Americans, followed by a conference breakdown and key takeaways.
🏈 2025 CBS Sports Midseason All-America
|Offense
|
|
|
QB
Carson Beck
Miami
Senior
RB
Ahmad Hardy
Missouri
Sophomore
RB
Justice Haynes
Michigan
Junior
WR
Makai Lemon
USC
Junior
WR
Mario Craver
Texas A&M
Sophomore
TE
Michael Trigg
Baylor
Redshirt senior
OT
Francis Maugoia
Miami
Junior
OT
Kadyn Proctor
Alabama
Junior
OG
Emmanuel Pregnon
Oregon
Redshirt senior
OG
Ar'maj Reed-Adams
Texas A&M
Redshirt senior
C
James Brockermeyer
Miami
Redshirt senior
|AP
|Jonah Coleman
|Washington
|Senior
|Defense
|
|
|
|DE/EDGE
|Rueben Bain
|Miami
|Junior
|DE/EDGE
|Cashius Howell
|Texas A&M
|Redshirt senior
DT
Lee Hunter
Texas Tech
Senior
DT
David Stone
Oklahoma
Sophomore
LB
Jacob Rodriguez
Texas Tech
Senior
LB
Arvell Reese
Ohio State
Junior
LB
David Bailey
Texas Tech
Senior
CB
Leonard Moore
Notre Dame
Sophomore
CB
Mansoor Delane
LSU
Senior
S
Caleb Downs
Ohio State
Junior
S
AJ Haulcy
LSU
Senior
|Special teams
|
|
|
K
Kansei Matsuzawa
Hawaii
Senior
P
Cole Maynard
Western Kentucky
Redshirt senior
Returner
Vicari Swain
South Carolina
Redshirt sophomore
2025 CBS Sports Midseason All-America by conference
|Conference
|Players
|SEC
|8
|Big Ten
|5
|Big 12
|4
|ACC
|4
|Independent
|1
|Group of Five
|2
2025 CBS Sports Midseason All-America takeaways
Texas Tech's swing paying off
Texas Tech's investment in transfer talent is paying off, as the Red Raiders went from placing zero players on the preseason All-American team to having three on the midseason squad. TTU finished the 2025 cycle with the No. 2 portal class, per 247Sports, and two of those transfers are CBS Sports Midseason All-Americans, as linebacker David Bailey and defensive lineman Lee Hunter both cracked the list for their roles in the Red Raiders' rise. Texas A&M and Miami also put three players apiece on the Midseason All-American Team to tie with Texas Tech for the most significant representation.
Notable absences
Texas, Penn State, Clemson and Georgia were each ranked in the top five to begin the season, and the four powers placed a combined eight players on the CBS Sports Preseason All-American team. However, they combined to produce zero midseason honorees. Their stunning lack of representation comes amid team struggles. Those teams have all failed to meet preseason expectations, and their stars have work to do in order to be considered for All-American status at season's end.
Downs stays steady
This marks Ohio State safety Caleb Downs' fifth straight appearance on a CBS Sports All-American team. The junior star appeared on last year's preseason, midseason and postseason lists and has only continued to shine. The former five-star prospect was also the CBS Sports Freshman of the Year in 2023 for his performance in his lone season at Alabama. Downs is regarded as the top defensive back and No. 5 overall player in the CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings.