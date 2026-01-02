Friday's college football bowl schedule features four games, including an intriguing matchup between Arizona and SMU in the Holiday Bowl at 8 p.m. ET. Arizona enters this matchup on a five-game winning streak, while SMU is 6-2 in its last eight contests. According to the latest college football odds, the Mustangs are 1.5-point favorites, while the over/under for Arizona vs. SMU is 51.5.

The model is also backing Cincinnati (+7.5) to cover the spread against Navy in the Liberty Bowl, while the Over (55.5) hits 67% of the time in Rice vs. Texas State in the Armed Forces Bowl. Before locking in your college football picks for Friday, Jan. 2, be sure to check out the top college football betting picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

New users can also target the latest DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is 31-19 on its top-rated college football money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following those college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

New users can also target the BetMGM bonus code, which offers up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

College football best bets for Friday, Jan. 2 (odds subject to change):

SMU (-1.5) vs. Arizona

Cincinnati (+7.5) vs. Navy

Rice vs. Texas State: Over 55.5 points

Combining the model's three picks into a college football parlay would result in a payout of +599 (risk $100 to win $599). Bet it now at Caesars Sportsbook:

SMU (-1.5) vs. Arizona

SMU featured a potent offense this season, scoring 32.9 points per game on average. The Mustangs are led by quarterback Kevin Jennings, who threw for 3,363 yards and 26 touchdowns this season. He's also been an effective runner in the red zone, recording a rushing touchdown in three of his past four games. SportsLine's model is projecting Jennings will have another productive performance on Friday, helping the Mustangs cover the spread in 51% of simulations.

Cincinnati (+7.5) vs. Navy

Cincinnati was dealt major blows via opt-outs, with quarterback Brendan Sorsby and star defensive lineman Dontay Corleone deciding to skip out on Friday's bowl game. However, the Bearcats still have proven playmakers, including running back Tawee Walker, who's averaging 5.9 yards per carry this season. Cincinnati is also 17-3 in its past 20 meetings against an opponent from the American Conference, while Navy is 0-5 against the spread in its previous five games when playing as the favorite. According to the model's projections, Cincinnati suffers a 27-26 defeat, but the Bearcats cover the spread 65% of the time.

Over 55.5 points in Rice vs. Texas State

Texas State boasts one of the nation's most potent offenses. The Bobcats are scoring 36.1 points per contest, and they could light up the scoreboard yet again against a Rice defense that has given up 108 points over its past two games. In addition, the total has gone Over in five of Texas State's last seven games. SportsLine's model is projecting these teams will combine for 66 points on Friday, helping the Over hit in 67% of simulations.

Want more college football picks?

You've seen the model's college football best bets for Friday, Jan. 2. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.