Adam Eargle, CBS Sports

Job security for college football coaches is a tenuous proposition. Administrative decisions are constantly influenced by feedback from boosters and fans, whose support is essential to moving in a positive direction. And since those opinions often come from emotionally charged individuals, a coach can find himself thrown on, or off, the hot seat with the results of a single season -- or even a single game.

Consider the case of Ohio State coach Ryan Day. At the start of last season, Day carried a "3" rating in our hot seat rankings, defined as "pressure is mounting." You could argue that after losing to Michigan in the regular-season finale -- and all the flag-planting drama that followed -- that number should have been even higher entering the College Football Playoff. But four postseason wins and a national championship later, Day now enters 2025 with a 0.89 rating, which falls between "untouchable" and "safe and secure."

You'll also notice more specificity in our hot seat ratings this year. With the retirement of the great Dennis Dodd, we opened up the evaluation process, inviting more voters to contribute to a composite score for all 136 FBS coaches. Our panel of nine experts rated every coach on a scale from 0 to 5. The average score offers a clearer picture of the hot seat landscape heading into the 2025 season.

Across the FBS, things appear relatively stable -- at least for now -- with 88 of 136 coaches receiving a composite rating between 0 and 1.99, indicating they're "safe and secure." But among the nine coaches with ratings higher than "4", and even the 25 with scores above "3", there are big-name programs that will demand attention after the slightest stumble. Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are among the jobs our experts have flagged as particularly vulnerable -- and any one of them could spark a chain reaction on the coaching carousel by year's end.

Just like with Ryan Day last year, any of these coaches could see their rating rise or fall on a week-to-week basis. This is merely a starting point, helping us narrow the focus on the hottest seats in college football and highlight the urgency some coaches face early in the season.

Below, you'll find where all 136 FBS coaches stand before the season kicks off, as voted on by CBS Sports college football experts Matt Zenitz, Shehan Jeyarajah, Brandon Marcello, John Talty, Tom Fornelli, Bud Elliott, Chris Hummer, Chip Patterson and Richard Johnson. Each was asked to rate every coach's job security on a scale of 0 to 5, and we took the average of those nine evaluations to assign a score. Check out the ratings key, then see where every coach ranks with kickoff just under two months away.

Rating What it means Coaches

5

Win or be fired

1

4-4.99

Start improving now

8

3-3.99

Pressure is mounting

16

2-2.99

All good ... for now

23

1-1.99

Safe and secure

60

0-0.99

Untouchable

28

The table below is arranged in alphabetical order by school. Listed is each coach's win-loss record at his current program and the number of years he's led that team prior to 2025. If the coach's rating has changed from the 2024 season, the old rating is listed in parenthesis. Asterisks (*) indicate that games won/lost as an interim coach immediately preceding a full-time hiring are included.

2025 Hot Seat Rankings
TeamCoachYearsRecord2025 Rating
Air Force
Troy Calhoun18130-821.11 (1)
Akron
Joe Moorhead38-283.78 (3) 
Alabama
Kalen DeBoer19-42.33 (2)
App. St.
Dowell Loggains----0.56
Arizona
Brent Brennan14-84.22 (2)
Arizona St.
Kenny Dillingham214-120.22 (2)
Arkansas
Sam Pittman530-314.22 (5)
Arkansas St.
Butch Jones419-312.44 (3)
Army
Jeff Monken1182-570.11 (1)
Auburn
Hugh Freeze211-144.22 (2)
Ball St.
Mike Uremovich----1
Baylor
Dave Aranda530-312.22 (4)
Boise St.
Spencer Danielson115-3*0.89 (2)
Boston College
Bill O'Brien17-61.56 (1)
Bowling Green
Eddie George----1.56
Buffalo
Pete Lembo19-41.11 (2)
BYU
Kalani Sitake972-431.11 (4)
California
Justin Wilcox842-503.44 (3)
C. Michigan
Matt Drinkall----1
Charlotte
Tim Albin1--1
Cincinnati
Scott Satterfield
28-164 (3)
Clemson
Dabo Swinney16180-470.22 (2) 
C. Carolina
Tim Beck114-123.22 (1)
Colorado
Deion Sanders213-120.33 (2)
Colorado St.
Jay Norvell316-211.89 (2)
Delaware
Ryan Carty226-11 FCS0.78 (n/a)
Duke
Manny Diaz19-41.22 (1)
East Carolina
Blake Harrell--5-1*1.56
E. Michigan
Chris Creighton1157-751.44 (1) 
FIU
Willie Simmons----0.78 (2)
Florida
Billy Napier319-193.67 (4)
FAU
Zach Kittley----0.78
Florida State
Mike Norvell533-273.33 (0)
Fresno St.
Matt Entz----0.78
Georgia
Kirby Smart9105-190.11 (0)
Ga. Southern
Clay Helton320-192.56 (2)
Georgia St.
Dell McGee13-91.89 (2)
Georgia Tech
Brent Key218-161 (2)
Hawaii
Timmy Chang313-252.44 (2)
Houston
Willie Fritz14-81.33 (1)
Illinois
Bret Bielema428-220.78 (2)
Indiana
Curt Cignetti111-20.22 (1)
Iowa
Kirk Ferentz26204-1241.67 (2)
Iowa St.
Matt Campbell964-510.44 (1) 
James Madison
Bob Chesney19-41
Jacksonville St.
Charles Kelly----1
Kansas
Lance Leipold422-281 (0)
Kansas State
Chris Klieman648-280.78 (0)
Kennesaw St.
Jerry Mack----0.78
Kent St.
Mark Carney (i)----3.56
Kentucky
Mark Stoops1267-733.56 (1)
Liberty
Jamey Chadwell221-51.78 (0)
Louisiana
Michael Desormeaux323-18*1.67 (2)
Louisiana Tech
Sonny Cumbie311-265 (4)
Louisville
Jeff Brohm219-80.78 (0)
LSU
Brian Kelly329-113.33 (0)
Marshall
Tony Gibson----1
Maryland
Mike Locksley633-413.22 (2)
Memphis
Ryan Silverfield542-21*1.67 (1)
Miami (Fla.)
Mario Cristobal322-162.56 (3)
Miami-OH
Chuck Martin1165-670.78 (2)
Michigan
Sherrone Moore19-5*2.22 (1)
Michigan St.
Jonathan Smith15-71.78 (1)
Middle Tenn.
Derek Mason13-92.22 (2)
Minnesota
P.J. Fleck856-391.78 (2) 
Miss. State
Jeff Lebby12-103 (1)
Missouri
Eliah Drinkwitz538-241.11 (1)
Missouri St.
Ryan Beard212-11 FCS1.11 (n/a)
Navy
Brian Newberry215-111.22 (3)
NC State
Dave Doeren1287-653 (2)
Nebraska
Matt Rhule112-132.11 (1)
Nevada
Jeff Choate13-101.11 (2)
New Mexico
Jason Eck----1.11`
New Mexico St.
Tony Sanchez13-92.44
North Carolina
Bill Belichick----2.11
North Texas
Eric Morris111-142.44 (2)
N. Illinois
Thomas Hammock632-281.22 (2)
Northwestern
David Braun212-13*2 (1)
Notre Dame
Marcus Freeman333-10*0.11 (1)
Ohio
Brian Smith11-0*1
Ohio State
Ryan Day670-10*0.89 (3)
Oklahoma
Brent Venables322-234.67 (2)
Oklahoma State
Mike Gundy20169-884.33 (1)
Old Dominion
Ricky Rahne525-302.78 (2)
Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin544-181.11 (0)
Oregon
Dan Lanning335-60.22 (0)
Oregon State
Trent Bray15-72.11 (2)
Penn State
James Franklin11101-421.33 (1)
Pittsburgh
Pat Narduzzi1072-562.56 (3)
Purdue
Barry Odom----1
Rice
Scott Abell----1
Rutgers
Greg Schiano5 (16)26-35 (94-101)1.44 (2)
Sam Houston
Phil Longo----1
San Diego St.
Sean Lewis13-92 (1)
San Jose St.
Ken Niumatalolo17-61.11 (1)
SMU
Rhett Lashlee329-120.78 (1)
South Alabama
Major Applewhite17-61.78 (2)
South Carolina
Shane Beamer429-221.11 (3)
So. Miss
Charles Huff----1
South Florida
Alex Golesh214-121.33 (1)
Stanford
Frank Reich (i)----3.22
Syracuse
Fran Brown110-31 (2)
TCU
Sonny Dykes327-132.67 (1)
Temple
K.C. Keeler ----1
Tennessee
Josh Heupel437-151.11 (1)
Texas
Steve Sarkisian438-170.44 (0)
Texas A&M
Mike Elko18-51.67 (1)
Texas St.
G.J. Kinne216-101.11 (1)
Texas Tech
Joey McGuire323-162.33 (2)
Toledo
Jason Candle1073-401.78 (0)
Troy
Gerad Parker14-82.78 (2)
Tulane
Jon Sumrall19-50.89 (1)
Tulsa
Tre Lamb----1
UAB
Trent Dilfer17-174.44 (2)
UCF
Scott Frost  (2) (19-7)2
UCLA
Deshaun Foster----2.56 (2)
UConn
Jim Mora Jr.318-201.44 (2)
UL-Monroe
Bryant Vincent15-71.22 (3)
UMass
Joe Harasymiak----1
UNLV
Dan Mullen----
USC
Lincoln Riley326-143.33 (2)
UTEP
Scotty Walden13-91.44 (1)
UTSA
Jeff Traylor546-200.89 (0)
Utah
Kyle Whittingham20167-86*0.67 (0)
Utah St.
Bronco Mendenhall----1
Vanderbilt
Clark Lea416-331.78 (4)
Virginia
Tony Elliott311-233.33 (3)
Virginia Tech
Brent Pry316-214.11 (2)
Wake Forest
Jake Dickert----1
Washington
Jedd Fisch16-71.56 (2)
Washington St.
Jimmy Rogers----1.11 (2)
West Virginia
Rich Rodriguez(7)(60-26)1.44
W. Kentucky
Tyson Helton648-320.89 (1)
W. Michigan
Lance Taylor210-153.11 (2)
Wisconsin
Luke Fickell213-133.67 (1)
Wyoming
Jay Sawvel13-92.67 (2)