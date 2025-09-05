The Week 2 college football schedule begins on Friday with four games, and continues into a Saturday full of mostly intriguing non-conference matchups. Perhaps the biggest is a top-20 showdown between Michigan and Oklahoma that features big-name quarterbacks. Five-star freshman Bryce Underwood gets his first big test for the Wolverines, while highly-touted transfer John Mateer leads the Sooners. This will be just the second-ever meeting between the programs, with OU winning in their 1976 Orange Bowl matchup.

The latest Week 2 college football odds list the Sooners as 5.5-point favorites at home. Other Week 2 college football lines of note include Ole Miss (-9.5) vs. Kentucky, Iowa vs. Iowa State (-3.5), NC State vs. Virginia (+3) and Illinois vs. Duke (+3). Before locking in any Week 2 college football picks, be sure to see the top Week 2 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Thomas Casale.

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years. After going 3-2 so far this season, he's on a 16-8 roll in his SportsLine best bets column that dates back to last season. Anybody who followed him could have been way up.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 2 college football odds and is sharing his top betting picks. If you parlay these college football betting picks, you could be looking at a return of around +600. Get his top college football picks at SportsLine, and new users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Top Week 2 college football expert predictions

One of Casale's top Week 2 college football picks: He is backing Kansas State (-17.5) to cover against Army. KSU might've been caught napping in Week 1 against North Dakota, but escaped with a 38-35 win. The Wildcats opened the season in Week 0 with a 24-21 loss to Iowa State, so KSU's stock is not very high right now.

Casale, however, believes this line isn't high enough against an Army team that lost to FCS Tarleton State in Week 1 and isn't as strong overall as the team that made a playoff push in 2024.

"This is a great spot to back Kansas State," Casale told SportsLine. "After losing a close game to Iowa State in Ireland, the Wildcats were a no-show mentally last week against North Dakota and were lucky to escape with the win ... I expected Army to take a step back this season and they were upset in Week 1 by FCS Tarleton State. The thing about the option offense is you need the right guy at quarterback to run it. Army had that last season with AAC Offensive Player of the Year Bryson Daily. I'm not sure yet if new starter Dewayne Coleman is the right guy. The Black Knights also lost fullback Kanye Udoh, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season." See what other pick Casale likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 2 college football picks

Casale has found two other college football picks he loves, including one where he says an underdog "is live to win its game outright." You can only see his picks at SportsLine, and you can use promo code CHAMPIONSHIP to get your first month at SportsLine for just $1.

What are the best bets for Week 2 of college football, and which underdog does Casale believe will win outright? Visit SportsLine now to see Thomas Casale's college football best bets, all from a proven college football handicapper who is on a 16-8 roll on CFB best bets, and find out.