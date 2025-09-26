The Week 5 college football schedule is one of the best of the years as it features a trio of elite matchups that all will impact the College Football Playoff field. The latest Week 5 college football odds list No. 4 LSU as a 1.5-point road underdog at No. 13 Ole Miss. No. 3 Penn State is -3.5 against No. 6 Oregon, while No. 5 Georgia is -3 against No. 17 Alabama. Other Week 5 college football lines of note include Tennessee (-7.5) vs. Mississippi State, USC (-7) vs. Illinois and Texas A&M (-6.5) vs. Auburn.

Those games will draw most of the betting attention, but where are the best values for college football betting in Week 5?

A frequent guest on national radio and TV shows to discuss college sports, Casale has been sports betting -- and winning -- for more than 30 years. After going 9-5 so far this season, including a 3-0 sweep in Week 4, he's on a 22-11 roll in his SportsLine best bets column that dates back to last season.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 5 college football odds and is sharing his top betting picks.

Top Week 5 college football expert predictions

One of Casale's top Week 5 college football picks: He's backing No. 3 Penn State (-3.5) to cover at home against No. 6 Oregon in a Big Ten matchup with massive conference and College Football Playoff implications.

"This is a good spot to back Penn State," Casale told SportsLine. "As good as Oregon has looked, they still haven't beaten a team with a heartbeat. Penn State hasn't either but there is one big difference, the Nittany Lions are the more experienced team with a lot of players that have been in the program for a couple of years." See what other picks Casale likes at SportsLine.

How to make Week 5 college football picks

Casale has found two other college football picks he loves, including backing an underdog in a game where he says the wrong team is favored.

What are the best bets for Week 5 of college football, and which underdog does Casale believe will win outright? Visit SportsLine now to see Thomas Casale's college football best bets, all from a proven college football handicapper who is on an -11 roll on CFB best bets, and find out.