The first edition of the expanded College Football Playoff bracket has been set with 12 teams now afforded an opportunity to make a run towards a national championship. The new-look CFP is more of an event than the four-team field ever was, or the BCS before it, with action expanding across a month between December and January -- all while bowl games are being played.
After a thrilling weekend of conference championship games, it was Oregon, Georgia, Boise State and Arizona State making history as the first four teams to earn byes under this format. They will now sit home during the opening round and await the winners of an exciting slate of first-round games that will take place on Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21.
The inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff will surely be an event that you will not want to miss as it plays out over the course of the next month, culminating in the crowning of the national champion on Monday, Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Below, you'll find all the viewing information for every game, from the four first-round games played on campus to the CFP National Championship.
2024-25 College Football Playoff bracket
All times Eastern
First round
Friday, Dec. 20
- (10) Indiana at (7) Notre Dame: 8 p.m. | ABC/ESPN
Notre Dame Stadium -- South Bend, Indiana
Saturday, Dec. 21
- (11) SMU at (6) Penn State: Noon | TNT
Beaver Stadium -- State College, Pennsylvania
- (12) Clemson vs. (5) Texas: 4 p.m. | TNT
Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium -- Austin, Texas
- (9) Tennessee vs. (8) Ohio State: 8 p.m. | ABC/ESPN
Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Dec. 31
- Fiesta Bowl -- 6/11 Winner vs. (3) Boise State: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Ariz.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
- Peach Bowl -- 5/12 Winner vs. (4) Arizona State: 1 p.m. | ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta
- Rose Bowl -- 8/9 Winner vs. (1) Oregon: 5 p.m. | ESPN
Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, Calif.
- Sugar Bowl -- 7/10 Winner vs. (2) Georgia: 8:45 p.m. | ESPN
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans
Semifinals
Thursday, Jan. 9
- Orange Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Fla.
Friday, Jan. 10
- Cotton Bowl: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
National Championship
Monday, Jan. 20
- 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta