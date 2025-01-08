Elite programs are set to square off in the College Football Playoff semifinals when the Ohio State Buckeyes battle the Texas Longhorns in the 2025 Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday. The Buckeyes have been firing on all cylinders after suffering a surprising defeat against Michigan in the regular season finale. Ohio State throttled the top-ranked Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl, winning 41-21. Meanwhile, Texas needed overtime to knock off Arizona State in the Peach Bowl, eventually escaping with a 39-31 victory.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Buckeyes are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Texas odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 53.5. Before making any Texas vs. Ohio State picks or any other College Football Playoff predictions, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Eric Cohen.

Texas vs. Ohio State spread: Ohio State -5.5

Texas vs. Ohio State over/under: 53.5 points

Texas vs. Ohio State money line: Ohio State -231, Texas +190

Why Ohio State can cover

The Buckeyes feature the nation's top defense. Ohio State is giving up just 12.1 points per game this season, which ranks first in college football. The Buckeyes held the high-flying Oregon offense to just 21 points and -23 rushing yards. Cody Simon, J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer each recorded two sacks in the win over the Ducks.

Offensively, the Buckeyes are extremely explosive with multiple playmakers capable of taking over the game. Freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith put on a show in the win over Oregon, catching seven passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Running back TreVeyon Henderson also had a strong showing in last week's win, recording eight carries for 94 yards and two scores. He's averaging 7.3 yards per carry this season and has scored four touchdowns in two appearances in the College Football Playoff. See which team to pick here.

Why Texas can cover

The Longhorns showed grit after giving up a 17-3 halftime lead over Arizona State in the Peach Bowl. Quarterback Quinn Ewers played well against the Sun Devils, completing 20 of 30 passes for 322 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored a rushing touchdown. Ewers' favorite target in the win was wide receiver Matthew Golden, who racked up seven receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown. Golden is averaging a whopping 16.7 yards per reception this season and has finished with 149 or more receiving yards in two of his past three games.

Defensively, Texas features a disruptive front that can make life difficult for opposing offenses. Linebacker Colin Simmons leads the team with 9.0 sacks on the season, while Trey Moore has finished with at least one sack in four of his last six games. The Longhorns are giving up only 14.5 points per game, which ranks third in the nation. See which team to pick here.

