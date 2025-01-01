The No. 2 seed Georgia Bulldogs (11-2) will play their first game since the SEC Championship when they face the No. 7 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-1) in the 2025 College Football Playoff quarterfinals on Wednesday night. Georgia earned a first-round bye to the Sugar Bowl after beating Texas in the SEC title game at the beginning of December. Notre Dame went 11-1 in the regular season before taking down No. 10 seed Indiana in the first round of the CFP. This is the first meeting between these teams since the Bulldogs notched a 23-17 win in September of 2019.

Kickoff at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is set for 8:45 p.m. ET. Georgia is a 1-point favorite in the latest Georgia vs. Notre Dame odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5, up a point from the opener. Before making any Notre Dame vs. Georgia picks, make sure to check out the bowl predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Josh Nagel, considering his mastery of picks involving Georgia.

Georgia vs. Notre Dame spread: Georgia -1

Georgia vs. Notre Dame over/under: 45.5 points

Georgia vs. Notre Dame money line: Georgia -110, Notre Dame -110

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia lost a pair of road games to Alabama and Ole Miss during the regular season, but it also notched wins over top-10 teams in Texas and Tennessee to make an SEC Championship Game appearance. The Bulldogs took advantage of another meeting with the Longhorns, picking up a 22-19 win in overtime to earn a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. Senior quarterback Carson Beck was knocked out of that game with an elbow injury, forcing sophomore backup Gunner Stockton into action.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame has been on a roll since losing to Northern Illinois in shocking fashion on Week 2, rattling off 11 consecutive wins since then. The Fighting Irish also opened the season with a road win at then-No. 20 Texas A&M, proving that they can match up with SEC opponents. They are coming off a 27-17 win over Indiana in the first round, marking their eighth straight double-digit win.

