After a perfect season and a conference championship in their first season in the Big Ten, the Oregon Ducks earned the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, and now Dan Lanning's squad will begin their title pursuit coming off a first-round bye. However, the CFP bracket ultimately did them no favors, as they'll take on the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes in the quarterfinals at the 2025 Rose Bowl on Wednesday. Ohio State gave Oregon its toughest test of the season, with the Ducks surviving a 32-31 battle in Eugene during the regular season.

Now the rematch will take place on hallowed ground at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. and kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Fresh off a throttling of Tennessee in the first round, the Buckeyes are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Ohio State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 55.5, the highest of any remaining CFP quarterfinal game. Before making any Ohio State vs. Oregon picks or College Football Playoff predictions, make sure you check out what SportsLine college football expert Adam Silverstein has to say, given his mastery of picks in games involving Oregon.

CBS Sports' managing editor, Silverstein is also one of SportsLine's top football experts and he has been especially dialed on in on Oregon picks, going 7-0-1 (+700) on his last eight picks involving the Ducks. Anyone following him at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, Silverstein has locked in on Oregon vs. Ohio State and just revealed his coveted CFB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Ohio State vs. Oregon:

Oregon vs. Ohio State spread: Ohio State -2.5

Oregon vs. Ohio State over/under: 55.5 points

Oregon vs. Ohio State money line: Ohio State -138, Oregon +116

Oregon vs. Ohio State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Oregon vs. Ohio State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Oregon can cover

The Ducks were the only unbeaten team in FBS this season and Lanning's squad has wins over three College Football Playoff teams already despite enjoying a bye in the first round. They beat Boise State 37-34 at home early in the season, had the aforementioned nail-biting win over Ohio State and also beat Penn State 45-37 on a neutral field at the Big Ten Championship Game.

In the first matchup against Ohio State's vaunted defense, the Buckeyes had no answers for Dillon Gabriel and the Oregon passing attack. The Heisman Trophy finalist went 23-of-34 for 341 yards and two touchdowns without an interception and Oregon's best playmakers also showed up big. Evan Stewart had seven catches for 149 yards and a touchdown, Tez Johnson had seven catches for 75 yards and a score, and Jordan Jones rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Ohio State can cover

Despite a disastrous loss at home to a mediocre Michigan squad to end the regular season, Ohio State rebounded to dominate Tennessee in the first round of the College Football Playoff. TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins and Jeremiah Smith all had two scores apiece in a 42-17 win over the Volunteers.

Tennessee averaged just 3.4 yards per pass attempt and only managed 256 yards of total offense on a cold night in Columbus. Now Ohio State will have the advantage of playing on a neutral field after losing by one point to Oregon on the road earlier in the season. Will Howard had Ohio State driving with a chance to win late but scrambled and slid with no time on the clock to end the game and he says he's eager to right that wrong in the rematch on Wednesday. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Oregon vs. Ohio State picks

Silverstein has analyzed Ohio State vs. Oregon from every possible angle. He's leaning over for the total and has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. Find out what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Oregon vs. Ohio State in Wednesday's College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ohio State vs. Oregon spread to back, all from the expert who is an outstanding 7-0-1 on picks involving the Ducks, and find out.