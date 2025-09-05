The Week 2 college football schedule arrives on Friday, and now bettors must decide how to react to the Week 1 results. Ohio State, TCU, LSU and Florida State were among the teams that made a statement over Labor Day Weekend. Ohio State, LSU and FSU get easier Week 2 opponents, while TCU is off following its blowout win on Monday over Bill Belichick and UNC. The Tar Heels will look to bounce back versus an in-state rival as North Carolina is favored by 13.5 points over Charlotte per the latest Week 2 college football lines. That's a huge line shift as UNC was a 21.5-point favorite before its opening week defeat.

Some of the Week 2 college football odds of note include Oklahoma (-5.5) against Michigan, Oregon (-28.5) against Oklahoma State and Ole Miss (-10) against Kentucky. Meanwhile, one of the slimmest Week 2 college football spreads is the first ACC game of the year with Virginia vs. NC State (-3). Before locking in any college football picks for Week 2 of the 2025 season for those games or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famous sports betting newsletter. He has also won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects. Marshall crushed his 2024 college football betting picks, going 64-43 and returning more than 16 units, finishing the season as SportsLine's top expert. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique that evaluates all the trends, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for Week 2 and evaluated each matchup. Head here to see every pick, and new users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets instantly plus over $300 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Top college football predictions for Week 2

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 2: He says the trends point to backing No. 21 Ole Miss against Kentucky in a Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Both rolled as favorites in non-conference play in Week 1, but now they get an early jump into SEC play in a rematch of Kentucky's big upset of Ole Miss last season that was ultimately a big blow to the Rebels' playoff chances.

Marshall likes the angle of Ole Miss being motivated by revenge and is taking the Rebels (-10) to cover in a game that goes Under the point total (50.5).

"This is a revenge spot for Rebels after being dumped 20-17 by 15-point underdog Kentucky in Oxford last season," Marshall told SportsLine. "Lane Kiffin is 7-4-1 vs. spread in last 12 away from Vaught-Hemingway, while the Wildcats are on a 2-5 spread skid since mid-2024 after failing to clear price vs Toledo in opener. Mark Stoops is also Under 9-4 since last season." Go to SportsLine to see all of Marshall's picks.

How to make college football picks for Week 2

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he's found a critical 10-1 ATS trend in one of the other top Week 2 games. Get betting analysis for each matchup at SportsLine, and use promo code CHAMPIONSHIP to get your first month for $1.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and what alarming trend do you need to know about in one of the week's biggest game? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams to back, all from the legendary Vegas expert who has won multiple handicapping titles and went 64-43 last seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 2 notable games

See full Week 2 college football picks, odds, predictions here

(odds subject to change)

Friday, Sept. 5

James Madison vs. Louisville (-13.5, 56.5)

Maryland vs. Northern Illinois (+17.5, 47)

Saturday, Sept. 6

Illinois vs. Duke (+3, 49.5)

UConn vs. Syracuse (-6.5, 58)

Iowa vs. Iowa State (-3.5, 41.5)

SMU vs. Baylor (+2.5, 65.5)

Texas vs. San Jose State (-36.5, 52.5)

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky (+10., 50.5)

Oregon vs. Oklahoma State (+28.5, 57.5)

North Carolina vs. Charlotte (+13.5, 49.5)

Florida vs. South Florida (+17.5, 56)

LSU vs. Louisiana Tech (+37.5, 51.5)

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State (+6.5, 59)

Michigan vs. Oklahoma (-5.5, 45.5)

Alabama vs. UL Monroe (+36.5, 50.5)

San Diego State vs. Washington State (-1.5, 46.5)