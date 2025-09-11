The Week 3 college football schedule is one of the best of the season as many teams jump into conference play, while a few marquee non-conference games are on the slate as well. Tennessee and Georgia are off to fast starts, and now the SEC contenders meet in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday with the latest Week 3 college football odds listing the Bulldogs as 3.5-point favorites. Other SEC showdowns feature LSU (-7.5) vs. Florida, Ole Miss (-7.5) vs. Arkansas and South Carolina (-4.5) vs. Vanderbilt.

Texas A&M, meanwhile, steps out of conference play to take on Notre Dame, and the Irish are listed at -6.5 in the latest Week 3 college football spreads. USF, fresh off of shocking Florida, will try to pull off another Sunshine State stunner as the Bulls take on Miami (-17.5). Before locking in any college football picks for Week 3 of the 2025 season for those games or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famous sports betting newsletter. He has also won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects. Marshall crushed his 2024 college football betting picks, going 64-43 and returning more than 16 units, finishing the season as SportsLine's top expert. He enters Week 3 of this season on a 13-6 roll on his official college football picks. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique that evaluates all the trends, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for Week 2 and evaluated each matchup. Head here to see every pick.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers new users $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $300 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Top college football predictions for Week 3

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 3: He says the trends point to backing Alabama (-20.5) against Wisconsin in a noon ET kickoff on Saturday.

The Tide were stunned in Week 1 against Florida State, but bounced back with a dominant 73-0 performance against UL Monroe in Week 2. The Tide are hoping to get star receiver Ryan Williams (concussion) back this week as they look to get back on track against a Power Four opponent.

"The Tide rolled in this game 42-10 last September at Madison," Marshall told SportsLine. "The Badgers got cover vs a poor MTSU last week, but Luke Fickell had been on a 13-25-1 spread downturn since late 2021 at Cincinnati and Wisconsin prior. The Badgers are just 2-6 in last eight as underdogs." Go to SportsLine to see all of Marshall's picks.

How to make college football picks for Week 3

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he's found a critical 4-16 ATS trend in one of the other top Week 3 games. Get betting analysis for each matchup at SportsLine, and use promo code CHAMPIONSHIP to get your first month for $1.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and what alarming trend do you need to know about in one of the week's biggest game? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams to back, all from the legendary Vegas expert who has won multiple handicapping titles and went 64-43 last seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 3 notable games

See full Week 3 college football picks, odds, predictions here

(odds subject to change)

Thursday, Sept. 11

NC State vs. Wake Forest (+7, 52.5)

Friday, Sept. 12

Colorado vs. Houston (-4.5, 45.5)

Arizona vs. Kansas State (+1.5, 54.5)

UCLA vs. New Mexico (+15.5, 52.5)

Saturday, Sept 13

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech (+3.5, 53.5)

Michigan vs. Central Michigan (+27.5, 42.5)

Alabama vs. Wisconsin (+20.5, 40.5)

Oregon vs. Northwestern (+27.5, 48.5)

Tennessee vs. Georgia (-3.5, 49.5)

Miami vs. USF (+17.5, 56.5)

Ohio State vs. Ohio (+31, 51.5)

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas (+7, 60.5)

Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame (-7.5, 48.5)

Florida vs. LSU (-7.5, 48.5)

South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt (+5.5, 48.5)

Minnesota vs. California (+2.5, 42.5)