The Week 5 college football odds board is loaded with some of the more intriguing matchups of the season. Among the notable Week 5 college football lines, No. 3 Penn State is -3.5 against No. 6 Oregon, No. 5 Georgia is -3 against No. 17 Alabama and No. 13 Ole Miss is -2.5 against No. 4 LSU.

How should you make college football picks for those games, and what are the best spread, total and money-line picks to include in college football best bets?

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famous sports betting newsletter. He has also won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects. Marshall crushed his 2024 college football betting picks, going 64-43 and returning more than 16 units, finishing the season as SportsLine's top expert. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique that evaluates all the trends, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for Week 5 and evaluated each matchup.

Top college football predictions for Week 5

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 5: He's backing Arkansas (+5.5) to stay within the spread at home against Notre Dame at noon ET on Saturday. He also likes the Over (64.5) to hit.

Notre Dame opened the season 0-2, but got in the win column against Purdue last week. Arkansas, meanwhile, got off to a 2-0 start before losing tight games against Ole Miss and Memphis in Week 3 and 4.

"Believe it or not, this is the first-ever meeting," Marshall told SportsLine. "This was almost the 1970 (and 1971) Cotton Bowl matchup, but not quite. Depending upon number used in Purdue game, the Irish could be 0-3 vs. line this season. The Irish have also gone Over in five straight and nine of 12 since late 2024. Arkansas is on a 7-3 Over run since late 2024, and were 6-3 ATS as underdogs last season (0-1 in role this year). Tech edge-Over and slight to Arkansas, based on totals and recent trends." Go to SportsLine to see all of Marshall's picks.

How to make college football picks for Week 5

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup and he's found a critical 8-0 ATS trend in another Week 5 game.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and what alarming trend do you need to know about in one of the week's biggest game? Check out the latest college football odds below.

College football odds for Week 5 notable games

(odds subject to change)

Thursday, Sept. 25

Army vs. East Carolina (-3.5, 52.5)

Friday, Sept. 26

Florida State vs. Virginia (+7, 57.5)

TCU vs. Arizona State (-2.5, 54.5)

Saturday, Sept 27

Notre Dame vs. Arkansas (+6, 64.5)

USC vs. Illinois (+6.5, 59.5)

Utah vs. West Virginia (+10.5, 49.5)

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State (+20.5, 59.5)

LSU vs. Ole Miss (-2, 55.5)

Auburn vs. Texas A&M (-6.5, 52.5)

Ohio State vs. Washington (+8.5, 52.5)

Indiana vs. Iowa (+7.5, 48.5)

Oregon vs. Penn State (-3.5, 52.5)

Alabama vs. Georgia (-3, 53.5)