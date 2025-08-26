The Arch Manning era at Texas gets underway on Saturday when the No. 1 Longhorns hit the road to take on No. 3 Ohio State in the season opener for both teams. Expectations are high in Austin in 2025, with Texas currently listed as the +550 (risk $100 to win $550) betting favorite in the latest CFP national championship odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users can get $300 in bonus bets and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. The Longhorns also have a projected regular season win total of 9.5. Should you target the Longhorns win total or national championship betting lines in your 2025 college football futures bets?

SportsLine expert handicapper Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the latest betting trends from BetMGM and the most recent college football futures odds and locked in his top over/under win total picks. Before locking in any college football futures bets, you'll want to see what Kaylor has to say. New users can also take advantage of the BetMGM promo code offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses.

Kaylor has posted a 235-152-7 record since Week 1 of the 2023 season, bringing his net profit up to a whopping 112.82 units ($11,282 for a $100 bettor) since joining SportsLine as a college football expert.

Here are Kaylor's top three college football win total picks for SEC teams in 2025:

Texas over 9.5 wins (-170)

LSU over 8.5 wins (-135)

Alabama under 9.5 wins (-105)

Texas over 9.5 wins (-170 at DraftKings)

Texas will be tested right out of the gates with their season opener being a road game against No. 3 Ohio State. The top-ranked Horns are loaded on both sides of the ball with numerous players who project to be future first round NFL Draft picks. Defensively, the Longhorns are led by the quartet of Colin Simmons, Anthony Hill, Malik Muhammad, and Michael Taffe, who all have All-American potential. Offensively, all eyes will be on Manning, but sophomore Ryan Wingo has the look of a potential game-changer at wide receiver. This team is set to enter the 2025 college football season with a national-championship-or-bust mentality. When I broke down Texas' 2025 schedule, I conservatively came up with 10 wins. If the Horns stay healthy, however, this could easily be an 11 or 12 win regular season team. Use a DraftKings promo code offering $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket + Bet $ 5 and get $300 in bonus bets instantly:

LSU over 8.5 wins (-135 at FanDuel)

The Tigers return a highly productive player at the most important position on the field in redshirt junior Garrett Nussmeier. LSU also hit the transfer portal hard, adding several players that should make an immediate impact in Baton Rouge. When I broke down the Tigers' schedule I came up with nine confident wins, and ultimately believe they'll have a double-digit win total this fall.

Alabama under 9.5 wins (-105 at DraftKings)

As usual, Alabama has NFL-caliber talent all over its roster. That said, the Tide will be replacing quarterback Jalen Milroe, so I expect there to be some growing pains for Alabama on the offensive side of the ball. If things go perfectly for head coach Kalen DeBoer in Year 2, Alabama will win 10 or 11 games. If not, this will likely be an eight or nine-win season for the Tide. Bet Alabama to go Under at DraftKings and get $300 in bonus bets and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Looking for more football picks?

The SportsLine Projection Model has revealed and is constantly updating its 2025 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheets. Visit SportsLine now to see the top 2025 fantasy football sleepers, breakouts, and busts, all from the model that outperformed human experts in 2024.

SEC win totals (via FanDuel)

(odds subject to change)

Alabama 9.5

Arkansas 5.5

Auburn 7.5

Florida 7.5

Georgia 9.5

Kentucky 4.5

LSU 8.5

Mississippi State 3.5

Missouri 6.5

Oklahoma 8.5

Ole Miss 8.5

South Carolina 7.5

Tennessee 8.5

Texas 9.5

Texas A&M 7.5

Vanderbilt 4.5