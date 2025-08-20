The 2025 college football season kicks off on Saturday when the Iowa State Cyclones take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the 2025 College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland. The SEC kicks off next week and No. 1 Texas is set to take on No. 3 Ohio State in the biggest matchup of the week. Texas is listed as a +550 (risk $100 to win $550) co-favorite with Ohio State in the latest 2025 CFP national championship odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Longhorns also have a a projected regular season win total of 9.5. Should you target the Longhorns in your 2025 college football futures bets?

SportsLine expert handicapper Jimmie Kaylor has broken down the latest betting trends from BetMGM and the most recent college football futures odds and locked in his top over/under win total picks. Before locking in any college football futures bets, you'll want to see what Kaylor has to say. New users can also take advantage of the BetMGM promo code offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses.

Kaylor has posted a 235-152-7 record since Week 1 of the 2023 season, bringing his net profit up to a whopping 112.82 units ($11,282 for a $100 bettor) since joining SportsLine as a college football expert.

Here are Kaylor's top three college football win total picks for SEC teams in 2025:

Texas over 9.5 wins (-170)

LSU over 8.5 wins (-135)

Alabama under 9.5 wins (-105)

Texas over 9.5 wins (-170 at DraftKings)

Texas is loaded on both sides of the ball with numerous players who project to be future first round NFL Draft picks. Defensively, the Longhorns are led by the quartet of Colin Simmons, Anthony Hill, Malik Muhammad, and Michael Taffe, who all have All-American potential. Offensively, all eyes will be on Manning, but sophomore Ryan Wingo has the look of a potential game-changer at wide receiver. This team is set to enter the 2025 college football season with a national-championship-or-bust mentality. When I broke down Texas' 2025 schedule, I conservatively came up with 10 wins. If the Horns stay healthy, however, this could easily be an 11 or 12 win regular season team. Use a DraftKings promo code offering over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket + Bet $ 5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly:

LSU over 8.5 wins (-135 at FanDuel)

The Tigers return a highly productive player at the most important position on the field in redshirt junior Garrett Nussmeier. LSU also hit the transfer portal hard, adding several players that should make an immediate impact in Baton Rouge. When I broke down the Tigers' schedule I came up with nine confident wins, and ultimately believe they'll have a double-digit win total this fall. New users can use a FanDuel promo code to get even more value.

Alabama under 9.5 wins (-105 at DraftKings)

As usual, Alabama has NFL-caliber talent all over its roster. That said, the Tide will be replacing quarterback Jalen Milroe, so I expect there to be some growing pains for Alabama on the offensive side of the ball. If things go perfectly for head coach Kalen DeBoer in Year 2, Alabama will win 10 or 11 games. If not, this will likely be an eight or nine-win season for the Tide. Bet Alabama to go Under at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager:

Looking for more football picks?

The SportsLine Projection Model has revealed and is constantly updating its 2025 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheets. Visit SportsLine now to see the top 2025 fantasy football sleepers, breakouts, and busts, all from the model that outperformed human experts in 2024.

SEC win totals (via FanDuel)

(odds subject to change)

Alabama 9.5

Arkansas 5.5

Auburn 7.5

Florida 7.5

Georgia 9.5

Kentucky 4.5

LSU 8.5

Mississippi State 3.5

Missouri 6.5

Oklahoma 8.5

Ole Miss 8.5

South Carolina 7.5

Tennessee 8.5

Texas 9.5

Texas A&M 7.5

Vanderbilt 4.5