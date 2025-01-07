The No. 5 seed Texas Longhorns (13-2) will square off against the No. 8 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2) in the 2025 College Football Playoff semifinals on Friday in the Cotton Bowl. The Buckeyes knocked off top-seeded Oregon, 41-21, in the Rose Bowl and the Longhorns defeated No. 4 Arizona State, 39-31, in double-overtime in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day to advance to the semifinals. This is their first meeting since 2009 when Texas defeated Ohio State, 24-21, in the Fiesta Bowl with Colt McCoy at quarterback.

Kickoff at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Ohio State is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Texas vs. Ohio State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 53.5.

Ohio State vs. Texas spread: Ohio State -5.5

Ohio State vs. Texas over/under: 53.5 points

Ohio State vs. Texas money line: Ohio State -230, Texas +187

Ohio State vs. Texas streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Ohio State can cover

It's hard to imagine this Ohio State team lost to an unranked Michigan squad at home to close out the regular season with how dominant the Buckeyes have been during the College Football Playoff. Ohio State defeated Tennessee, 42-17, in the opening round before knocking off top-seeded Oregon, 41-21, in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. Ohio State used hot starts in both games to cruise to victories as the Buckeyes have outscored their opponents, 35-0, in the opening quarter of the CFP.

Outside of its shocking 13-10 loss to Michigan, Ohio State is averaging 39.4 ppg over its previous five games while scoring more than 30 points in each contest. The Buckeyes have the No. 6 scoring offense (36.4 ppg) in the nation this season, but their defense was truly elite. Ohio State has the No. 1 scoring defense (12.1 ppg) while allowing the fewest yards in the nation (245.0 per game) and yards per play (3.9) and its defense can disrupt Texas on Friday. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Texas can cover

The Longhorns fell to Georgia, 22-19, in overtime in the SEC Championship to miss out on one of the four byes in the College Football Playoff, but after being held to fewer than 20 points in back-to-back games, the Texas offense has regained its efficiency by scoring at least 38 points in each playoff game. Texas defeated Clemson, 38-24, in the first round before surviving a late run by Arizona State and knocking off the Sun Devils, 39-31, in double-overtime in the Peach Bowl. The Longhorns opened a 24-8 lead in the fourth quarter before Arizona State scored the final 16 points of regulation to force overtime.

Quinn Ewers threw two of his three touchdown passes in overtime as he completed 20 of 30 passes for 322 yards and added a rushing touchdown in the victory. Ewers is one of the top and most experienced quarterbacks in college football and he's coming off his second straight 3,000-yard passing season. He threw for 3,189 yards and led the SEC in touchdown passes (29). His experience and talent combined with the Longhorns' No. 3 scoring defense at 14.5 ppg could be a dangerous combination as the higher-seeded underdog in the Cotton Bowl. See who to back at SportsLine.

