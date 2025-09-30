Do you remember, the 2024 Heisman of September?

With apologies to Earth, Wind and Fire for that strained reference, you probably do not! But the "September Heisman" holds a special place in our college football hearts all the same. He's the player who electrified the sport over its first month, a supernova that shines so brightly that it often sputters out before the award is actually given in December.

For example, check out the submissions from CBS Sports' Heisman straw poll on Oct. 1 of last year.

Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama (x4)

Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Two of those players went on to become Heisman finalists. The other, Milroe, lost to Vanderbilt a few days later.

That's how it can go for the September breakout sometimes.

So, who's this year's "September Heisman?" CBS Sports polled some of its national staff again to get their thoughts on the player we'll most remember from the first month of the regular season.

Oklahoma has a great defense, struggling offensive line and inconsistent running game, just like last season. The difference between last year and a No. 5 national ranking this year? John Mateer. The Washington State transfer has been sensational, leading the team with both 1,215 yards passing and 190 yards rushing with 11 total touchdowns. He trails only Taylen Green in total offense per game despite playing for an offense that ranks No. 11 in the SEC. He also has been responsible for more than 82% of Oklahoma's total yards.

Mateer's actual Heisman chances took a hit when he was ruled out for an extended period with a hand injury. If he can hurry back before a brutal stretch of five straight AP Top 25 games to end the year, his individual excellence could be strong enough to contend for the award. -- Shehan Jeyarajah

Miami's dominant defense has led the way for their ascent to No. 3 in the nation, and the best player on that defense is Bain. He's got 22 tackles, four TFLs, two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in four games. He's constantly putting pressure on the quarterback (along with Akheem Mesidor, who is having a phenomenal year as well for the 'Canes), and Bain's presence up front changes the way teams have to play. He commands extra attention and forces QBs to throw underneath, and even with that, he finds ways to get home, especially late in games. What's been most impressive is his consistency across opponents, as he was the best player on the field in Miami's wins against Notre Dame and Florida. Whether he has an earnest chance at the Heisman will come down to the QB play around the country, but he's the nation's best defensive player and is cementing himself as a top-5 NFL Draft pick next April. -- Robby Kalland

Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. (4) was arguably college football's top defender in September. Getty Images

Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt



No player exemplifies the "lead-by-example" mantra better than Diego Pavia through the first month of the season. Vanderbilt's quarterback laid his body on the line in a blocking situation against South Carolina that showed what makes him such a glue guy for Clark Lea's nationally ranked program. He has 11 touchdown passes, leads the Commodores in rushing and has Vanderbilt unbeaten through five games with an average margin of victory of 31.8 points per game. He's been special and has backed up all the offseason banter with his play. -- Brad Crawford

It's a nearly impossible task to replicate what Ashton Jeanty did for Boise State last year, but Robert Henry Jr. is giving it his best shot. Averaging nearly a first down per carry (9.2 yards) is still a full yard behind what Jeanty did through four games last year, but Henry has had one 70-plus-yard rush in each game. He's not an explosive play creator, either. He ran for 102 yards in addition to his 75-yard touchdown against Texas A&M. When you consider his touches (79), he's the most outstanding player in the country through four games played. -- Richard Johnson

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama



It's common knowledge in the college football universe that Simpson had to wait his turn to become Alabama's starting quarterback. Following a 31-17 loss to Florida State, Simpson and the rest of his team were under a microscope. In that loss to FSU, Alabama's offense didn't do enough and left a lot to be desired. Since that moment, Simpson has been fantastic. He is completing 69.3% of his attempts and has thrown for 1,138 yards with 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions. In front of a hostile environment at Georgia in Week 5, Simpson completed 24 of 38 attempts for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Simpson's Heisman hype will continue to grow if Alabama keeps winning. With an upcoming stretch against Vanderbilt, Missouri, Tennessee, South Carolina, LSU, and Oklahoma, he will have ample opportunity to earn brownie points from voters. -- Cameron Salerno

With apologies to those like Ahmad Hardy and Trinidad Chambliss, Dante Moore is playing like the best player in college football. The redshirt sophomore has thrown for 1,210 yards and 12 touchdowns against just a single interception with a 74.6 completion percentage on nine yards per attempt. He took Oregon into Happy Valley and led a go-ahead drive in overtime, finishing the night with three touchdowns against one of the best defenses in the country. You're probably thinking everyone is good in Oregon's offense. And that's somewhat fair. But remember, this is a Ducks offense that returned just two starters and lost its No. 1 receiver (Evan Stewart) to an injury before the season began. Moore is playing near flawlessly (his adjusted completion percentage is a hilariously good 81.7%) and is doing so for a team that many thought would regress entering the year. In a year when so many quarterbacks have failed to live up to preseason expectations, Moore is shattering any preconceived ceiling anyone may have placed on him dating back to his time at UCLA. Moore is currently the betting favorite to win the award, at +600 according to FanDuel Sportsbook. -- Chris Hummer

Other candidates worth mentioning

Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri: A bowling ball of a 5-foot-10, 206-pound running back, Hardy has already forced 48 missed tackles this season. That's 15 more than anyone else in the Power Four. He's run for 730 yards and nine touchdowns on 7.1 yards per carry.

Makai Lemon, WR, USC: If not for the unquestioned alpha status of Jeremiah Smith, Lemon would be exiting September with college football's title of WR1. He's been incredible with 25 catches for 589 yards and five touchdowns. And who could forget his dominance in the fourth quarter last week against Illinois?

Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss: From D-II Ferris State to leading an upset over No. 4 LSU, Chambliss has electrified college football early this season. He's thrown for 300-plus yards in each of his starts while also showing to be one of the sport's top rushing threats. Chambliss is the exact out-of-nowhere story the "September Heisman" is made for.