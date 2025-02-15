One of the biggest stops en route to the NFL Draft is the NFL Scouting Combine, which brings well over 300 of the nation's top prospects together to work out in front of coaches and front office personnel in Indianapolis. Every year, players use the combine to improve their standing and climb up draft boards.

The NFL sent out its official invites this week, now that the 2024 college football season is well in the rearview. In addition to the opportunities that the combine provides, the list of players in attendance often reflects the modern college football landscape.

For instance, Ohio State -- fresh off of its first national title win in a decade -- leads all schools with 15 prospects invited to the combine. The next three, in order, are Texas, Georgia and Oregon, which all made the 2024 College Football Playoff field.

The SEC and the Big Ten, which accounted for seven of the 12 teams in the playoff last season, account for almost 200 of the 329 total combine invitees. Notre Dame, which lost to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship, has eight players headed to Indianapolis; a respectable number, though the Irish weren't among the 10 programs with the most invites.

Here's a look at the programs with the most prospects invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine:

1. Ohio State -- 15

Notable players: QB Will Howard; RB TreVeyon Henderson; RB Quinshon Judkins; WR Emeka Egbuka; EDGE Jack Sawyer; DB Denzel Burke

The Buckeyes are fairly balanced in terms of representation, with seven on the offensive side of the ball and eight from their defense, which ranked near the top of the nation in every major statistical category. Burke is one of three defensive backs, joined by Jordan Hancock and Lathan Ransom, who will go through workouts.

T-2. Texas -- 14

Notable players: QB Quinn Ewers; WR Matthew Golden; OL Kelvin Banks; DB Jahdae Barron

It's a fairly open quarterback class, so Ewers has a prime opportunity to move up draft boards with a strong performance at the combine. Golden emerged as one of the nation's premier deep threats during his time with the Longhorns, so it will be worth tuning in for his 40-yard dash. There's a good chance that Banks is the first offensive lineman taken off the board, while Barron's stock is soaring after winning the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in college football.

2025 NFL Draft QB poll: Anonymous scouts surveyed on their top prospect, who scares them and Day 3 sleepers Matt Zenitz

T-2. Georgia -- 14

Notable players: RB Trevor Etienne; DL Mykel Williams; LB Jalon Walker; DB Malaki Starks

Georgia has become a defensive factory under coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs will represent on that side of the ball once more during this draft cycle. The Bulldogs had seven defenders invited to the combine, six of which play near the line of scrimmage as defensive linemen and linebackers.

3. Oregon -- 13

Notable players: QB Dillon Gabriel; WR Tez Johnson; OL Josh Conerly; DL Derrick Harmon

Oregon won the Big Ten in its first year with the conference and earned the top overall seed in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. A lot of the Ducks who helped coach Dan Lanning build a powerhouse in Eugene will be descending on Indianapolis, including Gabriel, who threw for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns in his lone season at Oregon.

T-4. Ole Miss -- 11

Notable players: QB Jaxson Dart; WR Tre Harris; DL Walter Nolen

Dart, who finished third nationally and led the SEC with 4,279 yards passing last season, is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in Ole Miss history. Harris, Dart's favorite target, has a prime opportunity to set himself apart while working alongside a strong crop of wide receiver prospects.

T-4. South Carolina -- 11

Notable players: EDGE Kyle Kennard; DB Nick Emmanwori

Talk about defensive dominance -- eight of the 11 players that South Carolina is sending to the combine starred on the Gamecocks' defense. Kennard's draft outlook soared in 2024 as he posted an SEC-high 11.5 sacks and won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the top defensive player in the country.

5. Miami -- 10

Notable players: QB Cam Ward; WR Xavier Restrepo; TE Elijah Arroyo

Miami has eight offensive standouts headed to the combine. None are more important than Ward, a 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist who could go off the board at No. 1 overall. Ward's abilities translate well to an actual game, where he can flash his play-making and elite ability outside of structure.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Chiefs trade up to fill Super Bowl need; impact of QB musical chairs on the draft Josh Edwards

T-6. Alabama -- 9

Notable players: QB Jalen Milroe; OL Tyler Booker; LB Jihaad Campbell

Milroe's athleticism should really stand out in a combine setting. He's got plus rushing ability and a big arm, traits that will show well as he goes through various sprints and routes on air. Campbell has a nose for the ball, so it should be fun watching him run around while participating in the combine's defensive events.

T-6. Florida -- 9

Notable players: WR Elijhah Badger; DL Cam Jackson; LB Shemar James

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz also received an invite, though he likely won't participate in anything outside of the media sessions as he recovers from a torn ACL. Still, the Gators are well-represented with defenders like Jackson and James, likely mid-round options that have bright professional futures given what they put on tape in college.