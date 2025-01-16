The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL 2025 Draft was midnight on Jan. 16 (so Jan. 15 being the last date). There is a caveat this year, though. With a later-than-ever College Football Playoff on Jan. 20, those players will have five extra days after the game to declare (Jan. 24). That means Ohio State and Notre Dame will be waiting on decisions from their draft-eligible stars.

Meanwhile, a who's who of the best teams in college football had a wide variance in weeks. Some feel like they're running it back. Others project to have wide-open two-deeps. Here's a quick look at winners and losers as it pertains to the NFL Draft declaration deadline.

Penn State loses some talented players defensively, including edge Abdul Carter, cornerback Jalen Kimber, linebacker Kobe King and safety Kevin Winston. However, the Nittany Lions return key offensive weapons. While they will need to replace production at wide receiver and the all-time tight end Tyler Warren, quarterback Drew Allar and running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton are coming back. That core should put Penn State in good shape to contend in the Big Ten again in 2025.

Defensive linemen Dani Dennis-Sutton and Zane Durant, both coming off breakout seasons, are also returning, which should help ease the loss of a game-wrecker like Carter. Allar needs to continue his development, but Penn State's two-headed rushing attack looks strong, bolstered by the return of multiple offensive linemen who finished the season well, including center Nick Dawkins. Chalk up Penn State's rosy 2025 outlook -- wideout issues not withstanding -- to a budding NIL situation and flexible rev-share allocation because none of the returning players were bargain guys.

A season after a program-record 11 players were drafted, the Longhorns are getting gutted again, which is on one hand a strangely welcome surprise for a program that hasn't had this level of talent since the late 2000s. Offensively, Texas is losing quarterback Quinn Ewers, All-American left tackle Kelvin Banks, right tackle Cameron Williams, receivers Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond, and running back Jaydon Blue.

Defensively, Texas takes a hit with the departures of defensive tackle Vernon Broughton and cornerback Gavin Holmes, both of whom had extended eligibility due to COVID-19. On the bright side, the Longhorns are expected to retain right guard DJ Campbell and safety Michael Taaffe. With these losses, plus others from exhausted eligibility, expect Texas to be a major player in the spring transfer portal cycle. Sending dudes to the league helps with recruiting, but Texas would have loved a few more surprises returnees as it guns for No. 1 overall with Arch Manning 2025.

Alabama loses a significant amount of talent yearly, and 2025 is no different, with quarterback Jalen Milroe, guard Tyler Booker, and linebacker Jihaad Campbell all expected to go high in the draft.

However, the Crimson Tide received some good news defensively: linebackers Deontae Lawson and Justin Jefferson, along with defensive linemen Tim Keenan and L.T. Overton, are returning. Safety Keon Sabb and cornerback Domani Jackson are also staying put.

Offensively, Alabama returns linemen Parker Brailsford and Jaeden Roberts, running back Jam Miller, and receiver Germie Bernard, so there will be a good foundation for whoever takes Milroe's spot, be it Austin Mack or Ty Simpson.

Michigan loses some key players who are likely to be high draft picks, including defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, as well as lockdown cornerback Will Johnson, who missed most of the season due to injury.

Offensively, tight end Colston Loveland, projected to be one of the first tight ends drafted, leaves a significant void as the Wolverines' go-to receiver in 2024.

On the positive side, Michigan's defense retains edges T.J. Guy and Derrick Moore, along with linebacker Ernest Hausmann. Offensively, guard Greg Crippen, wide receiver Peyton O'Leary, and fullback Max Bredeson will return.

Georgia's talent-rich roster is again experiencing significant losses. Defensively, the Bulldogs are losing projected first-rounders Malaki Starks, Mykel Williams, and Jalon Walker, along with lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.

Offensively, the Dawgs lose interior linemen Tate Ratledge, Jared Wilson, and Dylan Fairchild, as well as wide receiver Arian Smith and running back Trevor Etienne. Quarterback Carson Beck elected to play his final season of college football at Miami.

There's some good news for Georgia, though. Defensive lineman Christen Miller, wide receiver Dillon Bell, tight end Oscar Delp, and cornerback Daylen Everette are expected to return. Of course the Bulldogs will have talent every year, but this offseason sees its most significant overhaul since well before Kirby Smart started running off national championships.