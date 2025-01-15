Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, he announced Wednesday. The decision ends his career with the Longhorns and clears the way for Arch Manning to start in 2025.

Ewers came to Austin as a transfer from Ohio State with tremendous hype as the first perfectly-rated quarterback in the 247Sports Composite since Vince Young. In three seasons, Ewers threw for more than 9,000 yards and 68 touchdowns. Over the past two years, Ewers led the Longhorns to a Big 12 title, 21-5 record and back-to-back appearances in the national semifinal. Texas was the only team to achieve the latter feat and Ewers will be remembered as time goes on as the quarterback who brought Texas back to national contention and as one of the top four passers in school history.

"My entire life, I've dreamed about playing football on the 40 Acres," Ewers said in a video posted on social media. "These past three years have been some of the best years I could have imagined. The relationships I've built between coaches and teammates will last forever. I'm truly thankful for the opportunity to play football in my home state for the best university in the world. With prayer and careful consideration, I'm officially declaring for the NFL Draft."

However, Ewers' career was also plagued by inconsistency and injury. He threw 12 interceptions as a junior and gave up an 83-yard scoop-and-score touchdown by former teammate Jack Sawyer to end his final game against Ohio State. His final play at Texas was an interception in the final two minutes of desperation to cap off a 28-14 loss to the Buckeyes.

Now, Ewers looks to the 2025 NFL Draft where he is expected to be a Day 2 pick with the potential to climb into the first round depending on the quarterback needs in an otherwise weak year. Ewers rates as the No. 4 quarterback and No. 52 overall prospect in the 2025 CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings.

Highest-drafted Texas QBs, common draft era

Year Player Round Pick No. 2006 Vince Young 1st #3 1984 Rick McIvor 3rd #80 2010 Colt McCoy 3rd #85 2003 Chris Simms 3rd #97 2021 Sam Ehlinger 6th #21

Underrated career

Ewers came to Austin as the golden child and perceived savior of the program. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian pointed out the massive expectations and pressure that came with being one of the best quarterback recruits in the history of the state of Texas.

"I don't know if he'd ever live up to the standards of what everybody thinks he's supposed to be," Sarkisian said.

But despite the scrutiny, Ewers' career holds up among the best in Texas history. He ranks No. 3 on the all-time Texas passing yards and touchdowns charts and posted two of the top five yardage seasons. Under his leadership, the program snapped a 14-year conference title drought and grabbed its fourth Big 12 Championship. His performances in road victories against Alabama and Michigan are some of the most iconic moments by a quarterback in Texas history.

When Ewers decided to team up with Sarkisian at Texas, the program changed. Quarterbacks looked at Sark differently. So did receivers. Does Texas build a championship-caliber roster if Ewers doesn't commit to a 5-7 program? There's certainly no guarantee.

It's Arch time

With Ewers gone, all eyes turn to Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson of Archie. Manning was also a No. 1 overall quarterback recruit, making Texas the first team to have two such players in the 247Sports era. The conflict bore itself out over the past two seasons as many clamored for Manning to see the field, but Sarkisian smartly kept a consistent message on Ewers being the unquestioned starter.

Manning completed 68% of his passes for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions In limited action this year. During two starts against ULM and Mississippi State, he threw for 583 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Manning also came off the bench in short-yardage packages, and converted a key fourth down in his only snap against Ohio State.

Expectations will be off the charts for Manning as Texas sits as a potential preseason No. 1 team entering 2025. The Longhorns will take a big hit from the NFL Draft cycle after losing four of five starting offensive linemen, their top three receivers and several key defenders to the draft. No returning pass-catcher on the roster has more than 500 career yards in a Texas uniform.