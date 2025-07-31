2025 Preseason All-ACC football team: Clemson leads with 11 selections, Cade Klubnik named Player of the Year
Clemson, the reigning conference champion, dominated the preseason All-ACC voting
The 2025 preseason All-ACC football team was released Thursday and Clemson dominated the list once again. The reigning conference champions landed a league-best 11 selections -- a reflection of their status as clear favorites in this year's ACC media poll released Wednesday.
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, a two-time ACC title game MVP, was named preseason Player of the Year after receiving 146 of 183 votes from conference media members. The Tigers are the betting favorites, too, listed at +105 at DraftKings ahead of Miami (+380), SMU (+850) and Louisville (+850) to win the conference crown.
This year's preseason all-conference team includes 16 returning All-ACC honorees from 2024, featuring 10 first-team selections. It also highlights both of last season's ACC Rookies of the Year: Louisville running back Isaac Brown (offensive) and Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown (defensive).
Behind Clemson, Pittsburgh followed with three selections to the preseason team. Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami and SMU each had two players honored, while Florida State, NC State and Syracuse had one apiece.
Here's a look at the Preseason All-ACC team, and the voting for preseason Player of the Year, as voted on by the conference's media.
All-ACC Preseason Team
Offense
QB - Cade Klubnik, Clemson
RB - Isaac Brown, Louisville
RB - Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech
WR - Antonio Williams, Clemson
WR - Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson
WR - Chris Bell, Louisville
TE - Justin Joly, NC State
AP - Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh
OT - Francis Mauigoa, Miami
OT - Blake Miller, Clemson
OG - Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
OG - Walker Parks, Clemson
C - Ryan Linthicum, Clemson
Defense
DE - T.J. Parker, Clemson
DE - Rueben Bain Jr., Miami
DT - Peter Woods, Clemson
DT - Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State
LB - Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
LB - Wade Woodaz, Clemson
LB - Sammy Brown, Clemson
CB - Avieon Terrell, Clemson
CB - Chandler Rivers, Duke
S - Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU
S - Terry Moore, Duke
Special teams
PK - Collin Rogers, SMU
P - Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse
SP - Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh
ACC Preseason Player of the Year
1. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson (146)
2. Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech (9)
3. Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU (5)
T4. Carson Beck, QB, Miami (4)
T4. Kyron Drones, QB, Virginia Tech (4)
6. Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville (3)
T7. Quintayvious Hutchins, DE, Boston College (2)
T7. CJ Bailey, QB, NC State (2)
T7. Eli Holstein, QB, Pittsburgh (2)
T7. Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh (2)
T7. Desmond Reid, RB, Pittsburgh (2)
T12. Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College (1)
T12. Jamal Haynes, RB, Georgia Tech (1)
Votes in parentheses