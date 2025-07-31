The 2025 preseason All-ACC football team was released Thursday and Clemson dominated the list once again. The reigning conference champions landed a league-best 11 selections -- a reflection of their status as clear favorites in this year's ACC media poll released Wednesday.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, a two-time ACC title game MVP, was named preseason Player of the Year after receiving 146 of 183 votes from conference media members. The Tigers are the betting favorites, too, listed at +105 at DraftKings ahead of Miami (+380), SMU (+850) and Louisville (+850) to win the conference crown.

This year's preseason all-conference team includes 16 returning All-ACC honorees from 2024, featuring 10 first-team selections. It also highlights both of last season's ACC Rookies of the Year: Louisville running back Isaac Brown (offensive) and Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown (defensive).

Behind Clemson, Pittsburgh followed with three selections to the preseason team. Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami and SMU each had two players honored, while Florida State, NC State and Syracuse had one apiece.

Here's a look at the Preseason All-ACC team, and the voting for preseason Player of the Year, as voted on by the conference's media.

All-ACC Preseason Team

Offense

QB - Cade Klubnik, Clemson

RB - Isaac Brown, Louisville

RB - Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech

WR - Antonio Williams, Clemson

WR - Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson

WR - Chris Bell, Louisville

TE - Justin Joly, NC State

AP - Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh

OT - Francis Mauigoa, Miami

OT - Blake Miller, Clemson

OG - Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

OG - Walker Parks, Clemson

C - Ryan Linthicum, Clemson

Defense

DE - T.J. Parker, Clemson

DE - Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

DT - Peter Woods, Clemson

DT - Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

LB - Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

LB - Wade Woodaz, Clemson

LB - Sammy Brown, Clemson

CB - Avieon Terrell, Clemson

CB - Chandler Rivers, Duke

S - Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU

S - Terry Moore, Duke

Special teams

PK - Collin Rogers, SMU

P - Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse

SP - Desmond Reid, Pittsburgh

ACC Preseason Player of the Year

1. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson (146)

2. Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech (9)

3. Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU (5)

T4. Carson Beck, QB, Miami (4)

T4. Kyron Drones, QB, Virginia Tech (4)

6. Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville (3)

T7. Quintayvious Hutchins, DE, Boston College (2)

T7. CJ Bailey, QB, NC State (2)

T7. Eli Holstein, QB, Pittsburgh (2)

T7. Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh (2)

T7. Desmond Reid, RB, Pittsburgh (2)

T12. Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College (1)

T12. Jamal Haynes, RB, Georgia Tech (1)

Votes in parentheses