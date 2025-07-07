The Big 12 announced Monday the 2025 Preseason All-Big 12 football team, honoring the conference's best players ahead of the upcoming season. The league's media selected the top standouts at each offensive, defensive and special teams position ahead of Big 12 Media Days, which kick off Tuesday and continue into Wednesday in Frisco, Texas.

In addition to the team roster, the Big 12 announced three individual preseason awards. Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt hauled in the Offensive Player of the Year title, Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez landed the Defensive Player of the Year nod and Utah quarterback Devon Dampier is the conference's Newcomer of the Year.

Texas Tech and Iowa State earned the most selections with three apiece. The Red Raiders made countless splashes in the transfer portal this offseason as part of their colossal surge in investment into their program, and both Preseason All-Big 12 defensive linemen David Bailey and Lee Hunter are part of that landmark transfer class. The Cyclones, meanwhile, are stocked with talent ahead of their pursuit of a trip back to the conference championship game, where they fell last season to Arizona State.

Preseason All-Big 12 Offense

Preseason All-Big 12 Defense

The Big 12 will not release a preseason media poll this year in a break from tradition. Last season's prognostications proved to be wildly inaccurate, most notably with preseason No. 16 Arizona State winning the conference and punching a ticket to the College Football Playoff.