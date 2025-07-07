2024 Big 12 Championship - Iowa State v Arizona State
Getty Images

The Big 12 announced Monday the 2025 Preseason All-Big 12 football team, honoring the conference's best players ahead of the upcoming season. The league's media selected the top standouts at each offensive, defensive and special teams position ahead of Big 12 Media Days, which kick off Tuesday and continue into Wednesday in Frisco, Texas.

In addition to the team roster, the Big 12 announced three individual preseason awards. Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt hauled in the Offensive Player of the Year title, Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez landed the Defensive Player of the Year nod and Utah quarterback Devon Dampier is the conference's Newcomer of the Year.

Texas Tech and Iowa State earned the most selections with three apiece. The Red Raiders made countless splashes in the transfer portal this offseason as part of their colossal surge in investment into their program, and both Preseason All-Big 12 defensive linemen David Bailey and Lee Hunter are part of that landmark transfer class. The Cyclones, meanwhile, are stocked with talent ahead of their pursuit of a trip back to the conference championship game, where they fell last season to Arizona State.

Preseason All-Big 12 Offense

PositionPlayerSchool

QB

Sam Leavitt

Arizona State

RB

Bryson Washington

Baylor

RB

Jahiem White

West Virginia

FB/H-Back

Will Swanson

Kansas State

WR

Eric McAlister

TCU

WR

Chase Roberts

BYU

WR

Jordyn Tyson

Arizona State

TE

Joe Royer

Cincinnati

OL

Ben Coleman

Arizona State

OL

Spencer Fano

Utah

OL

Bryce Foster

Kansas

OL

Caleb Lomu

Utah

OL

Jordan Seaton

Colorado

PK

Will Ferrin

BYU

PR/KR

Josh Cameron

Baylor

Preseason All-Big 12 Defense

PositionPlayerSchool

DL

David Bailey

Texas Tech

DL

Dontay Corleone

Cincinnati

DL

C.J. Fite

Arizona State

DL

Lee Hunter

Texas Tech

DL

Domonique Orange

Iowa State

LB

Jacob Rodriguez

Texas Tech

LB

Austin Romaine

Kansas State

LB

Keaton Thomas

Baylor

DB

Xavion Alford

Arizona State

DB

Bud Clark

TCU

DB

Jeremiah Cooper

Iowa State

DB

DJ McKinney

Colorado

DB

Jontez Williams

Iowa State

P

Palmer Williams

Baylor

The Big 12 will not release a preseason media poll this year in a break from tradition. Last season's prognostications proved to be wildly inaccurate, most notably with preseason No. 16 Arizona State winning the conference and punching a ticket to the College Football Playoff.