The 2025 preseason SEC media poll was released Friday following the conference's summer media days, and voters believe the Texas Longhorns are the favorites to win this year's SEC Championship Game. It should come as no surprise, then, that the Longhorns also feature the most All-SEC selections with 13 different players landing among the three teams. Notably, however, Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, arguably the most heralded player in all of college football heading into the season, was named the conference's third-team quarterback -- behind South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, the first-team selection, and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier on the second team. 

Georgia and Alabama were the closest teams behind Texas in the preseason poll, so it also makes sense that the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide have plenty of selections here as well. The two traditional powerhouses each produced 11 different players among the three teams, with Georgia cleaning up first-team specialists with four different players snatching up all six spots. 

Here's a look at the Preseason All-SEC teams, as voted on by the conference's media. Ties are noted by an asterisk. 

All-SEC First Team

Offense

QB – LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
RB - Quintrevion Wisner, Texas
RB –  Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M  
WR - Ryan Williams, Alabama    
WR - Cam Coleman, Auburn
TE - Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
OL - Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
OL - Cayden Green, Missouri
OL - DJ Campbell, Texas 
OL - Austin Barber, Florida
C - Jake Slaughter, Florida  

Defense

DL - Keldric Faulk, Auburn    
DL - Dylan Stewart, South Carolina    
DL - Colin Simmons, Texas  
DL - Christian Miller, Georgia 
LB - Anthony Hill Jr., Texas       
LB - Whit Weeks, LSU    
LB - CJ Allen, Georgia 
DB - KJ Bolden, Georgia   
DB - Michael Taaffe, Texas    
DB - Daylen Everette, Georgia    
DB - Jermod McCoy, Tennessee     

Special teams

P - Brett Thorson, Georgia  
PK - Peyton Woodring, Georgia   
LS - Beau Gardner, Georgia 
KS – Peyton Woodring, Georgia 
RS - Zachariah Branch, Georgia     
AP - Zachariah Branch, Georgia  

All-SEC Second Team

Offense

QB – Garrett Nussmeier, LSU  
RB - Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma
RB - Caden Durham, LSU
WR - Aaron Anderson, LSU
WR - Ryan Wingo, Texas
TE - Oscar Delp, Georgia
OL - Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M    
OL - Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M    
OL - Jaeden Roberts, Alabama   
OL - Fernando Carmona Jr., Arkansas
C -  Parker Brailsford, Alabama

Defense

DL - Caleb Banks, Florida
DL - Tim Keenan III, Alabama   
DL - LT Overton, Alabama
DL - R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
LB - Deontae Lawson, Alabama
LB - Harold Perkins, LSU    
LB - Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss    
DB - Malik Muhammad, Texas    
DB - Domani Jackson, Alabama    
DB - Will Lee III, Texas A&M  
DB -  Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina 

Special teams

P - Jack Bouwmeester, Texas
*PK - Trey Smack, Florida  
*PK - Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
LS – Rocco Underwood, Florida
KS - Trey Smack, Florida
RS - Barion Brown, LSU    
AP -  Zavion Thomas, LSU

All-SEC Third Team

Offense

QB – Arch Manning, Texas 
RB - Nate Frazier, Georgia  
RB - Jam Miller, Alabama
WR - Eric Singleton, Auburn
WR - Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri
TE - Jack Endries, Texas     
OL - Earnest Greene III, Georgia 
OL - Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
OL -  Xavier Chaplin, Auburn
OL - Trevor Goosby, Texas
C - Connor Lew, Auburn   

Defense

DL - Tyreak Sapp, Florida
DL - Trey Moore, Texas
DL - Cam Ball, Arkansas
DL - Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss  
LB - Taurean York, Texas A&M   
LB - Arion Carter, Tennessee    
LB - Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss 
DB - Keon Sabb, Alabama  
DB - Boo Carter, Tennessee  
DB - Bray Hubbard, Alabama
DB - Isaac Smith, Mississippi State

Special teams

*P - Devin Bale, Arkansas
*P - Aidan Laros, Kentucky  
PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn  
LS - Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
KS – Will Stone, Texas
RS - Zavion Thomas, LSU    
*AP - Eugene Wilson III, Florida
*AP - Jadan Baugh, Florida