The 2025 preseason SEC media poll was released Friday following the conference's summer media days, and voters believe the Texas Longhorns are the favorites to win this year's SEC Championship Game. It should come as no surprise, then, that the Longhorns also feature the most All-SEC selections with 13 different players landing among the three teams. Notably, however, Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, arguably the most heralded player in all of college football heading into the season, was named the conference's third-team quarterback -- behind South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, the first-team selection, and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier on the second team.

Georgia and Alabama were the closest teams behind Texas in the preseason poll, so it also makes sense that the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide have plenty of selections here as well. The two traditional powerhouses each produced 11 different players among the three teams, with Georgia cleaning up first-team specialists with four different players snatching up all six spots.

Here's a look at the Preseason All-SEC teams, as voted on by the conference's media. Ties are noted by an asterisk.

All-SEC First Team

Offense

QB – LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

RB - Quintrevion Wisner, Texas

RB – Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M

WR - Ryan Williams, Alabama

WR - Cam Coleman, Auburn

TE - Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

OL - Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

OL - Cayden Green, Missouri

OL - DJ Campbell, Texas

OL - Austin Barber, Florida

C - Jake Slaughter, Florida

Defense

DL - Keldric Faulk, Auburn

DL - Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

DL - Colin Simmons, Texas

DL - Christian Miller, Georgia

LB - Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

LB - Whit Weeks, LSU

LB - CJ Allen, Georgia

DB - KJ Bolden, Georgia

DB - Michael Taaffe, Texas

DB - Daylen Everette, Georgia

DB - Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Special teams

P - Brett Thorson, Georgia

PK - Peyton Woodring, Georgia

LS - Beau Gardner, Georgia

KS – Peyton Woodring, Georgia

RS - Zachariah Branch, Georgia

AP - Zachariah Branch, Georgia

All-SEC Second Team

Offense

QB – Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

RB - Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma

RB - Caden Durham, LSU

WR - Aaron Anderson, LSU

WR - Ryan Wingo, Texas

TE - Oscar Delp, Georgia

OL - Ar'maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M

OL - Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

OL - Jaeden Roberts, Alabama

OL - Fernando Carmona Jr., Arkansas

C - Parker Brailsford, Alabama

Defense

DL - Caleb Banks, Florida

DL - Tim Keenan III, Alabama

DL - LT Overton, Alabama

DL - R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

LB - Deontae Lawson, Alabama

LB - Harold Perkins, LSU

LB - Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss

DB - Malik Muhammad, Texas

DB - Domani Jackson, Alabama

DB - Will Lee III, Texas A&M

DB - Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

Special teams

P - Jack Bouwmeester, Texas

*PK - Trey Smack, Florida

*PK - Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

LS – Rocco Underwood, Florida

KS - Trey Smack, Florida

RS - Barion Brown, LSU

AP - Zavion Thomas, LSU

All-SEC Third Team

Offense

QB – Arch Manning, Texas

RB - Nate Frazier, Georgia

RB - Jam Miller, Alabama

WR - Eric Singleton, Auburn

WR - Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri

TE - Jack Endries, Texas

OL - Earnest Greene III, Georgia

OL - Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

OL - Xavier Chaplin, Auburn

OL - Trevor Goosby, Texas

C - Connor Lew, Auburn

Defense

DL - Tyreak Sapp, Florida

DL - Trey Moore, Texas

DL - Cam Ball, Arkansas

DL - Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss

LB - Taurean York, Texas A&M

LB - Arion Carter, Tennessee

LB - Princewill Umanmielen, Ole Miss

DB - Keon Sabb, Alabama

DB - Boo Carter, Tennessee

DB - Bray Hubbard, Alabama

DB - Isaac Smith, Mississippi State

Special teams

*P - Devin Bale, Arkansas

*P - Aidan Laros, Kentucky

PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn

LS - Ben Anderson, Oklahoma

KS – Will Stone, Texas

RS - Zavion Thomas, LSU

*AP - Eugene Wilson III, Florida

*AP - Jadan Baugh, Florida