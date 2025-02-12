College football's offseason brings its own brand of excitement for hardcore fans, even if there aren't any immediate games to look forward to. Transfer portal and name, image and likeness reform have added an unprecedented dimension to roster management, allowing coaches the opportunity to fill immediate holes and players a chance to improve their respective situations.

Few offseason staples garner more attention than quarterback transitions. Spring practice, specifically, serves as a time for teams that lost an impactful signal-caller to identify potential replacements.

As the calendar turns to 2025, it's time for the recruiting class of 2024's quarterbacks to step up. Some -- like Florida's DJ Lagway and Nebraska's Dylan Raiola -- already earned significant playing time true freshmen. Others are poised to step into some of the most prominent starting jobs in the nation, while a handful will have to battle veteran backups for the opportunity to lead an offense.

With winter workouts underway and the spring practice slate right around the corner, it felt appropriate to evaluate the 2025 outlook for each of the top-10 quarterbacks in 247Sports' 2024 recruiting rankings as they enter their second year at the collegiate level.

DJ Lagway, Florida

247Sports ranking: No. 1 QB, No. 3 overall

After alternating snaps with incumbent starter Graham Mertz through the first half of the 2024 season, Lagway took the full-time starting job after when Mertz suffered a season-ending knee injury. Throughout it all he flashed the tantalizing potential that had recruiting analysts so high on him out of high school. The 6-foot-3, 239-pound signal-caller tossed 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns as a true freshman, capping things off with an impressive 305-yard performance against Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl. He also showcased his athleticism and versatility with 101 yards rushing. Lagway still has to make big strides in the decision-making department -- he threw nine interceptions in 2024 -- but he has all the natural talent to emerge as one of college football's top offensive threats. He's Florida's unquestioned starter in 2025.

Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

247Sports ranking: No. 2 QB, No. 7 overall

The touted prospect out of Georgia's Buford High School practically took Nebraska's starting job from the moment he stepped foot on campus. He dazzled in his collegiate debut against UTEP, with 238 yards and two touchdowns through the air, but had an up-and-down year after that. He finished seventh in the 18-team Big Ten with 2,819 yards passing, but he only accounted for 13 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He also had four games without a touchdown and four contests in which he failed to complete at least 65% of his passes. As with Lagway, Raiola's talent is evident; he just has to continue refining his game and adjusting to the increased level of competition. He'll have every opportunity to do that by returning to lead Nebraska's offense.

247Sports ranking: No. 3 QB, No. 20 overall

Sayin initially signed with Alabama as a five-star prospect out of California's Carlsbad High School but quickly entered the transfer portal when former Crimson Tide boss Nick Saban retired from coaching in January 2024. Sayin ended up at Ohio State, where he spent most of the 2024 season down the depth chart behind starter Will Howard and veteran backup Devin Brown. He still appeared in four games and completed five passes for 84 yards and one touchdown. With Howard off to the NFL and Brown departing via the transfer portal, the path is wide open for Sayin to win Ohio State's coveted starting job entering the 2025 season. That's like getting handed the keys to a Lamborghini with how well Ohio State recruits the skill positions. Sayin will have a wealth of blue-chip talent at his disposal led by all-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, a fellow class of 2024 graduate who shattered Big Ten freshman receiving records last season.

247Sports ranking: No. 4 QB, No. 35 overall

Kromehoek spent his true freshman season at Florida State, where he remained on the bench for the first six games of the year. But a late-season injury to starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and some uninspiring performances from the Seminoles' other options opened the door for Kromenhoek to start the last two games in 2024. He showed out in his first career start against Charleston Southern with 209 yards and three touchdowns passing while guiding the FSU to its second win of the season. He also tallied 172 total yards in the finale against in-state rival Florida. Kromenhoek entered the transfer portal in the offseason and committed to Mississippi State, where he'll push incumbent starter and super-senior Blake Shapen for the top spot on the depth chart. The Bulldogs also signed four-star quarterback KaMario Taylor in 2025, so Kromenhoek could have even more compeition moving forward in his career.

247Sports ranking: No. 5 QB, No. 41 overall

White showed heavy interest in Baylor before he ultimately signed with Auburn. He spent last year buried on the Tigers depth chart behind Payton Thorne, Hank Brown and Holden Geriner. Even with Auburn going through some quarterback uncertainty in 2024, White still appeared in just one game off the bench. The Tigers revamped their QB room for the 2025 season with the transfer additions of Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma) and Ashton Daniels (Stanford) and the signing of Deuce Knight -- the No. 6 quarterback in the 2025 class. So White transferred out and, ultimately, found his way to Baylor. It seems he's content to sit another year while developing behind Sawyer Robertson, who projects as one of the Big 12's top quarterbacks after throwing for 3,071 yards and 28 touchdowns with the Bears in 2024.

247Sports ranking: No. 6 QB, No. 45 voerall

Carr took snaps in just one game in 2024, but he'll have a shot at a much bigger role next season. Notre Dame has to replace starter Riley Leonard, a former Duke transfer that led the Fighting Irish to the College Football Playoff National Championship. Notre Dame neglected to take another transfer at the quarterback position, so it appears the Irish will evaluate their in-house options. That means Carr will be battling backup Steve Angeli through spring practice and fall camp. Though Carr carries a lofty recruiting ranking, winning the job won't be a layup. Notre Dame's coaching staff clearly thinks highly of Angeli, who took crucial snaps near the end of the first in Notre Dame's playoff semifinal win against Penn State when Leonard briefly exited with due to injury. Notre Dame's competition at the most crucial spot on the field will be fascinating to watch.

247Sports ranking: No. 7 QB, No. 61 ovdrall

Noland didn't make any appearances in his first year at Ohio State last season. After Sayin emerged as the heir apparent for the Buckeyes, Noland hit the portal. Though he won't be South Carolina's starter in 2025 due to the presence of LaNorris Sellers, Noland does bring four years of eligibility with the potential to take a much more prominent role down the line. Though Sellers will be a redshirt sophomore next season, he'll be eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft and given his talent, there's a good chance he plays his way into one of the early rounds. That would create an opportunity for Noland, though he'll be relegated to backup duty in the interim.

Ethan Grunkemeyer, Penn State

247Sports ranking: No. 8 QB, No. 103 overall

Drew Allar's return to Penn State blocks Grunkemeyer's immediate ascent to a starting position, but he's still a valuable asset for the Nittany Lions. The Nittany Lions lost key backup Beau Pribula to the transfer portal, which means, Grunkemeyer is in line for a bigger workload. If he handles the No. 2 spot, that will boost Grunkemeyer's standing entering the 2026 campaign.

247Sports ranking: No. 9 QB, No. 115 overall

Davis is in an interesting spot entering 2025. Though Michigan struggled at quarterback last season, he never really got a chance to make an impression on the field. The Wolverines lost three scholarship quarterbacks in Alex Orji, Jayden Denegal and Jack Tuttle, which would normally open up more opportunities. But Michigan then brought in Mikey Keene via the transfer portal and signed Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 quarterback in 2025. Keene is a steady hand and a likely starter out of the gate, while it will be hard to keep Underwood back for long. That leaves Davis as the likely odd man out.

Ryan Puglisi, Georgia

247Sports ranking: No. 10 QB, No. 143 overall

Georgia is searching for a new starter now that Carson Beck is in Miami. Though Puglisi will likely get a fair shake, all signs point to Gunner Stockton taking the full-time job. Stockton came off the bench for an injured Beck in the SEC Championship Game and got the start in Georgia's College Football Playoff game against Notre Dame. Puglisi can still climb the depth chart as a likely backup after not appearing in any games in 2024.