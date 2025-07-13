Talking season is in full swing as SEC personnel are set to descend upon Atlanta this week for 2025 SEC Media Days. From July 14 to July 17, the league's coaches will either get through their allotted time slot as quickly as possible, or they will take their chance to hype their respective teams just over a month before the season gets into full swing.

Though there are no new schools, or even new coaches, entering the league in 2025, there's still plenty to look forward to. Few names will demand as much attention as Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who will travel with coach Steve Sarkisian to represent the Longhorns in Atlanta.

Manning, a former No. 1 overall recruit and scion of one of the most notable football families to ever grace the game, is entering his much-anticipated first season as Texas' starter. He is also one of 11 expected starting quarterbacks that will be present at SEC Media Days.

Texas is one of several SEC teams that are expected to be in the mix for a 12-team College Football Playoff, though the conference will be hunting for its first national title since 2022. It will be fascinating to see if Alabama improves from its somewhat disappointing nine-win campaign in its first year under new coach Kalen DeBoer, or how Tennessee -- which lost starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava to the transfer portal late in the spring -- follows up its first playoff appearance in program history.

Here's a look at where to watch 2025 SEC Media Days, and a breakdown of the full appearance schedule ahead of the anticipated event.

Where to watch 2025 SEC Media Days

Dates: July 14-17

Location: Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park | Atlanta, Georgia

TV: SEC Network | Live stream: ESPN+

2025 SEC Media Days schedule

All times below Eastern

Monday, July 14

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey (9:05 a.m.)

LSU -- Brian Kelly (10:25 a.m.) | WR Chris Hilton JR., QB Garrett Nussmeier, LB Whit Weeks

South Carolina -- Shane Beamer (11:45 a.m.) | QB LaNorris Sellers, DB DQ Smith, DT Nick Barrett

Ole Miss -- Lane Kiffin (1:30 p.m.) | LB TJ Dottery, WR Cayden Lee, QB Austin Simmons

Vanderbilt -- Clark Lea (3:20 p.m.) | ATH Randon Fontenette, DB Martel Hight, QB Diego Pavia

Tuesday, July 15

Georgia -- Kirby Smart (10:25 a.m.) | LB CJ Allen, DB Daylen Everette, QB Gunner Stockton

Auburn -- Hugh Freeze (12:15 p.m.) | QB Jackson Arnold, DL Keldric Faulk, OL Connor Lew

Tennessee -- Josh Heupel (1:30 p.m.) | LB Arion Carter, TE Miles Kitselman, DT Bryson Eason

Texas -- Steve Sarkisian (3:15 p.m.) | LB Anthony Hill Jr., QB Arch Manning, DB Michael Taaffe

Wednesday, July 16

Alabama -- Kalen DeBoer (9:05 a.m.) | DL Tim Keenan III, LB Deontae Lawson, OL Kadyn Proctor

Mississippi State -- Jeff Lebby (10:50 a.m.) | QB Blake Shapen, DB Isaac Smith, WR Brenen Thompson

Florida -- Billy Napier (1 p.m.) | DL Caleb Banks, OL Jake Slaughter, QB DJ Lagway

Oklahoma -- Brent Venables (2:45 p.m.) | QB John Mateer, DB Robert Spears-Jennings, DL R Mason Thomas

Thursday, July 17

Missouri -- Eli Drinkwitz (9:05 a.m.) | DB Daylan Carnell, OL Connor Tollison, DL Zion Young

Kentucky -- Mark Stoops (10:50 a.m.) | LB Alex Afari Jr., DB Jordan Lovett, TE Josh Kattus

Arkansas -- Sam Pittman (1 p.m.) | DL Cam Ball, QB Taylen Green, LB Xavian Sorey Jr.

Texas A&M -- Mike Elko (2:45 p.m.) | DB Will Lee III, OL Ar'maj Reed-Adams, LB Taurean York