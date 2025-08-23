The college football season begins on Saturday with the Aer Lingus College Football Classic pitting No. 17 Kansas State vs. No. 22 Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland. The Cyclones have won four of five in the head-to-head rivalry and are 4-0-1 against the spread during that span, but the Wildcats are the 3-point favorites in the latest Week 0 college football odds. However, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing Iowa State to keep the streak alive and cover as 3-point underdogs on Saturday.

Fresno State +14 vs. Kansas (-115)

Combining the model's three picks into a Week 0 college football parlay would result in a payout of +581 (risk $100 to win $581).

Rocco Becht and Avery Johnson are two of the best QBs in the Big 12, but the advantage goes to Becht here with an extra year of starting experience under his belt and the Iowa State defense returning a star at every level. Defensive tackle Domonique Orange, linebacker Caleb Bacon and Jontez Williams give the Cyclones a player to build around within each respective defensive unit. Iowa State held Kansas State to 71 yards below its rushing average for the season in a 29-21 win last year, and the model predicts that the Cyclones cover in well over 50% of simulations this time around, too.

Fresno State +14 vs. Kansas (-115)

The Bulldogs are coming off a disappointing 6-7 season, but head coach Tim Skipper never really got to settle in as an interim option with Jeff Tedford announcing six weeks before the start of the season that he had to step down because of health concerns. Now Matt Entz has been made a permanent hire, and the former North Dakota State head coach (where he won two national titles) and USC associate head coach/linebackers coach has some talent to work with on defense. Even in a down year, Fresno State played UCLA tough (20-13 loss) on the road, and the program recorded four wins over power conference opponents the previous three seasons. Now, the model has the Bulldogs covering in well over 50% of simulations in Week 0.

Under 61.5 points in WKU vs. Sam Houston (-110)

These two teams both went 6-2 in the conference last season and had successful years, with Sam Houston State winning 10 games in just its second FBS season and Western Kentucky making the Conference USA Championship Game. However, they combined for only 45 points (a 31-14 win for WKU) in a head-to-head matchup on Oct. 16. The Hilltoppers went on to lose four of their last five and scored a total of 76 points in that span. Both teams will also suffer heavy losses on offense, so the model predicts that the under hits in almost 70% of simulations here.

