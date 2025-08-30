The Week 1 college football schedule continues Sunday with a pair of games on national television. No. 13 South Carolina squares off against Virginia Tech at 3 p.m. ET in Atlanta, and No. 10 Miami hosts No. 6 Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET. South Carolina narrowly missed out on a College Football Playoff spot last season, while Virginia Tech is coming off back-to-back 6-6 regular seasons. The Gamecocks are 7-point favorites in the Week 1 college football odds for the first game of the day, and Notre Dame is a 2.5-point favorite against Miami in the nightcap.

Week 1 college football best bets for Sunday, Aug. 31 (odds subject to change):

Under 51.5 in South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech (-110)

Notre Dame -2.5 vs. Miami (-122)

Over 50.5 in Miami vs. Notre Dame (-110)

Under 51.5 in South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech

South Carolina tends to play low-scoring games to open the season, as it has gone Under in six of its last seven games in August. The Gamecocks' offense revolves around quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who is a dual-threat sophomore. Utah State transfer running back Rahsul Faison was deemed eligible at the beginning of the week, so it could be a heavy dose of rushing from South Carolina to keep the clock moving. SportsLine's model has these teams combining for 49 points on Sunday afternoon, with the Under cashing in 58% of simulations.

Notre Dame -2.5 vs. Miami

Notre Dame lost its starting quarterback from last year's team, but redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Carr is taking over an offense that has an elite ground game. Running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price are back this season, giving them a chance to control the time of possession on Sunday night. Miami quarterback Carson Beck tore the UCL in his throwing elbow last year while playing for Georgia in the SEC Championship, causing him to miss spring practice. The model has Notre Dame covering the spread in 70% of simulations, providing clear value on this spread.

Over 50.5 in Notre Dame vs. Miami

Notre Dame has a strong offensive line to go along with its star running backs, so its offense is going to be difficult for Miami to slow down. On the other side of the field, Beck is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country, and the Hurricanes retooled their wide receiver room in the offseason. The Fighting Irish have gone Over in eight of their last 12 games, while Miami has gone Over in 12 of their last 16 contests.

